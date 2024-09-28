Mets aim to stop road skid, face the Brewers

New York Mets (87-71, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-68, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

New York Mets (87-71, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-68, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (10-9, 3.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Brewers: Jared Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -118, Brewers -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to stop a four-game road skid when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 46-33 in home games and 92-68 overall. The Brewers have gone 64-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York is 87-71 overall and 41-36 in road games. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .282 batting average, and has 37 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 77 walks and 92 RBI. Jackson Chourio is 10-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 86 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (leg), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

