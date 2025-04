NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5½ (224½) Milwaukee at DENVER 2½ (224) LA Clippers at NEW YORK…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5½ (224½) Milwaukee at DENVER 2½ (224) LA Clippers at NEW YORK 7 (220½) Detroit at LA LAKERS 4 (216½) Minnesota

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100 Seattle -130 at TORONTO +110 at BOSTON -330 Chicago White Sox +265 at TAMPA BAY -138 N.Y Yankees +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -200 Miami +168 Arizona OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF at N.Y METS -166 St. Louis +140 Washington -132 at COLORADO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -122 at BALTIMORE +104 LA Dodgers -122 at TEXAS +104 at PITTSBURGH -178 Cleveland +150 at MILWAUKEE -178 Athletics +150 San Diego -120 at HOUSTON +102 at ATLANTA -200 Minnesota +168 San Francisco -132 at LA ANGELS +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -188 St. Louis +155 Colorado -134 at DALLAS +112

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.