PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 55, Amarillo Caprock 14

¶ Aldine Davis 29, Aldine Eisenhower 13

¶ Alief Elsik 33, Alief Hastings 21

¶ Allen 38, McKinney 14

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 27, Lubbock Coronado 16

¶ Arlington 60, South Grand Prairie 24

¶ Arlington Bowie 55, Arlington Houston 14

¶ Arlington Martin 55, Grand Prairie 20

¶ Austin Vandegrift 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

¶ Brownsville Hanna 13, La Joya 3

¶ Cibolo Steele 55, Schertz Clemens 12

¶ Clear Falls 56, Clute Brazoswood 3

¶ Coppell 49, Lewisville Hebron 14

¶ Copperas Cove 62, Killeen 53

¶ Cypress Falls 7, Houston Memorial 0

¶ Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving 20

¶ De Soto 39, Waxahachie 24

¶ Deer Park 28, League City Clear Creek 14

¶ Del Rio 27, Laredo Johnson 21

¶ Denton Guyer 44, Lewisville Flower Mound 36

¶ Dickinson 63, Clear Brook 0

¶ Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 14

¶ Edinburg Vela 41, McAllen 10

¶ EP Americas 56, EP Parkland 44

¶ Euless Trinity 31, Byron Nelson 28

¶ FW Paschal 41, FW South Hills 0

¶ Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland 7

¶ Garland Sachse 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7

¶ Haltom 38, Arlington Lamar 33

¶ Harlingen 38, Mission Memorial 8

¶ Harlingen South 44, Donna North 7

¶ Houston Stratford 83, Cypress Creek 48

¶ Humble Summer Creek 59, Channelview 0

¶ Irving Nimitz 24, Irving MacArthur 8

¶ Keller 14, Keller Central 8

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 34, Hewitt Midway 26

¶ Klein Oak 35, Klein Forest 3

¶ La Porte 24, Friendswood 15

¶ Lake Travis 44, Austin Bowie 6

¶ Laredo United South 16, Laredo Alexander 7

¶ League City Clear Springs 43, Houston Clear Lake 13

¶ Leander Rouse 28, Lake Belton 20

¶ Lewisville 27, Lewisville Marcus 21, OT

¶ Mansfield 41, Saginaw Boswell 40

¶ Mansfield Summit 25, Grapevine 22

¶ McAllen Memorial 48, Mission 0

¶ Mesquite 24, Mesquite Horn 17

¶ New Braunfels 23, Victoria East 21

¶ North Crowley 56, Mansfield Legacy 0

¶ Northwest Eaton 38, Hurst Bell 20

¶ Pasadena Dobie 44, Pasadena Memorial 35

¶ Pasadena South Houston 35, Alvin 17

¶ Pearland 42, Manvel 18

¶ Plano 59, Princeton 35

¶ Prosper 42, Plano East 16

¶ Richardson 22, Richardson Berkner 21

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Richardson Pearce 49

¶ Rockwall 64, Royse City 20

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Round Rock 20

¶ Round Rock McNeil 55, Round Rock Stony Point 30

¶ SA Churchill 37, SA Madison 30

¶ SA East Central 22, Converse Judson 17

¶ SA Northside Jay 18, Eagle Pass Winn 0

¶ SA South San Antonio 34, Laredo Nixon 21

¶ San Angelo Central 37, Waco 6

¶ Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 7

¶ Spring Westfield 42, Spring 7

¶ The Woodlands 44, Conroe Caney Creek 14

¶ The Woodlands College Park 28, Grand Oaks 14

