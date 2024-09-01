Phillies bring 2-1 series lead over Braves into game 4

Atlanta Braves (74-62, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-56, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:10…

Atlanta Braves (74-62, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-56, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -139, Braves +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia has an 80-56 record overall and a 46-25 record in home games. The Phillies have a 35-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta is 38-34 in road games and 74-62 overall. The Braves have gone 46-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 44 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 37 home runs while slugging .576. Matt Olson is 13-for-41 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hand), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

