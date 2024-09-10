Las Vegas visits Indiana following Boston’s 30-point game

Las Vegas Aces (22-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-17, 11-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (22-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-17, 11-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Las Vegas Aces after Aliyah Boston scored 30 points in the Indiana Fever’s 104-100 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 11-6 on their home court. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA averaging 9.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from deep. Caitlin Clark leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Aces are 11-6 on the road. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the WNBA allowing 81.7 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Indiana makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Las Vegas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 88-69 in the last matchup on July 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Fever.

Jackie Young is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 8-2, averaging 92.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

