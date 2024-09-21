PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Saturday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)
6,858 yards; Par 72
b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,025 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.3 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Paul Broadhurst
|66b-64a—130
|-14
|Vijay Singh
|67a-68b—135
|-9
|Doug Barron
|71b-65a—136
|-8
|Paul Goydos
|65a-71b—136
|-8
|Steven Alker
|65b-72a—137
|-7
|Stephen Ames
|70b-67a—137
|-7
|Glen Day
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Tim Herron
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Rocco Mediate
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Boo Weekley
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Arjun Atwal
|69a-69b—138
|-6
|Rod Pampling
|69b-70a—139
|-5
|Kirk Triplett
|71a-68b—139
|-5
|Chad Campbell
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Matt Gogel
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Alex Cejka
|70a-71b—141
|-3
|K.J. Choi
|70a-71b—141
|-3
|Fred Couples
|71b-70a—141
|-3
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Justin Leonard
|65a-76b—141
|-3
|Tom Pernice
|66a-75b—141
|-3
|Tim Petrovic
|71b-70a—141
|-3
|Charlie Wi
|67b-74a—141
|-3
|Shane Bertsch
|70b-72a—142
|-2
|Thomas Bjorn
|73b-69a—142
|-2
|Corey Pavin
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Ken Tanigawa
|69b-73a—142
|-2
|Duffy Waldorf
|68a-74b—142
|-2
|Ken Duke
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Jeff Maggert
|69a-74b—143
|-1
|Scott McCarron
|72a-71b—143
|-1
|Timothy O’Neal
|74b-69a—143
|-1
|Cameron Percy
|70a-73b—143
|-1
|Kevin Sutherland
|68a-75b—143
|-1
|Esteban Toledo
|72b-71a—143
|-1
|Angel Cabrera
|72b-72a—144
|E
|Ernie Els
|74b-70a—144
|E
|Jay Haas
|74b-70a—144
|E
|Bernhard Langer
|70b-74a—144
|E
|John Senden
|71a-73b—144
|E
|Paul Stankowski
|72b-72a—144
|E
|Steve Allan
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Stuart Appleby
|74b-71a—145
|+1
|Fred Funk
|74b-71a—145
|+1
|Lee Janzen
|73b-72a—145
|+1
|Scott Verplank
|73a-72b—145
|+1
|Y.E. Yang
|71a-74b—145
|+1
|Woody Austin
|69a-77b—146
|+2
|Chris DiMarco
|71b-75a—146
|+2
|Scott Dunlap
|74b-72a—146
|+2
|Bob Estes
|75a-71b—146
|+2
|Steve Flesch
|70a-76b—146
|+2
|Retief Goosen
|73b-73a—146
|+2
|Jerry Kelly
|73b-73a—146
|+2
|Mario Tiziani
|70a-76b—146
|+2
|Cameron Beckman
|73a-74b—147
|+3
|Jason Bohn
|70a-77b—147
|+3
|David Bransdon
|71a-76b—147
|+3
|Joe Durant
|70a-77b—147
|+3
|Thongchai Jaidee
|68a-79b—147
|+3
|Shaun Micheel
|74b-73a—147
|+3
|Jesper Parnevik
|79b-68a—147
|+3
|Dicky Pride
|71a-76b—147
|+3
|Carlos Franco
|70a-78b—148
|+4
|Jason Gore
|73b-75a—148
|+4
|Richard Green
|74a-74b—148
|+4
|Michael Wright
|70a-78b—148
|+4
|Scott Parel
|71b-78a—149
|+5
|Michael Allen
|76b-74a—150
|+6
|Steve Jones
|77b-73a—150
|+6
|Tom Lehman
|79b-71a—150
|+6
|David Frost
|74a-77b—151
|+7
|John Huston
|75b-77a—152
|+8
|Rob Labritz
|76a-76b—152
|+8
|Mark O’Meara
|80b-73a—153
|+9
|David Duval
|74a-80b—154
|+10
|Heath Slocum
|77b-77a—154
|+10
|Olin Browne
|77b-78a—155
|+11
|Fran Quinn
|79a-77b—156
|+12
|Billy Andrade
|73a-WD
