PURE Insurance Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

September 21, 2024, 10:05 PM

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,858 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Paul Broadhurst 66b-64a—130
Vijay Singh 67a-68b—135
Doug Barron 71b-65a—136
Paul Goydos 65a-71b—136
Steven Alker 65b-72a—137
Stephen Ames 70b-67a—137
Glen Day 67b-70a—137
Tim Herron 68a-69b—137
Rocco Mediate 68a-69b—137
Boo Weekley 68a-69b—137
Arjun Atwal 69a-69b—138
Rod Pampling 69b-70a—139
Kirk Triplett 71a-68b—139
Chad Campbell 70a-70b—140
Matt Gogel 70a-70b—140
Alex Cejka 70a-71b—141
K.J. Choi 70a-71b—141
Fred Couples 71b-70a—141
Ricardo Gonzalez 69b-72a—141
Justin Leonard 65a-76b—141
Tom Pernice 66a-75b—141
Tim Petrovic 71b-70a—141
Charlie Wi 67b-74a—141
Shane Bertsch 70b-72a—142
Thomas Bjorn 73b-69a—142
Corey Pavin 71b-71a—142
Ken Tanigawa 69b-73a—142
Duffy Waldorf 68a-74b—142
Ken Duke 73a-70b—143
Jeff Maggert 69a-74b—143
Scott McCarron 72a-71b—143
Timothy O’Neal 74b-69a—143
Cameron Percy 70a-73b—143
Kevin Sutherland 68a-75b—143
Esteban Toledo 72b-71a—143
Angel Cabrera 72b-72a—144
Ernie Els 74b-70a—144
Jay Haas 74b-70a—144
Bernhard Langer 70b-74a—144
John Senden 71a-73b—144
Paul Stankowski 72b-72a—144
Steve Allan 70b-75a—145
Stuart Appleby 74b-71a—145
Fred Funk 74b-71a—145
Lee Janzen 73b-72a—145
Scott Verplank 73a-72b—145
Y.E. Yang 71a-74b—145
Woody Austin 69a-77b—146
Chris DiMarco 71b-75a—146
Scott Dunlap 74b-72a—146
Bob Estes 75a-71b—146
Steve Flesch 70a-76b—146
Retief Goosen 73b-73a—146
Jerry Kelly 73b-73a—146
Mario Tiziani 70a-76b—146
Cameron Beckman 73a-74b—147
Jason Bohn 70a-77b—147
David Bransdon 71a-76b—147
Joe Durant 70a-77b—147
Thongchai Jaidee 68a-79b—147
Shaun Micheel 74b-73a—147
Jesper Parnevik 79b-68a—147
Dicky Pride 71a-76b—147
Carlos Franco 70a-78b—148
Jason Gore 73b-75a—148
Richard Green 74a-74b—148
Michael Wright 70a-78b—148
Scott Parel 71b-78a—149
Michael Allen 76b-74a—150
Steve Jones 77b-73a—150
Tom Lehman 79b-71a—150
David Frost 74a-77b—151
John Huston 75b-77a—152
Rob Labritz 76a-76b—152
Mark O’Meara 80b-73a—153
David Duval 74a-80b—154
Heath Slocum 77b-77a—154
Olin Browne 77b-78a—155
Fran Quinn 79a-77b—156
Billy Andrade 73a-WD

