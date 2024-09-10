NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|1
|10
|164
|10.0
|J.Kelly, Texas Tech
|2
|19
|251
|9.5
|T.Felton, Maryland
|2
|18
|330
|9.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|2
|18
|233
|9.0
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|2
|18
|264
|9.0
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|2
|17
|204
|8.5
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|2
|17
|309
|8.5
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|2
|17
|242
|8.5
|D.McCuin, UTSA
|2
|17
|108
|8.5
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|2
|17
|260
|8.5
|M.Fields, Virginia
|2
|16
|248
|8.0
|G.Jackson, Washington
|2
|16
|164
|8.0
|C.Loveland, Michigan
|2
|16
|157
|8.0
|C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|8
|105
|8.0
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|2
|16
|126
|8.0
|T.Wease, Missouri
|2
|16
|179
|8.0
|S.Williams, TCU
|2
|16
|154
|8.0
|D.Burks, Oklahoma
|2
|15
|89
|7.5
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|2
|15
|151
|7.5
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|2
|15
|80
|7.5
|C.Owen, Ohio
|2
|15
|170
|7.5
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|2
|14
|193
|7.0
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|2
|14
|174
|7.0
|D.Greene, Wake Forest
|2
|14
|238
|7.0
|C.Pickett, Ball St.
|1
|7
|69
|7.0
|D.Wright, Temple
|2
|14
|137
|7.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|2
|14
|224
|7.0
|J.Brooks, Louisville
|2
|13
|172
|6.5
|D.Connors, Rice
|2
|13
|64
|6.5
|M.Dalena, Fresno St.
|2
|13
|302
|6.5
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|2
|13
|201
|6.5
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|2
|13
|71
|6.5
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|2
|13
|143
|6.5
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|2
|13
|191
|6.5
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|2
|13
|268
|6.5
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|2
|13
|239
|6.5
|D.Sheffield, North Texas
|2
|13
|148
|6.5
|D.Ward, North Texas
|2
|13
|246
|6.5
|E.Wilson, Florida
|2
|13
|191
|6.5
|L.Floriea, Kent St.
|2
|12
|196
|6.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|2
|12
|181
|6.0
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|1
|6
|60
|6.0
|K.Lacy, LSU
|2
|12
|159
|6.0
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|2
|12
|315
|6.0
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|2
|12
|173
|6.0
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|2
|12
|166
|6.0
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|3
|18
|235
|6.0
|B.Sloan, Ball St.
|1
|6
|46
|6.0
|K.Thomas, UTEP
|2
|12
|170
|6.0
|T.Walker, Oregon St.
|2
|12
|124
|6.0
|C.Braham, Nevada
|3
|17
|204
|5.7
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|2
|11
|196
|5.5
|I.Cisse, Stanford
|2
|11
|96
|5.5
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|2
|11
|136
|5.5
|Z.Franklin, Illinois
|2
|11
|127
|5.5
|P.Higgins, Troy
|2
|11
|91
|5.5
|M.Johnson, Bowling Green
|2
|11
|114
|5.5
|K.Prather, Maryland
|2
|11
|98
|5.5
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|2
|11
|216
|5.5
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|2
|11
|161
|5.5
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|2
|11
|124
|5.5
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|2
|11
|211
|5.5
|M.Taylor, LSU
|2
|11
|102
|5.5
|T.Warren, Penn St.
|2
|11
|176
|5.5
|M.Alston, Old Dominion
|2
|10
|78
|5.0
|A.Anderson, LSU
|2
|10
|127
|5.0
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|2
|10
|147
|5.0
|J.Briningstool, Clemson
|2
|10
|126
|5.0
|L.Caples, Boise St.
|2
|10
|132
|5.0
|B.Collins, Notre Dame
|2
|10
|107
|5.0
|C.Eakin, Texas Tech
|2
|10
|130
|5.0
|T.Ferguson, Oregon
|2
|10
|114
|5.0
|M.Gillie, Ball St.
|1
|5
|63
|5.0
|T.Harden, UCLA
|1
|5
|22
|5.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|2
|10
|143
|5.0
|J.Horn, Colorado
|2
|10
|224
|5.0
|M.Klare, Purdue
|1
|5
|71
|5.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|179
|5.0
|I.Neyor, Nebraska
|2
|10
|152
|5.0
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|2
|10
|131
|5.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|2
|10
|108
|5.0
|D.Ross, Troy
|2
|10
|129
|5.0
|K.Shanks, UAB
|2
|10
|116
|5.0
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|2
|10
|264
|5.0
|A.Smith, East Carolina
|2
|10
|156
|5.0
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|2
|10
|121
|5.0
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|2
|10
|25
|5.0
|D.Vines, Old Dominion
|2
|10
|71
|5.0
|D.Voisin, South Alabama
|2
|10
|137
|5.0
|M.Williams, Tulane
|2
|10
|252
|5.0
|W.Wright, East Carolina
|2
|10
|90
|5.0
|J.Smith, Nevada
|3
|14
|216
|4.7
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|2
|9
|71
|4.5
|J.Blue, Texas
|2
|9
|74
|4.5
|D.Boston, Washington
|2
|9
|108
|4.5
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|2
|9
|145
|4.5
|K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St.
|2
|9
|191
|4.5
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|2
|9
|149
|4.5
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|2
|9
|76
|4.5
|J.Gibson, Umass
|2
|9
|92
|4.5
|M.Golden, Texas
|2
|9
|91
|4.5
|B.Groen, Rice
|2
|9
|61
|4.5
|T.Harris, Virginia
|2
|9
|129
|4.5
|O.Hayes, FAU
|2
|9
|119
|4.5
|G.Helm, Texas
|2
|9
|140
|4.5
|M.Johnson, Missouri
|2
|9
|93
|4.5
|J.Joly, NC State
|2
|9
|105
|4.5
|N.Marsh, Michigan St.
