NASCAR Craftsman Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

Thursday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (18) Layne Riggs, Ford,…

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) Layne Riggs, Ford, 200 laps, 50 points.

2. (2) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200, 54.

3. (3) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 200, 52.

4. (8) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 50.

5. (6) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

6. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 34.

7. (9) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

8. (19) Ty Majeski, Ford, 200, 29.

9. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 38.

10. (14) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (4) William Sawalich, Toyota, 200, 34.

12. (16) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200, 25.

13. (28) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 200, 25.

15. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (13) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (15) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (22) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

20. (20) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (21) Jake Garcia, Ford, 200, 16.

22. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200, 15.

23. (10) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 200, 14.

24. (29) Lawless Alan, Ford, 199, 13.

25. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 199, 12.

26. (24) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 199, 11.

27. (25) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 198, 10.

28. (35) Justin Mondeik, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

29. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 198, 8.

30. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 198, 7.

31. (32) Mason Maggio, Ford, 196, 6.

32. (7) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 194, 6.

33. (34) Keith McGee, Ford, 194, 4.

34. (33) Tyler Tomassi, Chevrolet, 192, 3.

35. (36) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, accident, 157, 2.

36. (23) Conner Jones, Ford, overheating, 126, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 79.542 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 20 minutes, 24 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.096 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0-41; C.Heim 42-51; R.Caruth 52-59; C.Heim 60; T.Hill 61-65; C.Heim 66-99; R.Caruth 100; C.Heim 101-120; L.Riggs 121-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): L.Riggs, 1 time for 80 laps; C.Heim, 4 times for 65 laps; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 41 laps; R.Caruth, 2 times for 9 laps; T.Hill, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: C.Heim, 5; C.Eckes, 3; T.Majeski, 2; N.Sanchez, 2; R.Caruth, 1; L.Riggs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Eckes, 2090; 2. T.Majeski, 2074; 3. C.Heim, 2071; 4. N.Sanchez, 2064; 5. T.Gray, 2043; 6. T.Ankrum, 2043; 7. D.Dye, 2039; 8. G.Enfinger, 2032; 9. B.Rhodes, 2030; 10. R.Caruth, 2028; 11. T.Gray, 436; 12. L.Riggs, 405; 13. S.Friesen, 395; 14. M.Crafton, 395; 15. C.Purdy, 369; 16. J.Garcia, 349.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

