NHRA Carolina Nationals Results

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C., Sunday’s Results

TOP FUEL:

1. Antron Brown; 2. Doug Foley; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Jasmine Salinas; 10. Steve Torrence; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Tony Stewart; 13. Dan Mercier; 14. Ida Zetterstrom; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Shawn Reed.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Austin Prock; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Daniel Wilkerson; 6. John Smith; 7. Ron Capps; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Dave Richards; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Buddy Hull; 12. Alexis DeJoria; 13. Chad Green; 14. Blake Alexander.

PRO STOCK:

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Cristian Cuadra; 7. Jerry Tucker; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Mason McGaha; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Derrick Reese; 12. Eric Latino; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Cory Reed; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Camrie Caruso.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Matt Smith; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Jianna Evaristo; 4. Gaige Herrera; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Chase Van Sant; 7. John Hall; 8. Hector Arana Jr; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Geno Scali; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Marcus Hylton.

Final Results:

Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.848 seconds, 319.90 mph def. Doug Foley, 3.862 seconds, 316.08 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.924, 326.48 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.958, 324.98.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.626, 207.18 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.630, 207.75.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, Buell, 6.846, 199.35 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Joe Maynard, 5.272, 273.05 def. Julie Nataas, 6.679, 152.97.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.513, 265.22 def. Bob McCosh, Chevy Camero, 5.529, 261.83.

Competition Eliminator — Larry Pritchett, Pontiac Sunfire, 7.982, 154.92 def. Jared Kimbrough, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Logan Belanger, Pontiac Firebird, 10.284, 117.92 def. Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Tim Barrett, Chevy Camaro, 10.925, 119.47 def. Kenny Anderson, Chevy Nova, 11.094, 117.49.

Super Comp — Ray Miller III, Dragster, 8.934, 173.92 def. Jack Sepanek, Dragster, 8.945, 170.19.

Super Gas — David Morris, Chevy Camaro, 9.915, 165.64 def. Tim Powell, Chevy Corvette, 9.989, 155.74.

Top Sportsman — Tyler Caheely, Chevy Cavalier, 6.955, 199.11 def. Sandy Wilkins, Chevy Camaro, 6.441, 204.35.

Top Dragster — Chad Taylor, Dragster, 7.157, 182.45 def. Chuck Krepela, Dragster, 6.968, 187.99.

Pro Modified — Travis Harvey, Chevy Camaro, 5.786, 247.61 def. Dmitry Samorukov, Camaro, 5.949, 245.18.

Top Fuel Motorcycle — Larry McBride, Suzuki, 4.875, 238.38 def. Mitch Brown, Suzuki, Broke.

Final round-by-round results:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.814, 326.87 def. Jasmine Salinas, 3.798, 329.42; Doug Foley, 3.780, 325.92 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.834, 320.28; Billy Torrence, 3.884, 302.01 def. Shawn Reed, 6.993, 105.27; Doug Kalitta, 3.894, 306.67 def. Tony Stewart, 4.299, 220.48; Brittany Force, 4.789, 203.58 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 4.896, 147.13; Justin Ashley, 4.498, 306.74 def. Dan Mercier, 4.411, 253.52; Shawn Langdon, 3.775, 327.98 def. Josh Hart, 4.923, 165.97; Antron Brown, 3.829, 325.30 def. Steve Torrence, 3.817, 326.08;

QUARTERFINALS — Brown, 3.869, 321.12 def. B. Torrence, 3.892, 323.97; Foley, 4.709, 227.15 def. Ashley, 5.203, 137.36; Millican, 3.796, 323.04 def. Force, 3.909, 314.53; Kalitta, 3.905, 317.64 def. Langdon, 4.364, 242.19;

SEMIFINALS — Brown, 3.873, 319.07 def. Kalitta, 3.876, 300.73; Foley, 5.314, 127.56 def. Millican, Broke – No Show;

