AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .334; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Judge, New York, .320; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .301; Diaz, Houston, .299; Rooker, Oakland, .299; J.Soto, New York, .290; Ja.Duran, Boston, .288; Kwan, Cleveland, .288.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 120; J.Soto, New York, 114; Henderson, Baltimore, 111; Judge, New York, 110; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 102; Ja.Duran, Boston, 100; Semien, Texas, 88; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 87; Altuve, Houston, 86; Volpe, New York, 85.

RBI_Judge, New York, 126; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 101; Perez, Kansas City, 100; Rooker, Oakland, 99; Witt, Kansas City, 99; J.Soto, New York, 98; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Santander, Baltimore, 94; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 94.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 194; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 178; Ja.Duran, Boston, 173; Altuve, Houston, 171; Judge, New York, 163; Henderson, Baltimore, 161; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 156; Diaz, Houston, 153; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 151; J.Soto, New York, 151.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Witt, Kansas City, 41; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 40; Bleday, Oakland, 38; Devers, Boston, 34; Judge, New York, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; W.Abreu, Boston, 31; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; Neto, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 40; J.Soto, New York, 38; Henderson, Baltimore, 36; Rooker, Oakland, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 32; Seager, Texas, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; O’Neill, Boston, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 29; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 39; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Moore, Seattle, 29; Neto, Los Angeles, 29; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 28; Giménez, Cleveland, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-8; P.López, Minnesota, 15-8; Berríos, Toronto, 15-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-6; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Gil, New York, 13-6; Bello, Boston, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 13-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.53; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.94; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.98; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.99; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.15; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.18; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.18; Houck, Boston, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.34; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 208; Ragans, Kansas City, 204; Crochet, Chicago, 191; Gilbert, Seattle, 191; Kikuchi, Houston, 183; P.López, Minnesota, 183; Rodón, New York, 181; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Lugo, Kansas City, 169; Bibee, Cleveland, 166.

