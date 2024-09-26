Kershaw still hopeful he can pitch for playoff-bound Dodgers if stubborn toe injury heals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is hopeful he can pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, although…

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner has been limited to playing catch this week rather than face hitters. Kershaw went on the injured list Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe. He didn’t pitch until July 25 after having offseason shoulder injury.

“I’m not giving up,” Kershaw said Thursday before the Dodgers’ series finale against San Diego. “I’m going to keep trying every day. Maybe it will feel better in a day. I’m waiting for that day to happen.”

Because of his toe, Kershaw can’t pitch the way he wants to and other areas of his body are overcompensating for it.

“Whenever my toe feels better, I’m confident I’ll be good,” he said. “But other stuff pops up when I’m not throwing normally. There is just a max percentage that I can throw right now.”

The 36-year-old left-hander was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts before getting hurt.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw still has to get himself built up, throw a bullpen session and face hitters.

“He’s just not going to be viable for a couple weeks, and then we’ll see what that looks like as far as our playoff fortunes,” Roberts said.

The 10-time All-Star said he’s been assured by doctors that he doesn’t need surgery.

“It’s something that takes time I guess, which is the worst thing because I’m not good at that,” Kershaw said. “My arm, I’m keeping it going the best I can. I really think when my toe is better, I will be ready to pitch. I need to get close to 100% so I can throw.”

He’s eager to redeem himself after last year’s stunning postseason debacle. Kershaw got hammered by Arizona in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, giving up six hits and six runs in the first inning.

His postseason ERA is 4.22 over 194 innings pitched. His regular-season ERA of 2.48 is the best of any MLB pitcher with at least 1,500 innings pitched since 1920.

Kershaw signed a one-year contract in February plus a 2025 player option worth $5 million, which, if he is healthy at the end of this season, can escalate by $15 million based on criteria involving starts or relief innings.