FINAL — Brown, 3.848, 319.90 def. Foley, 3.862, 316.08.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — John Smith, Dodge Charger, 5.196, 152.90 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 10.110, 76.32; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.976, 320.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.095, 305.36; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.965, 319.07 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.994, 197.74; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.934, 322.81 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.597, 191.95; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.988, 316.15 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.361, 209.95; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.984, 314.46 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.945, 321.50; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.933, 319.37 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 7.770, 122.31;

QUARTERFINALS — Tasca III, 4.003, 314.97 def. Smith, 4.149, 281.54; Beckman, 3.937, 323.35 def. Wilkerson, 4.004, 317.64; Prock, 4.029, 292.20 def. Capps, 6.772, 107.92; Hagan, 3.978, 318.77 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 4.002, 316.38 def. Tasca III, 4.009, 319.60; Prock, 3.962, 324.36 def. Beckman, 4.016, 320.97;

FINAL — Prock, 3.924, 326.48 def. Hagan, 3.958, 324.98.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 6.689, 205.76 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 8.540, 130.94; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.675, 206.07 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.617, 207.11 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.686, 206.32; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.676, 206.57 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 15.994, 52.60; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.596, 206.29 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.640, 207.53; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.596, 207.69 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.692, 206.61; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.599, 206.16 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.661, 207.85; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.602, 208.42 def. Derrick Reese, Mustang, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — Enders, 6.626, 208.04 def. Tucker, 6.685, 206.10; Stanfield, 6.625, 206.16 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.609, 206.42 def. Hartford, 6.644, 206.80; Anderson, 6.603, 207.69 def. Cuadra, 6.664, 206.99;

SEMIFINALS — Glenn, 6.643, 207.27 def. Enders, 6.924, 207.98; Stanfield, 6.622, 207.53 def. Anderson, 6.629, 207.75;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.626, 207.18 def. Stanfield, 6.630, 207.75.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, Buell, 6.907, 197.88 def. Geno Scali, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; John Hall, 6.971, 194.86 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.969, 192.82; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.900, 195.68 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.922, 194.02; Hector Arana Jr, 6.899, 196.90 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.947, 193.60; Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.960, 194.10 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.002, 190.86; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.846, 197.94 def. Ron Tornow, 7.182, 193.40; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.852, 197.83 def. Marcus Hylton, 7.189, 184.25; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.833, 199.02 was unopposed;

QUARTERFINALS — Evaristo, 6.996, 194.83 def. Arana Jr, Broke; Herrera, 6.874, 196.73 def. Hall, Foul – Red Light; Gadson, 6.887, 197.39 def. Van Sant, 6.942, 194.91; M. Smith, 6.863, 198.29 def. A. Smith, 6.893, 198.55;

SEMIFINALS — Gadson, 6.890, 196.36 def. Herrera, 8.746, 100.40; M. Smith, 6.903, 196.85 def. Evaristo, 7.046, 192.58;

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.846, 199.35 def. Gadson, Foul – Red Light.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown, 2,292; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,239; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,230; 4. Doug Kalitta, 2,225; 5. Clay Millican, 2,174; 6. Steve Torrence, 2,162; 7. Tony Schumacher, 2,119; 8. Tony Stewart, 2,118; 9. Brittany Force, 2,114; 10. Billy Torrence, 2,082.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,370; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,241; 3. John Force, 2,234; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,217; 5. Ron Capps, 2,163; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,160; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 2,113; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,108; 9. Blake Alexander, 2,103; 10. Chad Green, 2,100.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 2,317; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 2,309; 3. Erica Enders, 2,264; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,243; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,151; 6. Cristian Cuadra, 2,125; 7. Jerry Tucker, 2,118; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,111; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,088; 10. Eric Latino, 2,074.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 2,308; 2. Gaige Herrera, 2,283; 3. Richard Gadson, 2,281; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,193; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,154; 6. John Hall, 2,152; 7. Angie Smith, 2,149; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,137; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,095; 10. Chris Bostick, 2,064.

