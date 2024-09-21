Genoa midfielder Malinovskyi to undergo surgery after horrific lower-leg fracture

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi will undergo surgery on Sunday, a day after a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture…

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi will undergo surgery on Sunday, a day after a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture during a Serie A match at Venezia.

Malinovskyi attempted to clear a ball near his goal early in the second half when he caught his studs on the turf. His right ankle turned under him and faced the wrong way.

The 31-year-old Ukraine international was in clear agony as he lay on the field and he was immediately embraced by his goalkeeper.

Other teammates also rushed over and the players had their heads in their hands after seeing the seriousness of the injury.

He was stretchered off to applause from the whole stadium.

“The player Ruslan Malinovskyi, who suffered a right ankle injury during today’s match, has dislocated joints and a fractured fibula,” Genoa said in a statement on X. “The player will undergo surgery tomorrow. We look forward to seeing you soon, Ruslan!”