¶ Weslaco 28, San Benito 14

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 35, Midland Christian 34

¶ Wylie 41, South Garland 14

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 56, Austin Anderson 28

¶ Abilene Wylie 49, Wichita Falls Legacy 19

¶ Amarillo 50, Lubbock Monterey 42

¶ Angleton 49, New Caney Porter 7

¶ Arlington Seguin 32, Lewisville The Colony 6

¶ Austin LBJ 32, SA Cornerstone 21

¶ Azle 42, FW Brewer 21

¶ Bastrop 39, Austin McCallum 32

¶ Brownsville Memorial 35, PSJA 23

¶ Bryan Rudder 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 22

¶ Burleson Centennial 38, Cleburne 28

¶ Canutillo 47, El Paso 0

¶ Canyon Randall 50, Lubbock Estacado 26

¶ Carrollton Creekview 35, North Mesquite 25

¶ Carrollton Turner 40, Dallas Adams 10

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 28, Eagle Pass 21

¶ CC Calallen 29, Rockport-Fulton 7

¶ CC Carroll 37, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

¶ CC Flour Bluff 55, PSJA Memorial 17

¶ CC King 48, Robstown 30, 4OT

¶ Cedar Park 44, Killeen Chaparral 12

¶ College Station 66, Kyle Lehman 0

¶ Crowley 63, Weatherford 28

¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Tyler 9

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 50, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ Dallas Wilson 41, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Denton Braswell 41, Little Elm 28

¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Montwood 32

¶ Elgin 38, Pflugerville 35

¶ EP Andress 49, EP Hanks 42

¶ EP Austin 36, EP Ysleta 35

¶ EP Chapin 45, EP Burges 21

¶ EP Del Valle 58, EP Jefferson 0

¶ EP Eastwood 49, EP Socorro 14

¶ EP El Dorado 49, EP Bel Air 14

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 55, Santa Fe 7

¶ Frisco Reedy 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 27

¶ FW Arlington Heights 21, FW Chisholm Trail 12

¶ FW Eastern Hills 32, FW Western Hills 22

¶ FW Polytechnic 47, FW Trimble Tech 30

¶ Galena Park 46, Houston Milby 38

¶ Georgetown East View 46, Leander Glenn 42

¶ Gregory-Portland 31, Alice 0

¶ Houston Madison 48, Houston Austin 0

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 35, Fort Bend Kempner 19

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 49, Baytown Goose Creek 21

¶ Katy Paetow 28, Katy Mayde Creek 0

¶ Kaufman 42, Terrell 21

¶ Kerrville Tivy 48, SA Harlandale 11

¶ La Joya Palmview 20, Rio Grande City 6

¶ Lancaster 41, Cedar Hill 35

¶ Leander 38, Georgetown 35

¶ Lockhart 56, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

¶ Lufkin 32, Barbers Hill 14

¶ Mansfield Timberview 47, Everman 21

¶ Midlothian 26, Joshua 10

¶ Mission Sharyland 56, Mercedes 40

¶ Montgomery 47, Dayton (TX) 14

¶ Mount Pleasant 34, Whitehouse 21

¶ Nacogdoches 25, Jacksonville 12

¶ Nederland 63, Splendora 12

¶ North Forney 35, Forney 31

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 63, Pflugerville Hendrickson 20