|2
|9
|205
|4.5
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|2
|9
|94
|4.5
|L.McRee, Southern Cal
|2
|9
|137
|4.5
|J.Mosley, Mississippi St.
|2
|9
|162
|4.5
|E.Pancol, Duke
|2
|9
|100
|4.5
|J.Poke, San Diego St.
|2
|9
|55
|4.5
|D.Reid, Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|117
|4.5
|C.Roberts, BYU
|2
|9
|134
|4.5
|O.Singleton, E. Michigan
|2
|9
|90
|4.5
|A.Smith, Georgia
|2
|9
|129
|4.5
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|2
|9
|114
|4.5
|C.Weber, Charlotte
|2
|9
|80
|4.5
|L.Wester, Colorado
|2
|9
|78
|4.5
|A.Williams, Clemson
|2
|9
|120
|4.5
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|2
|9
|126
|4.5
|D.Alexander, Wake Forest
|2
|8
|114
|4.0
|M.Anderson, California
|2
|8
|65
|4.0
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|2
|8
|77
|4.0
|J.Bech, TCU
|2
|8
|150
|4.0
|R.Beers, FIU
|1
|4
|18
|4.0
|D.Bell, Georgia
|2
|8
|78
|4.0
|J.Bernard, Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|8
|112
|4.0
|I.Bond, Texas
|2
|8
|112
|4.0
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|2
|8
|75
|4.0
|C.Brazzell, Tennessee
|2
|8
|77
|4.0
|T.Bruckler, New Mexico
|2
|8
|57
|4.0
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|2
|8
|133
|4.0
|C.Camper, Boise St.
|2
|8
|151
|4.0
|Q.Conley, Arizona
|2
|8
|67
|4.0
|K.Davis, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|32
|4.0
|C.Douglas, Texas Tech
|2
|8
|113
|4.0
|J.Douglas, Florida St.
|2
|8
|121
|4.0
|R.Ealy, Arkansas St.
|2
|8
|89
|4.0
|J.Edrine, Purdue
|1
|4
|59
|4.0
|C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall
|2
|8
|170
|4.0
|D.Fleming, Georgia St.
|2
|8
|96
|4.0
|J.Greathouse, Notre Dame
|2
|8
|67
|4.0
|S.Hagans, Duke
|2
|8
|76
|4.0
|Z.Haynes, Syracuse
|2
|8
|97
|4.0
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|2
|8
|172
|4.0
|I.Horton, Miami
|2
|8
|136
|4.0
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|2
|8
|96
|4.0
|N.Hunter, California
|2
|8
|91
|4.0
|T.Hurst, Georgia St.
|2
|8
|109
|4.0
|M.Jackson, Appalachian St.
|2
|8
|78
|4.0
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|2
|8
|95
|4.0
|C.Jackson, Arkansas St.
|2
|8
|89
|4.0
|S.Johnson, Houston
|2
|8
|89
|4.0
|K.Johnson, W. Kentucky
|2
|8
|134
|4.0
|R.Johnson, Nebraska
|2
|8
|49
|4.0
|J.Keeney-James, Umass
|2
|8
|131
|4.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|2
|8
|120
|4.0
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|2
|8
|103
|4.0
|C.Lee, Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|84
|4.0
|C.Lee, Mississippi
|2
|8
|142
|4.0
|M.Mews, Houston
|2
|8
|80
|4.0
|D.Miller, Rutgers
|2
|8
|114
|4.0
|N.Noel, Missouri
|2
|8
|17
|4.0
|R.Owens, Oklahoma St.
|2
|8
|145
|4.0
|M.Price, Indiana
|2
|8
|67
|4.0
|J.Richardson, TCU
|2
|8
|132
|4.0
|J.Royer, Cincinnati
|2
|8
|138
|4.0
|E.Sarratt, Indiana
|2
|8
|149
|4.0
|J.Smith, UTEP
|2
|8
|89
|4.0
|V.Snow, Buffalo
|2
|8
|75
|4.0
|Z.Steptoe, Tulsa
|2
|8
|106
|4.0
|E.Stewart, Oregon
|2
|8
|127
|4.0
|M.Sykes, Rice
|2
|8
|121
|4.0
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|1
|4
|48
|4.0
|A.Thomas, UAB
|2
|8
|58
|4.0
|J.Tibbs, Purdue
|1
|4
|30
|4.0
|A.Wells, Mississippi
|2
|8
|148
|4.0
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|2
|8
|78
|4.0
|J.Williams, Texas State
|2
|8
|84
|4.0
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|2
|8
|83
|4.0
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|148
|3.7
|I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St.
|2
|7
|84
|3.5
|M.Allen, E. Michigan
|2
|7
|88
|3.5
|C.Allen, Texas A&M
|2
|7
|100
|3.5
|J.Barney, Nebraska
|2
|7
|39
|3.5
|M.Barry, W. Kentucky
|2
|7
|65
|3.5
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|91
|3.5
|S.Bell, Uconn
|2
|7
|246
|3.5
|M.Benson, Florida St.
|2
|7
|72
|3.5
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|2
|7
|96
|3.5
|T.Broden, Arkansas
|2
|7
|101
|3.5
|S.Brown, Miami
|2
|7
|54
|3.5
|S.Brown, Charlotte
|2
|7
|75
|3.5
|L.Burden, Missouri
|2
|7
|64
|3.5
|M.Butler, Middle Tennessee
|2
|7
|72
|3.5
|J.Conyers, Texas Tech
|2
|7
|69
|3.5
|O.Cooper, Indiana
|2
|7
|176
|3.5
|C.Daniels, LSU
|2
|7
|90
|3.5
