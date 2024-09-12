Gavi is back practicing with Barcelona teammates 10 months after tearing ACL

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Gavi Páez trained with his teammates for the first time in 10 months after…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Gavi Páez trained with his teammates for the first time in 10 months after he needed surgery to repair a torn ACL, the club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Gavi suffered the serious injury to his right leg last November during a European Championship qualifier. At that time he was one of Spain’s most important players after having played at the 2022 World Cup.

Spain went on to win Euro 2024 without him, but his return will also be a big boost to Barcelona.

The club has not indicated when Gavi could be medically cleared to return to competition.