¶ Pharr Valley View 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 12

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 0

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 49, Mexico City, Mexico 0

¶ Port Neches-Groves 62, Montgomery Lake Creek 56

¶ Roma 41, Brownsville Pace 28

¶ Rosenberg Terry 37, Rosenberg Lamar 21

¶ SA Alamo Heights 35, Boerne 28

¶ SA Houston 47, SA Brackenridge 7

¶ SA Jefferson 22, SA Lanier 14

¶ SA Southside 28, Laredo Martin 0

¶ SA Wagner 48, SA MacArthur 3

¶ Saginaw 17, FW Wyatt 15

¶ Seguin 73, Boerne-Champion 66

¶ Sharyland Pioneer 63, Brownsville Porter 3

¶ Sherman 40, Frisco Centennial 13

¶ Sulphur Springs 35, Aubrey 14

¶ Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 0

¶ Texas City 28, Baytown Lee 3

¶ Tomball 41, Magnolia West 21

¶ Victoria West 53, SA McCollum 14

¶ West Mesquite 41, Dallas White 0

¶ Willis 77, Cleveland 0

CLASS 4A=

¶ Alvarado 71, Glen Rose 50

¶ Argyle 42, Colleyville Heritage 35

¶ Athens 34, Waco Connally 21

¶ Bandera 38, Hondo 6

¶ Beeville Jones 26, Hallettsville 19

¶ Big Spring 43, Snyder 36

¶ Bridge City 28, Lumberton 7

¶ Brownwood 37, China Spring 21

¶ Burnet 23, Gatesville 17

¶ Canton 21, Rusk 3

¶ Canyon 44, Piedra Vista, N.M. 30

¶ Carthage 58, Jasper 14

¶ Celina 42, Frisco Panther Creek 7

¶ Center 17, Madisonville 14

¶ Clint 46, San Elizario 25

¶ Clint Mountain View 41, Fabens 0

¶ Crandall 45, Corsicana 20

¶ Crystal City 23, Carrizo Springs 20

¶ Cuero 40, Belton 38

¶ Dalhart 21, Borger 14

¶ Devine 21, SA Christian 10

¶ El Campo 56, Giddings 7

¶ Fairfield 69, McGregor 40

¶ Farmersville 42, Gainesville 14

¶ Ferris 49, FW Castleberry 35

¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 68, SA Kennedy 24

¶ Fredericksburg 23, Uvalde 13

¶ Gilmer 51, Brenham 37

¶ Godley 31, Mineral Wells 14

¶ Graham 55, Lake Worth 0

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 34, Stafford 14

¶ Henderson 62, Palestine 38

¶ Huffman Hargrave 49, Liberty 28

¶ Ingleside 25, CC Ray 21

¶ Kilgore 17, Longview Pine Tree 6

¶ Krum 55, Caddo Mills 35

¶ La Grange 34, Navasota 30

¶ La Vernia 34, Marble Falls 14

¶ Levelland 44, San Angelo Lake View 26

¶ Liberty 35, Fort Stockton 28

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 16, Vidor 12

¶ Llano 37, Comfort 23

¶ Melissa 21, Anna 18

¶ Mexia 35, Cameron Yoe 0

¶ Midland Greenwood 56, Pecos 29

¶ Midlothian Heritage 62, Ennis 37

¶ Monahans 21, Andrews 10

¶ Paris 28, Lake Dallas 23

¶ Perryton 49, Pampa 7

¶ Port Isabel 28, Edcouch-Elsa 21

¶ Poteet 35, Marion 28

¶ Quinlan Ford 59, Paris North Lamar 29

¶ Raymondville 54, Progreso 0

¶ Robinson 48, Hillsboro 22

¶ Sanger 64, Bonham 12

¶ Sealy 55, Needville 17

¶ Seminole 57, Denver City 8

¶ Sinton 23, CC Miller 16

¶ Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 33, Livingston 24

¶ Springtown 68, FW Southwest 0

¶ Stephenville 38, Waco La Vega 28

¶ Taylor 44, Manor New Tech 14

¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Sunnyvale 14

¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Lindale 30

