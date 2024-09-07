Roglic on brink of fourth Vuelta title after protecting lead on last mountain stage

PICON BLANCO, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic is one stage away from a record-equalling fourth Spanish Vuelta title after the…

PICON BLANCO, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic is one stage away from a record-equalling fourth Spanish Vuelta title after the Slovenian rider protected his lead in the northern mountains on Saturday.

Roglic padded his lead to 2 minutes, 2 seconds over Ben O’Connor, who led the Grand Tour for two weeks before Roglic moved ahead on Friday.

Enric Mas was third overall at 2:11 back, followed by Richard Carapaz at 3:00.

Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar, of Team Jayco AIUIa, won the grueling 20th stage, a 172-kilometer (106-mile) jaunt over seven categorized peaks finishing with an ascent of the category-one Picon Blanco summit. He completed the stage in 4 1/2 hours. Dunbar also won Stage 11.

Roglic finished the stage third and O’Connor sixth.

Instead of the usual low-key arrival to Madrid on the final stage when cycling custom dictates that the overall challengers respect the race leader’s advantage, this year’s edition closes with an individual time trial.

The 2021 Olympic gold medalist in time trialing, Roglic is poised to match the Vuelta record of four titles won by Spanish rider Roberto Heras in 2000, 2003-05.

“We just have to finish it off,” Roglic said. “We’re definitely one day closer, we’re going in the right direction but tomorrow is a real (racing) day. I always say I’m not a time trial specialist. I just have to give everything.”

The final stage is a 25-kilometer (15-mile) time trial.

