Goalkeeper Ter Stegen leaves Barcelona match on a stretcher after serious knee injury

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen left the field on a stretcher after sustaining a knee injury in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Ter Stegen’s right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going for a high ball crossed into the area just before halftime.

Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the injury appeared to be a torn ligament but more tests would be carried out. Local media reports said Ter Stegen went from the stadium to the hospital in an ambulance, and left the hospital in a wheelchair.

“This injury makes us sad. I think the injury will be huge but we have to wait for more information,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We have to accept it. It’s not easy. It was an accident. It’s very tough.”

The 32-year-old German goalkeeper, one of Barcelona's captains

Ter Stegen was replaced by Iñaki Peña.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who missed most of last season with a similar injury, showed his support for Ter Stegen with a message on X, saying that it hurt to see his colleague leave the field like that and that he hoped he would recover soon.