¶ Van 56, Brownsboro 20

¶ West Columbia 28, Wharton 24

¶ West Orange-Stark 34, Fort Bend Crawford 14

¶ Wills Point 48, Waxahachie Life 12

¶ Wimberley 47, Geronimo Navarro 21

¶ Zapata 35, La Feria 28

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 34, Friona 14

¶ Alba-Golden 35, Como-Pickton 21

¶ Alpine 55, Anthony 18

¶ Altair Rice 23, Boling 16

¶ Anahuac 49, Kirbyville 6

¶ Atlanta 71, White Oak 40

¶ Bishop 20, Rio Hondo 13

¶ Blanco 40, SA Memorial 14

¶ Bloomington 28, Danbury 0

¶ Brady 42, Ingram Moore 28

¶ Brock 49, Eastlake, Calif. 0

¶ Bushland 48, Dumas 42, OT

¶ CC London 60, Aransas Pass 27

¶ Cisco 56, Merkel 14

¶ Clifton 40, Blooming Grove 8

¶ Columbus 49, Bellville 35

¶ Comanche 54, Early 20

¶ Cooper 22, Omaha Pewitt 0

¶ Corsicana Mildred 45, Moody 0

¶ Cotulla 18, Nixon-Smiley 11

¶ Crockett 33, Cleveland Tarkington 21

¶ Daingerfield 63, Redwater 12

¶ De Kalb 60, Hughes Springs 27

¶ Dilley 64, Natalia 19

¶ Dimmitt 29, Amarillo Highland Park 21

¶ East Bernard 40, Van Vleck 14

¶ East Chambers 34, Buna 6

¶ Edgewood 48, Pattonville Prairiland 44

¶ Edna 28, Orange Grove 0

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 35, Wallis Brazos 7

¶ Emory Rains 47, Eustace 44

¶ Florence 28, Hico 14

¶ Frankston 61, Groveton 0

¶ Ganado 84, Flatonia 3

¶ Goliad 49, Mathis 13

¶ Groesbeck 32, Rockdale 21

¶ Gunter 42, Bells 6

¶ Hitchcock 42, Silsbee 10

¶ Hooks 14, Queen City 13

¶ Howe 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14

¶ Jacksboro 71, Burkburnett 2

¶ Jarrell 35, Smithville 14

¶ Jourdanton 35, Floresville 25

¶ Kemp 17, Rice 10

¶ Kermit 48, Van Horn 3

¶ Lago Vista 34, Salado 24

¶ Leonard 43, Callisburg 29

¶ Lexington 64, Hearne 7

¶ Littlefield 56, Brownfield 9

¶ Lone Oak 56, Paris Chisum 0

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 44, Sundown 24

¶ Lyford 14, Falfurrias 0

¶ Lytle 48, Pearsall 0

¶ Millsap 51, Santo 37

¶ Mount Vernon 17, Mineola 14

¶ Muleshoe 63, Clyde 48

¶ New Boston 34, FW Lake Country 10

¶ New Diana 65, Winona 0

¶ New London West Rusk 28, Elkhart 8

¶ New Waverly 31, Warren 0

¶ Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 7

¶ Odem 21, Hebbronville 8

¶ Orangefield 59, Hardin 0

¶ Palacios 23, CC West Oso 6

¶ Palmer 79, Dallas A+ Academy 12

¶ Paradise 34, Vernon 7

¶ Pilot Point 35, Dallas Madison 18

¶ Ponder 49, Boyd 14

¶ Poth 52, Karnes City 6

¶ Pottsboro 57, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 22

¶ Quitman 34, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 29

¶ San Diego 50, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14

¶ Santa Rosa 40, Banquete 18

¶ Schulenburg 49, Kenedy 0

¶ Scurry-Rosser 27, Kerens 14

¶ Shallowater 24, Idalou 20

¶ Slaton 34, Morton 14

¶ Sonora 40, McCamey 14

¶ Spearman 56, Shamrock 0

¶ Stanton 25, Ballinger 21

¶ Stockdale 42, San Antonio YMLA 7

¶ Tatum 63, Gladewater Sabine 0

¶ Teague 30, Bullard 28

¶ Tolar 42, Breckenridge 6

¶ Troup 31, Arp 20

¶ Troy 28, Maypearl 21

¶ Tulia 42, Lamesa 35

