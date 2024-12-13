Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 13, 2024, 10:07 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 38
Fayetteville 17 12 4 1 0 25 58 46
Birmingham 15 9 3 2 1 21 54 43
Peoria 14 9 3 2 0 20 54 29
Knoxville 17 9 7 1 0 19 44 55
Roanoke 14 8 5 1 0 17 50 44
Evansville 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 59
Macon 15 6 8 1 0 13 41 47
Quad City 17 5 10 1 1 12 47 68
Pensacola 17 4 12 1 0 9 41 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

