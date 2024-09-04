New York hosts Seattle following Stewart’s 32-point game

Seattle Storm (20-13, 8-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (27-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (20-13, 8-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (27-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Seattle Storm after Breanna Stewart scored 32 points in the New York Liberty’s 98-85 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty have gone 14-2 at home. New York is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Jonquel Jones leads the Liberty with 9.4 boards.

The Storm have gone 8-8 away from home. Seattle is third in the Western Conference with 20.4 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins-Smith averaging 6.4.

New York averages 85.9 points, 7.1 more per game than the 78.8 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game New York allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won 98-85 in the last meeting on Aug. 31. Stewart led the Liberty with 32 points, and Diggins-Smith led the Storm with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.5 points for the Liberty.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

