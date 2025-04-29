Senators keep the Battle of Ontario alive with win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Ottawa Senators…

TORONTO (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Ottawa Senators edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Tuesday night to cut the deficit in the teams’ first-round series to 3-2.

Thomas Chabot and Dylan Cozens gave the Senators a 2-0 lead before Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk added empty-net goals for Ottawa, which once again staved off elimination after picking up a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 at home Saturday. Tkachuk and Stutzle added two assists each for three-point performances.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 15 shots for the Leafs.

Only four NHL teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series — the 1942 Leafs, 1975 Islanders, the 2010 Flyers and the 2014 Kings.

Game 6 is Thursday in Ottawa.

HURRICANES 5, DEVILS 4, 20T

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help Carolina beat New Jersey to clinch their first-round playoff series.

The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer that sent Jesperi Kotkaniemi skating off to the tunnel with a towel to his face. Aho provided the capper, the only lead the Hurricanes would have in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They’ll next play the winner of the Montreal-Washington series, with the Capitals leading 3-1 in that one.

Carolina won this game despite falling behind 3-0 in the first 10 minutes.

