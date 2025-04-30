An illness forces the Wild to replace Gustavsson with Fleury at goalie against Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was replaced after two periods Tuesday night because of what the team…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was replaced after two periods Tuesday night because of what the team called an illness, putting Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Wild to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Fans chanted Fleury’s name to begin the third period. He remains arguably the most popular player in the Golden Knights’ eight-year history, starting in goal for Vegas its first four seasons. It was his first time facing the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

Fleury was playing in his 18th playoffs, breaking his tie with Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur to become the goalie with the most playoff seasons.

Gustavsson saved 23 of 25 shots through the first two periods as the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead.

The series was 2-2 going into the game.