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 17, Holliday 15

¶ Universal City Randolph 28, SA Cole 27

¶ Wall 42, Sweetwater 21

¶ Waskom 69, Ore City 21

¶ West 21, Marlin 7

¶ WF City View 41, Childress 25

¶ Whitewright 21, Tom Bean 17

¶ Whitney 76, Little River Academy 30

¶ Winnsboro 48, Commerce 7

¶ Woodville 53, Trinity 6

¶ Yoakum 36, Austin Hyde Park 22

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 27, Anson 17

¶ Alto 27, Cushing 24

¶ Alvord 42, Nocona 0

¶ Archer City 57, Munday 12

¶ Axtell 37, Dawson 6

¶ Baird 64, Roby 0

¶ Beckville 60, Elysian Fields 28

¶ Ben Bolt 48, Pettus 18

¶ Bovina 28, Smyer 12

¶ Burkeville 73, Houston Texas Christian 47

¶ Burton 35, McDade 0

¶ Cayuga 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

¶ Celeste 49, Linden-Kildare 12

¶ Centerville 41, Rogers 40

¶ Clarksville 45, Simms Bowie 8

¶ Collinsville 52, Coleman 6

¶ Cross Plains 42, Sterling City 18

¶ Deweyville 27, Pineland West Sabine 18

¶ Eldorado 30, Harper 13

¶ Era 40, Valley View 18

¶ Evadale 34, Acadiana Christian, La. 6

¶ Falls City 47, Lasa 7

¶ Gladewater Union Grove 21, Hawkins 20

¶ Goldthwaite 41, Chilton 0

¶ Gorman 42, Rising Star 20

¶ Granger 43, Bartlett 23

¶ Hamilton 40, San Saba 21

¶ Haskell 22, Petrolia 19

¶ Hawley 22, Eastland 21

¶ Holland 42, Crawford 13

¶ Honey Grove 48, Quinlan Boles 6

¶ Iola 35, Milano 14

¶ Italy 47, Valley Mills 20

¶ Itasca 49, Bosqueville 16

¶ Jewett Leon 46, Bruceville-Eddy 20

¶ Joaquin 56, Corrigan-Camden 35

¶ La Pryor 18, Center Point 7

¶ Lindsay 66, Dublin 25

¶ Lockney 29, Clarendon 20

¶ Lovelady 41, Tenaha 0

¶ Malakoff Cross Roads 39, Dallas Gateway 26

¶ Mart 28, Bremond 22

¶ Mason 54, Christoval 13

¶ Maud 30, Detroit 12

¶ Menard 45, Paint Rock 0

¶ Meridian 38, Hubbard 32

¶ Miles 38, Ozona 34

¶ Muenster 50, De Leon 21

¶ Olney 28, Chico 21

¶ Olton 28, Vega 21

¶ Overton 41, Grapeland 36

¶ Panhandle 41, Wellington 21

¶ Peaster 10, Bowie 3

¶ Post 59, Farwell 6

¶ Refugio 56, Premont 0

¶ Roscoe 26, New Home 6

¶ Rosebud-Lott 41, Normangee 2

¶ Runge 70, CC Coastal Christian 26

¶ Sabinal 42, Rocksprings 6

¶ Sabine Pass 27, Colmesneil 8

¶ San Augustine 40, Huntington 8

¶ Saratoga West Hardin 40, Hull-Daisetta 14

¶ Seagraves 39, Ralls 22

¶ Shiner 56, Luling 7

¶ Stamford 55, Henrietta 14

¶ Stinnett West Texas 40, Amarillo River Road 7

¶ Stratford 30, Lubbock Trinity 12

¶ Sudan 40, Plains 0

¶ Sunray 30, Canadian 20

¶ Tahoka 35, San Angelo Grape Creek 14

¶ Thorndale 49, Hempstead 7

¶ Thrall 62, Johnson City 28

¶ Three Rivers 55, Freer 21

¶ Tioga 46, Trenton 14

¶ Wheeler 56, Sanford-Fritch 0

¶ Windthorst 48, Seymour 8

¶ Wink 51, Coahoma 40

¶ Winters 58, Abilene Texas Leadership 18

¶ Wortham 48, Frost 20

¶ Yorktown 57, Bruni 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Amherst 49, Afton Patton Springs 0

¶ Aquilla 63, Hill Homeschool 6

¶ Avalon 50, Waco Methodist 0

¶ Balmorhea 46, EPLA 0

¶ Blum 72, Bynum 26

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 52, Granbury Grace Classical 27

