Paul Skenes strikes out 9 and pitches 2-hit ball through 5 innings as Pirates stop Reds 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out nine and pitched two-hit ball through five innings, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Skenes (11-3) recorded his 16th game with seven or more strikeouts, surpassing Larry McWilliams (1983) for seventh-most by a Pirates starter in a season.

“He’s special,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He continues to evolve. I mean the change-up today was elite. You don’t see a guy in his rookie year be able to throw multiple weapons at you and continue to get better.”

In three starts against the Reds, the 22-year-old right-hander has allowed one earned run with 25 strikeouts in 17 innings.

“He (Skenes) dominated really,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He had a really good change-up. It is kind of the growth from the last time we faced him. That pitch was a difference maker for him today.”

Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.99 on Sunday, the second-lowest through 22 career starts behind Steve Roger’s 1.95 ERA in 1973-74 with the Montreal Expos.

“He’s got a lot of pitches and throws them for strikes,” Reds first baseman Ty France said. “He throws them where he wants, when he wants.”

Shelton said Skenes was aware that five innings was his limit on Sunday. His 73 pitches were a season-low through five innings.

“That’s something I needed to be better at the entire year,” Skenes said. “I’m glad that it happened that way today, just better execution in counts.”

Oneil Cruz hit his 21st homer in the first inning and Nick Yorke’s first career homer off Fernando Cruz in the fifth inning gave the Pirates a two-run lead. Pittsburgh won by shutout for the 12th time this season.

Hunter Greene (9-5) made his first start since having his season interrupted by right elbow soreness in mid-August. He pitched three innings and allowed a run on two hits with four strikeouts.

The Reds lost by shutout for the 14th time this season and for the second time when Skenes started.

“Obviously, the third time seeing them, you gotta get them out in different ways than you have in the past,” Skenes said. “We did a good job adjusting to that today.”

Former Reds closer Aroldis Chapman stuck out two batters in the ninth and earned his 11th save.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA) will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61) will face the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a two-game set on Tuesday.

