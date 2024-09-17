Rays ace McClanahan to face hitters for the first time since elbow surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is set to face hitters for the first time…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is set to face hitters for the first time next week since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

Rays manager Kevin Cash before Tuesday night’s game against Boston said the left-hander will take the mound on Sept. 26. Cash expects McClanahan will be ready for the 2025 season.

McClanahan left an Aug. 2, 2023, loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up. He underwent surgery that Aug. 21.

McClanahan was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA at the time of injury, but he went 0-1 over his six starts before being sidelined.

Injured Rays closer Pete Fairbanks and starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs have been shut down for the rest of this season.

Fairbanks hasn’t pitched since Aug, 18 due to a right lat strain.

“Improving, but not making the progress that’s he going to need to get back this year,” Cash said. “He’s progressing to be pain-free, so encouraged by that.”

Springs has been out since Sept. 3 with left elbow fatigue. The lefty was 2-2 with a 2.37 ERA in seven starts after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Cash said Springs had an MRI that came back clean and “looked awesome.”

Fairbanks and Springs should be ready for spring training next year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.