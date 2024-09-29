Player performances in the Presidents Cup

Royal Montreal Golf Club At Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70 UNITED STATES 18 1/2, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/2 International Foursomes• Fourball•…

Royal Montreal Golf Club

At Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70

UNITED STATES 18 1/2, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/2

International

Foursomes• Fourball• Singles•••Total••Matches• Points

••W-L-T•••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••••••••••••

Byeong Hun An ••1-0-0•••••0-1-0••••0-0-1••••1-1-1•••••3••••••1½•

Christian Bezuidenhout ••1-0-0•••••0-1-0••••1-0-0••••2-1-0•••••3••••••2•

Corey Conners ••1-1-0•••••0-2-0••••1-0-0••••2-3-0•••••5••••••2•

Jason Day ••1-0-0•••••0-1-0••••0-1-0••••1-2-0•••••3••••••1•

Mackenzie Hughes ••1-1-0•••••0-1-0••••0-1-0••••1-3-0•••••4••••••1•

Sungjae Im ••1-1-0•••••0-2-0••••0-2-0••••1-4-0•••••5••••••1•

Si Woo Kim ••1-1-0•••••1-0-0••••0-1-0••••2-2-0•••••4••••••2•

Tom Kim ••0-1-0•••••1-1-0••••0-0-1••••1-2-1•••••4••••••1½•

Min Woo Lee ••0-0-0•••••0-1-0••••0-0-1••••0-1-1•••••2••••••½•

Hideki Matsuyama ••1-1-0•••••0-2-0••••1-0-0••••2-3-0•••••5•••••2•

Taylor Pendrith ••2-0-0•••••0-2-0••••0-1-0••••2-3-0•••••5••••••2•

Adam Scott ••2-0-0•••••0-2-0••••0-1-0••••2-3-0•••••5••••••2•

United States

Foursomes• Fourball• Singles•••Total••Matches• Points

••W-L-T•••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••W-L-T••••••••••••••

Keegan Bradley ••0-0-0•••••1-1-0••••1-0-0••••2-1-0•••••3•••••• 2•

Sam Burns ••1-0-0•••••2-0-0••••0-0-1••••3-0-1•••••4••••••3½

Patrick Cantlay ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••1-0-0••••4-1-0•••••5••••••4•

Wyndham Clark ••0-1-0•••••1-1-0••••0-0-1••••1-2-1•••••4••••••1½•

Tony Finau ••0-1-0•••••2-0-0••••0-1-0••••2-2-0•••••4••••••2•

Brian Harman ••0-2-0•••••0-0-0••••0-1-0••••0-3-0•••••3••••••0•

Russell Henley ••1-1-0•••••1-0-0••••1-0-0••••3-1-0•••••4••••••3•

Max Homa ••0-2-0•••••0-0-0••••1-0-0••••1-2-0•••••3••••••1•

Collin Morikawa ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••1-0-0••••4-1-0•••••5••••••4•

Xander Schauffele ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••1-0-0••••4-1-0•••••5••••••4•

Scottie Scheffler ••1-1-0•••••2-0-0••••0-1-0••••3-2-0•••••5••••••3•

Sahith Theegala ••0-1-0•••••1-0-0••••0-0-1••••1-1-1•••••3••••••1½•

