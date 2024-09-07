PREP VOLLEYBALL= Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24 Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 Hi-Line def. South Loup,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24

Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

Hi-Line def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Leyton def. Sioux County, 25-4, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln Northwest def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 3-0

Mullen def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 28-26, 25-20, 25-19

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-8, 22-25, 25-8

Red Cloud def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-13, 25-7

South Platte def. Paxton, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Wallace def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-5

Gillette Tournament=

Pool E=

Douglas, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-9

Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-21, 25-20

Spearfish, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

