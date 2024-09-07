PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24
Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
Hi-Line def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
Leyton def. Sioux County, 25-4, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln Northwest def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 3-0
Mullen def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 28-26, 25-20, 25-19
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-8, 22-25, 25-8
Red Cloud def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-13, 25-7
South Platte def. Paxton, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Wallace def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-5
Gillette Tournament=
Pool E=
Douglas, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-9
Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-21, 25-20
Spearfish, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-13
