Goalie Robin Lehner apparently hopeful of resuming NHL career

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Goalie Robin Lehner apparently has not given up on his NHL career, telling Sportsnet he is hopeful of a resolution after the Vegas Golden Knights said he hadn’t reported.

“All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn’t be there,” Lehner said. “I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.”

Lehner underwent hip surgery in August 2022 and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Club management has not said much about Lehner’s status since then, and there was little talk of him possibly playing this season.

But Lehner was required to undergo a medical checkup to remain on LTIR, which allows the Golden Knights to not count him against their salary cap while at the same time making sure the player receives his salary.

Lehner is in the final year of his contract and is due $4.4 million in salary. If he does not report and the team terminates his contract, Lehner’s $5 million cap hit, which would have been part of long-term injured reserve, would come off the books.

“He continues to be unfit to play,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday. “There are unique circumstances surrounding the situation that the NHL, the NHLPA (Players Association) and the club are currently working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will. There’ll be nothing further until then.”

