American League April 1, 2024 — Ronel Blanco, Houston vs. Toronto, 10-0. National League Sept. 4, 2024 — Shota Imanaga…

American League

April 1, 2024 — Ronel Blanco, Houston vs. Toronto, 10-0.

National League

Sept. 4, 2024 — Shota Imanaga 7, Nate Pearson 1, Porter Hodge 1, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, 12-0.

July 25, 2024 — Dylan Cease, San Diego at Washington, 3-0.

Aug. 2, 2024 — Blake Snell, San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3-0.

