Happ, Suzuki lead Cubs past slumping Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ had two doubles and an RBI, Seiya Suzuki also doubled twice and the Chicago Cubs…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ had two doubles and an RBI, Seiya Suzuki also doubled twice and the Chicago Cubs blanked the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday.

Jon Berti added two hits and drove in a run as NL Central-leading Chicago won its third straight and for the fifth time in six games. Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong had RBIs in a game that started 2 hours10 minutes late because of rain.

J.T. Realmuto had two of the Phillies’ five hits has they dropped their fifth straight on a cold, windy afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Colin Rea (1-0) limited Philadelphia to three hits over five scoreless innings for the win. Rae struck out seven while walking two in his longest outing this season.

NATIONALS 5, METS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood’s RBI single with two out in the ninth inning scored CJ Abrams from first base and Washington rallied to beat the Mets, ending New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Dylan Crews had three hits for Washington, which won for the fifth time in seven games and turned the third triple play since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 in the fourth inning.

Matt Vientos drove in three runs for New York.

With the Nationals trailing 4-3 entering the ninth, Crews tripled off Ryne Stanek (0-1) and scored on José Tena’s single against a drawn-in infield. After a pair of fielder’s choice grounders, Wood poked a single up the middle off A.J. Minter, just under the glove of second baseman Jeff McNeil. Abrams never slowed as the ball dribbled into center and beat the throw to score the winning run.

Jorge López (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning off Yankees closer Devin Williams and Toronto beat New York, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Williams (0-2), who has an 11.25 ERA in his first 10 appearances, failed to retire a batter and blew his first save in five chances.

After allowing a leadoff single to George Springer and hitting Andrés Giménez, Kirk lifted a 1-0 change-up over the had of center fielder Trent Grisham and Williams was pulled by manager Aaron Boone.

Kirk’s big hit came after he threw out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger at second on stolen base attempts in the sixth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the sixth and Addison Barger added an RBI single in the ninth off Mark Leiter Jr. to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying single in the seventh, but the Yankees stranded two in the seventh. New York stranded 11 runners and were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

ROYALS 2, ASTROS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Lugo threw eight scoreless innings as Kansas City defeated Houston.

The Royals have now won five straight games after snapping a six-game losing streak.

Coming off a double-header on Thursday, the Royals needed Lugo to go deep in the game, and he delivered. Lugo (2-3) yielded three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Lucas Erceg, who got his first save, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Hayden Wesneski (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Bobby Witt had three hits for Kansas City.

TWINS 11, ANGELS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach homered, doubled and drove in four runs on Friday as Minnesota defeated Los Angeles.

Byron Buxton had a home run and a triple with three RBIs and Mickey Gasper was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Twins, who have won three of four.

Pablo López (2-1), making his first start since April 8 after recovering from a strained hamstring, give up two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

Mike Trout and Logan O’Hoppe homered for the Angels, who lost for the third time in four games.

Kyle Hendricks (0-3) gave up seven runs on just three hits over three-plus innings. He also walked five and hit two batter while striking out three.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.