¶ Brackett 53, D’Hanis 7

¶ Bryson 56, Woodson 44

¶ Buckholts 63, Morgan 44

¶ Cherokee 60, Sidney 14

¶ Claude 66, Amarillo San Jacinto 18

¶ Eden 51, Bronte 38

¶ Follett 70, Booker 50

¶ Fort Davis 68, TLC Midland 0

¶ Gordon 56, FW Covenant Classical 0

¶ Gustine 76, Brookesmith 66

¶ Hamlin 18, Quanah 0

¶ Harrold 49, Hedley 44

¶ Haskell Paint Creek 12, Valera Panther Creek 0

¶ Imperial Buena Vista 42, Westbrook 36

¶ Jayton 68, Hermleigh 22

¶ Jonesboro 58, Stephenville FAITH 0

¶ Knox City 54, Crowell 8

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 88, Apple Springs 40

¶ Lamesa Klondike 53, Mertzon Irion County 6

¶ Lometa 67, Covington 14

¶ Loop 69, Lorenzo 23

¶ Loraine 66, Aspermont 44

¶ Matador Motley County 60, Lefors 8

¶ May 62, Iredell 14

¶ Meadow 58, Wilson 6

¶ Nazareth 42, O’Donnell 8

¶ Oakwood 64, Chester 34

¶ Oglesby 54, Coolidge 8

¶ Petersburg 64, Southland 36

¶ Prairie Lea 47, Round Rock Christian 24

¶ Robert Lee 78, Ackerly Sands 74

¶ Ropesville Ropes 44, Forsan 0

¶ Roscoe Highland 66, Blackwell 44

¶ Sanderson 44, Marfa 43

¶ Sierra Blanca 52, Fort Hancock 0

¶ Spur 67, Paducah 56

¶ Strawn 84, Zephyr 42

¶ Three Way 52, Lohn 0

¶ Veribest 68, Medina 22

¶ Vernon Northside 58, Forestburg 8

¶ Walnut Springs 26, Garland Christian 18

¶ Water Valley 66, Rochelle 28

¶ Whiteface 48, Elida, N.M. 0

¶ Whitharral 65, Turkey Valley 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Abilene Christian 52, Denton Calvary 6

