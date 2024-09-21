PURE Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Saturday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course) 6,858 yards; Par 72 b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,025 yards;…

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,858 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Paul Broadhurst 66b-64a—130 Vijay Singh 67a-68b—135 Doug Barron 71b-65a—136 Paul Goydos 65a-71b—136 Steven Alker 65b-72a—137 Stephen Ames 70b-67a—137 Glen Day 67b-70a—137 Tim Herron 68a-69b—137 Rocco Mediate 68a-69b—137 Boo Weekley 68a-69b—137 Arjun Atwal 69a-69b—138 Rod Pampling 69b-70a—139 Kirk Triplett 71a-68b—139 Chad Campbell 70a-70b—140 Matt Gogel 70a-70b—140 Alex Cejka 70a-71b—141 K.J. Choi 70a-71b—141 Fred Couples 71b-70a—141 Ricardo Gonzalez 69b-72a—141 Justin Leonard 65a-76b—141 Tom Pernice 66a-75b—141 Tim Petrovic 71b-70a—141 Charlie Wi 67b-74a—141 Shane Bertsch 70b-72a—142 Thomas Bjorn 73b-69a—142 Corey Pavin 71b-71a—142 Ken Tanigawa 69b-73a—142 Duffy Waldorf 68a-74b—142 Ken Duke 73a-70b—143 Jeff Maggert 69a-74b—143 Scott McCarron 72a-71b—143 Timothy O’Neal 74b-69a—143 Cameron Percy 70a-73b—143 Kevin Sutherland 68a-75b—143 Esteban Toledo 72b-71a—143 Angel Cabrera 72b-72a—144 Ernie Els 74b-70a—144 Jay Haas 74b-70a—144 Bernhard Langer 70b-74a—144 John Senden 71a-73b—144 Paul Stankowski 72b-72a—144 Steve Allan 70b-75a—145 Stuart Appleby 74b-71a—145 Fred Funk 74b-71a—145 Lee Janzen 73b-72a—145 Scott Verplank 73a-72b—145 Y.E. Yang 71a-74b—145 Woody Austin 69a-77b—146 Chris DiMarco 71b-75a—146 Scott Dunlap 74b-72a—146 Bob Estes 75a-71b—146 Steve Flesch 70a-76b—146 Retief Goosen 73b-73a—146 Jerry Kelly 73b-73a—146 Mario Tiziani 70a-76b—146 Cameron Beckman 73a-74b—147 Jason Bohn 70a-77b—147 David Bransdon 71a-76b—147 Joe Durant 70a-77b—147 Thongchai Jaidee 68a-79b—147 Shaun Micheel 74b-73a—147 Jesper Parnevik 79b-68a—147 Dicky Pride 71a-76b—147 Carlos Franco 70a-78b—148 Jason Gore 73b-75a—148 Richard Green 74a-74b—148 Michael Wright 70a-78b—148 Scott Parel 71b-78a—149 Michael Allen 76b-74a—150 Steve Jones 77b-73a—150 Tom Lehman 79b-71a—150 David Frost 74a-77b—151 John Huston 75b-77a—152 Rob Labritz 76a-76b—152 Mark O’Meara 80b-73a—153 David Duval 74a-80b—154 Heath Slocum 77b-77a—154 Olin Browne 77b-78a—155 Fran Quinn 79a-77b—156 Billy Andrade 73a-WD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.