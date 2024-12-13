All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 38…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 38 Fayetteville 17 12 4 1 0 25 58 46 Birmingham 15 9 3 2 1 21 54 43 Peoria 14 9 3 2 0 20 54 29 Knoxville 17 9 7 1 0 19 44 55 Roanoke 14 8 5 1 0 17 50 44 Evansville 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 59 Macon 15 6 8 1 0 13 41 47 Quad City 17 5 10 1 1 12 47 68 Pensacola 17 4 12 1 0 9 41 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

