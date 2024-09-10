NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg A.Armstrong, Arkansas 1 10 164 10.0 J.Kelly, Texas Tech 2 19 251…

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg A.Armstrong, Arkansas 1 10 164 10.0 J.Kelly, Texas Tech 2 19 251 9.5 T.Felton, Maryland 2 18 330 9.0 J.Moore, Duke 2 18 233 9.0 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 2 18 264 9.0 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 2 17 204 8.5 T.Harris, Mississippi 2 17 309 8.5 T.Hunter, Colorado 2 17 242 8.5 D.McCuin, UTSA 2 17 108 8.5 N.Nash, San Jose St. 2 17 260 8.5 M.Fields, Virginia 2 16 248 8.0 G.Jackson, Washington 2 16 164 8.0 C.Loveland, Michigan 2 16 157 8.0 C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 1 8 105 8.0 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 2 16 126 8.0 T.Wease, Missouri 2 16 179 8.0 S.Williams, TCU 2 16 154 8.0 D.Burks, Oklahoma 2 15 89 7.5 L.Grimm, Kansas 2 15 151 7.5 T.Johnson, Oregon 2 15 80 7.5 C.Owen, Ohio 2 15 170 7.5 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 14 193 7.0 K.Concepcion, NC State 2 14 174 7.0 D.Greene, Wake Forest 2 14 238 7.0 C.Pickett, Ball St. 1 7 69 7.0 D.Wright, Temple 2 14 137 7.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 2 14 224 7.0 J.Brooks, Louisville 2 13 172 6.5 D.Connors, Rice 2 13 64 6.5 M.Dalena, Fresno St. 2 13 302 6.5 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 2 13 201 6.5 A.Henning, Northwestern 2 13 71 6.5 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 2 13 143 6.5 T.Morin, Wake Forest 2 13 191 6.5 J.Noel, Iowa St. 2 13 268 6.5 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 2 13 239 6.5 D.Sheffield, North Texas 2 13 148 6.5 D.Ward, North Texas 2 13 246 6.5 E.Wilson, Florida 2 13 191 6.5 L.Floriea, Kent St. 2 12 196 6.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 2 12 181 6.0 T.Koziol, Ball St. 1 6 60 6.0 K.Lacy, LSU 2 12 159 6.0 T.McMillan, Arizona 2 12 315 6.0 J.Moss, Fresno St. 2 12 173 6.0 T.Pena, Syracuse 2 12 166 6.0 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 3 18 235 6.0 B.Sloan, Ball St. 1 6 46 6.0 K.Thomas, UTEP 2 12 170 6.0 T.Walker, Oregon St. 2 12 124 6.0 C.Braham, Nevada 3 17 204 5.7 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 2 11 196 5.5 I.Cisse, Stanford 2 11 96 5.5 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 2 11 136 5.5 Z.Franklin, Illinois 2 11 127 5.5 P.Higgins, Troy 2 11 91 5.5 M.Johnson, Bowling Green 2 11 114 5.5 K.Prather, Maryland 2 11 98 5.5 X.Restrepo, Miami 2 11 216 5.5 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 2 11 161 5.5 J.Royals, Utah St. 2 11 124 5.5 J.Smith, Ohio St. 2 11 211 5.5 M.Taylor, LSU 2 11 102 5.5 T.Warren, Penn St. 2 11 176 5.5 M.Alston, Old Dominion 2 10 78 5.0 A.Anderson, LSU 2 10 127 5.0 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 2 10 147 5.0 J.Briningstool, Clemson 2 10 126 5.0 L.Caples, Boise St. 2 10 132 5.0 B.Collins, Notre Dame 2 10 107 5.0 C.Eakin, Texas Tech 2 10 130 5.0 T.Ferguson, Oregon 2 10 114 5.0 M.Gillie, Ball St. 1 5 63 5.0 T.Harden, UCLA 1 5 22 5.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 2 10 143 5.0 J.Horn, Colorado 2 10 224 5.0 M.Klare, Purdue 1 5 71 5.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 2 10 179 5.0 I.Neyor, Nebraska 2 10 152 5.0 I.Paige, Old Dominion 2 10 131 5.