PSG’s post-galactico era begins with a last-gasp win thanks to Girona goalkeeper’s blunder

PARIS (AP) — It took a huge blunder to gift Paris Saint-Germain victory in the first Champions League match of its post-galactico era.

PSG scraped a 1-0 home win over tournament newcomer Girona on Wednesday with a stoppage-time goal, which came when goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga let a left-wing cross from Nuno Mendes trickle under his hands and through his legs.

For the first time in more than a decade, PSG began its Champions League campaign without at least one star player, known in soccer as a “galactico.”

But after the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi came and went without winning Europe’s elite club competition, PSG started this campaign with a new identity based on more French players and greater teamwork.

It was also PSG’s first Champions League game without Mbappé for seven years after France’s star joined Real Madrid, scoring for his new club on Tuesday.

Mbappé was reproached by his critics for not tracking back or closing down enough when he played up front for PSG.

Yet PSG coach Luis Enrique could he heard shouting when his players failed to close down properly and, at one point, Girona kept the ball for 2 1/2 minutes with PSG’s ball-watching players chasing aimlessly.

“They defended well and we struggled to create clear-cut chances,” Enrique said.

After 34 minutes, whistles could be heard from the crowd at a subdued Parc des Princes. Aside from half-chances from midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery and Marco Asensio, who went off injured late in the first half with an apparent hamstring injury, there was scant attacking play.

“All the teams have things to improve,” Zaïre-Emery said. “We have new players coming into the team who need to settle in.”

Yet this was even more the case for a Girona team that lost several key players from last season, including striker Artem Dovbyk, winger Savinho and right back Yan Couto.

Girona defender Ladislav Krejčí made a brilliant tackle on Ousmane Dembélé after the PSG attacker went clean through on goal in the first half.

But with moments left, Gazzaniga’s howler spared PSG.

“We didn’t play very well, and we have to say it,” PSG midfielder Vitinha said. “We had trouble keeping the ball. You have to give Girona credit, but we need to look at what we didn’t do well.” ___

