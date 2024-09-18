AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .331; Judge, New York, .323; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .305; Rooker, Oakland, .304; Altuve,…

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .331; Judge, New York, .323; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .305; Rooker, Oakland, .304; Altuve, Houston, .299; Diaz, Houston, .296; Kwan, Cleveland, .291; J.Soto, New York, .287; Ja.Duran, Boston, .285.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 124; J.Soto, New York, 120; Henderson, Baltimore, 113; Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Ja.Duran, Boston, 104; Semien, Texas, 95; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 94; Altuve, Houston, 89; Volpe, New York, 88.

RBI_Judge, New York, 136; Rooker, Oakland, 110; Witt, Kansas City, 108; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 107; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 105; J.Soto, New York, 103; Perez, Kansas City, 103; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 97; Santander, Baltimore, 95.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 201; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 184; Altuve, Houston, 180; Ja.Duran, Boston, 180; Judge, New York, 171; Henderson, Baltimore, 167; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 164; Diaz, Houston, 163; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 161; J.Soto, New York, 156.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 45; Witt, Kansas City, 44; Bleday, Oakland, 43; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 32; W.Abreu, Boston, 31; Neto, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 8; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Meadows, Detroit, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 53; Santander, Baltimore, 41; J.Soto, New York, 40; Rooker, Oakland, 38; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 34; Witt, Kansas City, 32; O’Neill, Boston, 31; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 31.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 43; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Garcia, Kansas City, 36; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Neto, Los Angeles, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 29; D.Moore, Seattle, 29; Mullins, Baltimore, 29.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 17-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-8; Berríos, Toronto, 16-9; P.López, Minnesota, 15-8; Rodón, New York, 15-9; Gil, New York, 14-6; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-7; Bello, Boston, 14-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 14-8; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.48; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.85; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.88; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.05; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.06; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.12; Houck, Boston, 3.21; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.24; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 221; Ragans, Kansas City, 217; Gilbert, Seattle, 198; Crochet, Chicago, 195; Kikuchi, Houston, 189; P.López, Minnesota, 187; Rodón, New York, 186; Bibee, Cleveland, 180; Ober, Minnesota, 180; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175.

