AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .338; Judge, New York, .326; Guerrero, Toronto, .324; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .313; Diaz, Houston, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .295; Rooker, Oakland, .295; Altuve, Houston, .294; Ja.Duran, Boston, .294; J.Soto, New York, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 117; J.Soto, New York, 110; Judge, New York, 106; Henderson, Baltimore, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 101; Ja.Duran, Boston, 96; Garcia, Kansas City, 83; Semien, Texas, 83; Volpe, New York, 83; Guerrero, Toronto, 82.

RBI_Judge, New York, 124; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 105; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 100; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Witt, Kansas City, 97; J.Soto, New York, 96; Perez, Kansas City, 94; Rooker, Oakland, 93; Santander, Baltimore, 89; Guerrero, Toronto, 89.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 187; Guerrero, Toronto, 170; Ja.Duran, Boston, 168; Altuve, Houston, 161; Judge, New York, 158; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 151; Henderson, Baltimore, 150; Diaz, Houston, 148; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 146; J.Soto, New York, 146.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Witt, Kansas City, 39; Guerrero, Toronto, 38; Bleday, Oakland, 37; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; W.Abreu, Boston, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 30; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 30.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 39; J.Soto, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 34; Rooker, Oakland, 33; Seager, Texas, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Moore, Seattle, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 26; Giménez, Cleveland, 25; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Neto, Los Angeles, 25; Volpe, New York, 25.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 14-8; Berríos, Toronto, 14-9; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-6; Burnes, Baltimore, 13-7; P.López, Minnesota, 13-8; Ober, Minnesota, 12-6; Gil, New York, 12-6.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.51; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.03; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.11; Houck, Boston, 3.12; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.12; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.19; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.19; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.30; Singer, Kansas City, 3.36; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 201; Ragans, Kansas City, 197; Crochet, Chicago, 188; Gilbert, Seattle, 181; Kikuchi, Houston, 177; L.Castillo, Seattle, 167; P.López, Minnesota, 164; Rodón, New York, 161; Bibee, Cleveland, 156; H.Brown, Houston, 155; Lugo, Kansas City, 155; Ober, Minnesota, 155.

