Phillies play the Marlins leading series 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies (85-57, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-89, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Seth Johnson (0-0); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Miami has a 53-89 record overall and a 27-47 record in home games. The Marlins are 38-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has an 85-57 record overall and a 38-32 record in road games. The Phillies have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads Miami with 25 home runs while slugging .459. Derek Hill is 6-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles and 33 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-35 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (migraine), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

