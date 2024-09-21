PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Saturday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course) 6,858 yards; Par 72 b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,025 yards;…

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,858 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Paul Broadhurst 66b-64a—130 -14 Vijay Singh 67a-68b—135 -9 Doug Barron 71b-65a—136 -8 Paul Goydos 65a-71b—136 -8 Steven Alker 65b-72a—137 -7 Stephen Ames 70b-67a—137 -7 Glen Day 67b-70a—137 -7 Tim Herron 68a-69b—137 -7 Rocco Mediate 68a-69b—137 -7 Boo Weekley 68a-69b—137 -7 Arjun Atwal 69a-69b—138 -6 Rod Pampling 69b-70a—139 -5 Kirk Triplett 71a-68b—139 -5 Chad Campbell 70a-70b—140 -4 Matt Gogel 70a-70b—140 -4 Alex Cejka 70a-71b—141 -3 K.J. Choi 70a-71b—141 -3 Fred Couples 71b-70a—141 -3 Ricardo Gonzalez 69b-72a—141 -3 Justin Leonard 65a-76b—141 -3 Tom Pernice 66a-75b—141 -3 Tim Petrovic 71b-70a—141 -3 Charlie Wi 67b-74a—141 -3 Shane Bertsch 70b-72a—142 -2 Thomas Bjorn 73b-69a—142 -2 Corey Pavin 71b-71a—142 -2 Ken Tanigawa 69b-73a—142 -2 Duffy Waldorf 68a-74b—142 -2 Ken Duke 73a-70b—143 -1 Jeff Maggert 69a-74b—143 -1 Scott McCarron 72a-71b—143 -1 Timothy O’Neal 74b-69a—143 -1 Cameron Percy 70a-73b—143 -1 Kevin Sutherland 68a-75b—143 -1 Esteban Toledo 72b-71a—143 -1 Angel Cabrera 72b-72a—144 E Ernie Els 74b-70a—144 E Jay Haas 74b-70a—144 E Bernhard Langer 70b-74a—144 E John Senden 71a-73b—144 E Paul Stankowski 72b-72a—144 E Steve Allan 70b-75a—145 +1 Stuart Appleby 74b-71a—145 +1 Fred Funk 74b-71a—145 +1 Lee Janzen 73b-72a—145 +1 Scott Verplank 73a-72b—145 +1 Y.E. Yang 71a-74b—145 +1 Woody Austin 69a-77b—146 +2 Chris DiMarco 71b-75a—146 +2 Scott Dunlap 74b-72a—146 +2 Bob Estes 75a-71b—146 +2 Steve Flesch 70a-76b—146 +2 Retief Goosen 73b-73a—146 +2 Jerry Kelly 73b-73a—146 +2 Mario Tiziani 70a-76b—146 +2 Cameron Beckman 73a-74b—147 +3 Jason Bohn 70a-77b—147 +3 David Bransdon 71a-76b—147 +3 Joe Durant 70a-77b—147 +3 Thongchai Jaidee 68a-79b—147 +3 Shaun Micheel 74b-73a—147 +3 Jesper Parnevik 79b-68a—147 +3 Dicky Pride 71a-76b—147 +3 Carlos Franco 70a-78b—148 +4 Jason Gore 73b-75a—148 +4 Richard Green 74a-74b—148 +4 Michael Wright 70a-78b—148 +4 Scott Parel 71b-78a—149 +5 Michael Allen 76b-74a—150 +6 Steve Jones 77b-73a—150 +6 Tom Lehman 79b-71a—150 +6 David Frost 74a-77b—151 +7 John Huston 75b-77a—152 +8 Rob Labritz 76a-76b—152 +8 Mark O’Meara 80b-73a—153 +9 David Duval 74a-80b—154 +10 Heath Slocum 77b-77a—154 +10 Olin Browne 77b-78a—155 +11 Fran Quinn 79a-77b—156 +12 Billy Andrade 73a-WD