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 2 10 108 5.0 D.Ross, Troy 2 10 129 5.0 K.Shanks, UAB 2 10 116 5.0 T.Sibley, Liberty 2 10 264 5.0 A.Smith, East Carolina 2 10 156 5.0 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 2 10 121 5.0 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 2 10 25 5.0 D.Vines, Old Dominion 2 10 71 5.0 D.Voisin, South Alabama 2 10 137 5.0 M.Williams, Tulane 2 10 252 5.0 W.Wright, East Carolina 2 10 90 5.0 J.Smith, Nevada 3 14 216 4.7 L.Allen, Syracuse 2 9 71 4.5 J.Blue, Texas 2 9 74 4.5 D.Boston, Washington 2 9 108 4.5 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 2 9 145 4.5 K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St. 2 9 191 4.5 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 2 9 149 4.5 M.Foster, Michigan St. 2 9 76 4.5 J.Gibson, Umass 2 9 92 4.5 M.Golden, Texas 2 9 91 4.5 B.Groen, Rice 2 9 61 4.5 T.Harris, Virginia 2 9 129 4.5 O.Hayes, FAU 2 9 119 4.5 G.Helm, Texas 2 9 140 4.5 M.Johnson, Missouri 2 9 93 4.5 J.Joly, NC State 2 9 105 4.5 N.Marsh, Michigan St. 2 9 205 4.5 C.McCray, Kent St. 2 9 94 4.5 L.McRee, Southern Cal 2 9 137 4.5 J.Mosley, Mississippi St. 2 9 162 4.5 E.Pancol, Duke 2 9 100 4.5 J.Poke, San Diego St. 2 9 55 4.5 D.Reid, Pittsburgh 2 9 117 4.5 C.Roberts, BYU 2 9 134 4.5 O.Singleton, E. Michigan 2 9 90 4.5 A.Smith, Georgia 2 9 129 4.5 R.Taylor, Memphis 2 9 114 4.5 C.Weber, Charlotte 2 9 80 4.5 L.Wester, Colorado 2 9 78 4.5 A.Williams, Clemson 2 9 120 4.5 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 2 9 126 4.5 D.Alexander, Wake Forest 2 8 114 4.0 M.Anderson, California 2 8 65 4.0 S.Atkins, South Florida 2 8 77 4.0 J.Bech, TCU 2 8 150 4.0 R.Beers, FIU 1 4 18 4.0 D.Bell, Georgia 2 8 78 4.0 J.Bernard, Louisiana-Lafayette 2 8 112 4.0 I.Bond, Texas 2 8 112 4.0 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 2 8 75 4.0 C.Brazzell, Tennessee 2 8 77 4.0 T.Bruckler, New Mexico 2 8 57 4.0 P.Bryant, Illinois 2 8 133 4.0 C.Camper, Boise St. 2 8 151 4.0 Q.Conley, Arizona 2 8 67 4.0 K.Davis, Miami (Ohio) 1 4 32 4.0 C.Douglas, Texas Tech 2 8 113 4.0 J.Douglas, Florida St. 2 8 121 4.0 R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 2 8 89 4.0 J.Edrine, Purdue 1 4 59 4.0 C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall 2 8 170 4.0 D.Fleming, Georgia St. 2 8 96 4.0 J.Greathouse, Notre Dame 2 8 67 4.0 S.Hagans, Duke 2 8 76 4.0 Z.Haynes, Syracuse 2 8 97 4.0 E.Heidenreich, Navy 2 8 172 4.0 I.Horton, Miami 2 8 136 4.0 T.Horton, Colorado St. 2 8 96 4.0 N.Hunter, California 2 8 91 4.0 T.Hurst, Georgia St. 2 8 109 4.0 M.Jackson, Appalachian St. 2 8 78 4.0 D.Jackson, Minnesota 2 8 95 4.0 C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 2 8 89 4.0 S.Johnson, Houston 2 8 89 4.0 K.Johnson, W. Kentucky 2 8 134 4.0 R.Johnson, Nebraska 2 8 49 4.0 J.Keeney-James, Umass 2 8 131 4.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 2 8 120 4.0 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 2 8 103 4.0 C.Lee, Pittsburgh 2 8 84 4.0 C.Lee, Mississippi 2 8 142 4.0 M.Mews, Houston 2 8 80 4.0 D.Miller, Rutgers 2 8 114 4.0 N.Noel, Missouri 2 8 17 4.0 R.Owens, Oklahoma St. 2 8 145 4.0 M.Price, Indiana 2 8 67 4.0 J.Richardson, TCU 2 8 132 4.0 J.Royer, Cincinnati 2 8 138 4.0 E.Sarratt, Indiana 2 8 149 4.0 J.Smith, UTEP 2 8 89 4.0 V.Snow, Buffalo 2 8 75 4.0 Z.Steptoe, Tulsa 2 8 106 4.0 E.Stewart, Oregon 2 8 127 4.0 M.Sykes, Rice 2 8 121 4.0 D.Taylor, Minnesota 1 4 48 4.0 A.Thomas, UAB 2 8 58 4.0 J.Tibbs, Purdue 1 4 30 4.0 A.Wells, Mississippi 2 8 148 4.0 T.Williams, Georgia St. 2 8 78 4.0 J.Williams, Texas State 2 8 84 4.0 K.Wilson, Texas State 2 8 83 4.0 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 3 11 148 3.7 I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St. 2 7 84 3.5 M.Allen, E. Michigan 2 7 88 3.5 C.Allen, Texas A&M 2 7 100 3.5 J.Barney, Nebraska 2 7 39 3.5 M.Barry, W. Kentucky 2 7 65 3.5 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 2 7 91 3.5 S.Bell, Uconn 2 7 246 3.5 M.Benson, Florida St. 2 7 72 3.5 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 2 7 96 3.5 T.Broden, Arkansas 2 7 101 3.5 S.Brown, Miami 2 7 54 3.5 S.Brown, Charlotte 2 7 75 3.5 L.Burden, Missouri 2 7 64 3.5 M.Butler, Middle Tennessee 2 7 72 3.5 J.Conyers, Texas Tech 2 7 69 3.5 O.Cooper, Indiana 2 7 176 3.5 C.Daniels, LSU 2 7 90 3.5

