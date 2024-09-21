Live Radio
PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 21, 2024, 10:05 PM

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,858 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Paul Broadhurst 66b-64a—130 -14
Vijay Singh 67a-68b—135 -9
Doug Barron 71b-65a—136 -8
Paul Goydos 65a-71b—136 -8
Steven Alker 65b-72a—137 -7
Stephen Ames 70b-67a—137 -7
Glen Day 67b-70a—137 -7
Tim Herron 68a-69b—137 -7
Rocco Mediate 68a-69b—137 -7
Boo Weekley 68a-69b—137 -7
Arjun Atwal 69a-69b—138 -6
Rod Pampling 69b-70a—139 -5
Kirk Triplett 71a-68b—139 -5
Chad Campbell 70a-70b—140 -4
Matt Gogel 70a-70b—140 -4
Alex Cejka 70a-71b—141 -3
K.J. Choi 70a-71b—141 -3
Fred Couples 71b-70a—141 -3
Ricardo Gonzalez 69b-72a—141 -3
Justin Leonard 65a-76b—141 -3
Tom Pernice 66a-75b—141 -3
Tim Petrovic 71b-70a—141 -3
Charlie Wi 67b-74a—141 -3
Shane Bertsch 70b-72a—142 -2
Thomas Bjorn 73b-69a—142 -2
Corey Pavin 71b-71a—142 -2
Ken Tanigawa 69b-73a—142 -2
Duffy Waldorf 68a-74b—142 -2
Ken Duke 73a-70b—143 -1
Jeff Maggert 69a-74b—143 -1
Scott McCarron 72a-71b—143 -1
Timothy O’Neal 74b-69a—143 -1
Cameron Percy 70a-73b—143 -1
Kevin Sutherland 68a-75b—143 -1
Esteban Toledo 72b-71a—143 -1
Angel Cabrera 72b-72a—144 E
Ernie Els 74b-70a—144 E
Jay Haas 74b-70a—144 E
Bernhard Langer 70b-74a—144 E
John Senden 71a-73b—144 E
Paul Stankowski 72b-72a—144 E
Steve Allan 70b-75a—145 +1
Stuart Appleby 74b-71a—145 +1
Fred Funk 74b-71a—145 +1
Lee Janzen 73b-72a—145 +1
Scott Verplank 73a-72b—145 +1
Y.E. Yang 71a-74b—145 +1
Woody Austin 69a-77b—146 +2
Chris DiMarco 71b-75a—146 +2
Scott Dunlap 74b-72a—146 +2
Bob Estes 75a-71b—146 +2
Steve Flesch 70a-76b—146 +2
Retief Goosen 73b-73a—146 +2
Jerry Kelly 73b-73a—146 +2
Mario Tiziani 70a-76b—146 +2
Cameron Beckman 73a-74b—147 +3
Jason Bohn 70a-77b—147 +3
David Bransdon 71a-76b—147 +3
Joe Durant 70a-77b—147 +3
Thongchai Jaidee 68a-79b—147 +3
Shaun Micheel 74b-73a—147 +3
Jesper Parnevik 79b-68a—147 +3
Dicky Pride 71a-76b—147 +3
Carlos Franco 70a-78b—148 +4
Jason Gore 73b-75a—148 +4
Richard Green 74a-74b—148 +4
Michael Wright 70a-78b—148 +4
Scott Parel 71b-78a—149 +5
Michael Allen 76b-74a—150 +6
Steve Jones 77b-73a—150 +6
Tom Lehman 79b-71a—150 +6
David Frost 74a-77b—151 +7
John Huston 75b-77a—152 +8
Rob Labritz 76a-76b—152 +8
Mark O’Meara 80b-73a—153 +9
David Duval 74a-80b—154 +10
Heath Slocum 77b-77a—154 +10
Olin Browne 77b-78a—155 +11
Fran Quinn 79a-77b—156 +12
Billy Andrade 73a-WD

