Keita sees red on debut as Udinese comes from two down to beat Parma and Lazio wins

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Mandela Keita was sent off 19 minutes into his Parma debut as Udinese fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 and maintain its unbeaten start to Serie A on Monday.

Udinese was 2-0 down at halftime but a header from Lorenzo Lucca and a double from Florian Thauvin took it to the top of the standings after four games.

Thing started promisingly for Parma, with a goal after two minutes. Enrico Del Prato poked home from a corner kick with the Udinese defense static. Ange-Yoan Bonny made it two just before halftime.

Lucca headed home a Hassane Kamara cross to reduce the deficit four minutes into the second half. Thauvin then equalized midway through the second period when he knocked in a header from Keinan Davis.

Keita’s red card in the 73rd, just after replacing Matteo Cancellieri, gave Udinese an additional boost and four minutes later Thauvin scored the winner.

Promoted Parma was 12th in the standings.

Also, Lazio beat Verona 2-1 in Rome.

Boulaye Dia scored his fourth goal in four games to put Lazio ahead after five minutes. The Senegalese striker got between two Verona defenders and rifled home a low drive.

Verona was level two minutes later when Casper Tengstedt ran on to a long pass from Grigoris Kastanos and slotted the ball under the advancing goalkeeper.

But Argentine striker Taty Castellanos bundled the ball home from a corner kick in the 20th minute to give Lazio all three points.

The result means Lazio leapfrogs Verona into sixth place. Verona is seventh.

