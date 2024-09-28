NASCAR-Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Aric Almirola, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 200 laps, 59 points.

2. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 51.

3. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 50.

4. (4) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

5. (15) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 200, 41.

6. (1) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

7. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

8. (22) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (7) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

10. (16) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 29.

11. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (8) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

13. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

14. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 25.

15. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 22.

17. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (29) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (25) JJ Yeley, Ford, 199, 17.

21. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (19) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (21) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 198, 13.

25. (38) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 197, 11.

27. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 10.

28. (32) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 197, 9.

29. (36) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 196, 8.

30. (35) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 196, 7.

31. (17) Corey Heim, Toyota, 195, 0.

32. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 194, 5.

33. (31) Logan Bearden, Ford, 190, 4.

34. (30) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 189, 0.

35. (27) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, garage, 174, 0.

36. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 4.

37. (37) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, garage, 61, 1.

38. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, engine, 45, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.042 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 28 minutes, 45 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.660 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0; C.Smith 1-9; B.Jones 10; C.Smith 11-36; A.Almirola 37-48; C.Smith 49; C.Custer 50-75; S.Mayer 76-93; C.Smith 94-136; C.Custer 137-144; B.Jones 145-147; C.Custer 148-155; C.Smith 156-190; C.Custer 191-196; A.Almirola 197-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 5 times for 114 laps; C.Custer, 4 times for 48 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 18 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 16 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 4 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; C.Custer, 2; C.Smith, 2; S.Mayer, 2; J.Allgaier, 2; A.Almirola, 2; R.Truex, 2; J.Love, 1; R.Herbst, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Custer, 2079; 2. C.Smith, 2074; 3. A.Hill, 2064; 4. S.Mayer, 2052; 5. S.Creed, 2048; 6. S.Van Gisbergen, 2046; 7. J.Love, 2041; 8. R.Herbst, 2039; 9. J.Allgaier, 2038; 10. A.Allmendinger, 2026; 11. P.Kligerman, 2024; 12. S.Smith, 2016; 13. R.Sieg, 670; 14. B.Jones, 586; 15. A.Alfredo, 536; 16. B.Poole, 470.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

