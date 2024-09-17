Phillies face the Brewers looking to break road losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (90-60, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (87-63, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (90-60, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (87-63, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (15-6, 2.60 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 199 strikeouts); Brewers: Frankie Montas (7-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -143, Brewers +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has a 43-29 record at home and an 87-63 record overall. The Brewers have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.65.

Philadelphia has a 90-60 record overall and a 38-34 record on the road. The Phillies are 40-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 32 home runs while slugging .471. William Contreras is 10-for-30 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 28 home runs, 70 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .290 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (back), Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

