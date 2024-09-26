Presidents Cup at a glance

MONTREAL (AP) — A brief look at Thursday’s opening session of fourballs from the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal (all…

THE SCORE: United States 5, International 0.

THE SWEEP: It was the first time since 2000 that the Americans swept the opening session. The last time a shutout occurred was at Royal Montreal in 2007 when the Americans went 5-0 in foursomes on Saturday.

TRENDING: The Americans have led after 38 of the last 42 sessions in the Presidents Cup. They have led after opening day eight of the last nine times.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala only led eight of the 18 holes against Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee and neither side led by more than one hole in the Americans’ 1-up victory.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Theegala hit his approach to inside 3 feet to secure the 1-up victory.

WOE, CANADA: Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners of Canada, who each went 0-4 in their Presidents Cup debut in 2022, each lost matches in the opening session.

NOTEWORTHY: Adam Scott was playing with his 17th partner in the Presidents Cup. He will have his 18th partner on Friday.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Look, reality is it wasn’t a great day, but it’s like the first period of a hockey game the way I look at it. You’re down, but there’s a long way to go. Still significant sessions left.” — International captain Mike Weir.

FRIDAY FOURSOMES: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (US) vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im (Int); Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa (US) vs. Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith (Int); Max Homa and Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day (Int); Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau (US) vs. Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes (Int); Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley (US) vs. Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An (Int).

TELEVISION: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