¶ Amarillo Holy Cross 27, Amarillo PCHEA 20

¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Addison Trinity 0

¶ Austin Regents 42, Bullard Brook Hill 21

¶ Austin TSD 58, Founders Classical 44

¶ Bellville Faith 54, High Island 7

¶ Boerne Geneva 48, Schertz John Paul II 8

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 51, Edinburg Economedes 21

¶ Bryan Brazos Christian 37, Riesel 0

¶ Bryan Christian Homeschool 46, Fort Bend Chargers 24

¶ Bryan St. Joseph 52, Bryan Allen Academy 31

¶ Carrollton Prince of Peace 74, Savoy 0

¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 50, Venus 0

¶ Colleyville Covenant 21, FW Southwest Christian 14

¶ Dallas Christian 40, Pittsburg 18

¶ Dallas First Baptist 48, MC Prep 0

¶ Dallas Greenhill 42, Irving Cistercian 7

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 27

¶ Dallas Shelton 40, Arlington Newman 34

¶ Dallas St. Mark 49, Plano John Paul II 0

¶ Flower Mound Coram Deo 54, Founders Classical Academy 30

¶ Fredericksburg Heritage 56, Bulverde Bracken 0

¶ FW All Saints 50, West Valley-Cottonwood, Calif. 0

¶ FW Nazarene 52, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 14

¶ FW Trinity Valley 43, Austin St. Andrew’s 21

¶ Grapevine Faith 31, Atlas Rattlers 21

¶ Houston Christian 35, Arlington Oakridge 0

¶ Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Second Baptist 7

¶ Houston St. John’s 62, Houston Lutheran South 35

¶ Houston St. Thomas 48, Houston St. Pius X 0

¶ Irving The Highlands 79, Dallas Fairhill 0

¶ John Cooper 39, Cypress Community Christian 7

¶ Katy Pope John 42, Shiner St. Paul 14

¶ Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 45, Leakey Big Springs 0

¶ Lubbock Christian 46, New Deal 7

¶ Lucas Christian 30, Keller Harvest Christian 0

¶ Midland Trinity 48, Garden City 18

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 74, SA Castle Hills 36

¶ Plano Prestonwood 70, FW Nolan 14

¶ Rockwall Heritage 56, Fruitvale 6

¶ SA Antonian 35, Austin St. Michael 16

¶ SA Central Catholic 52, Austin St. Dominic Savio 0

¶ SA Holy Cross 48, New Braunfels Christian 0

¶ Sherman Texoma 50, Rockwall Providence Academy 2

¶ St. Mary’s Hall 67, Austin SPC 33

¶ Tomball Concordia 51, SA Texas Military 8

¶ Tomball Rosehill 18, Frassati Catholic 14

¶ Tyler All Saints 26, Willow Park Trinity Christian 24

¶ Tyler Gorman 42, Muenster Sacred Heart 20

¶ Tyler Grace Community 42, Austin Brentwood 35

OTHER=

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Pearland Dawson 21

¶ Austin 23, Del Valle 6

¶ Austin Northeast 61, Austin Achieve 0

¶ Austin Royals 2, Austin NYOS 0

¶ Buda Johnson 49, San Marcos 19

¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 80, Marble Falls Faith 50

¶ C-City 37, Bangs 36

¶ CC Arlington Heights Christian 62, Victoria Home School 13

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 35, Houston Langham Creek 6

¶ Davinci 58, EP Immanuel 30

¶ Fort Worth Christian 40, Victoria St. Joseph 7

¶ Fort Worth THESA 58, Milford 27

¶ Frisco Emerson 42, Frisco Memorial 0

¶ FW Benbrook 28, Eagle Mountain 24

¶ Grace 57, Waco Christian 8

¶ Grayson Christian 50, Dallas Academy 0

¶ Houston Northside Home 30, Bay Area Christian 14

¶ Houston Westbury Christian def. Cristo Rey Jesuit , forfeit

¶ HSAA 41, McKinney Christian 0

¶ Jordan 50, Katy Morton Ranch 14

¶ Kennedale Fellowship 48, Waco Vanguard 16

¶ KIPP Sunnyside 56, Pro-Vision Academy 6

¶ Legacy School of Sport Sciences 48, Franklin 41

¶ Longview Heritage 72, Tyler Heat 0

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 62, Boys Ranch 12

¶ Midland Holy Cross 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 21

¶ Mount Calm 52, Penelope 30

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 62, N. Richland Hills Birdville 34

¶ New Braunfels Thunder 51, New Braunfels Baptist 6

¶ Odessa Compass 34, Crane 28

¶ Pieper 39, Smithson Valley 36

¶ Plano Coram Deo 54, Concordia 34

¶ Red Oak Ovilla 58, Cedar Hill Newman 12

¶ SA St. Anthony’s 33, Charlotte 14

¶ San Antonio Harlan 48, SA Northside O’Connor 31

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 35, Laredo Cigarroa 0

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 44, Austin Veritas 14

¶ Sotomayor 21, SA Northside Marshall 7

¶ Tomball Homeschool 24, Fort Bend Christian 0

¶ Tyler Kings Academy 38, Trinidad 12

¶ Tyler Legacy 31, Rockwall-Heath 30

¶ UME Prep 40, CenTex Sports Association 14

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 48, FW Temple Christian 7

¶ Waco Texas Wind 68, Westlake Academy 18

¶ Walnut Grove 49, Denison 21

¶ Weatherford Christian 28, Richland Springs 20

¶ Wichita Falls Memorial 24, Abilene Cooper 7

¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 47, Newcastle 31

¶ Wildorado 93, Groom 52

¶ Williamson County Home School 81, Tribe Consolidated 33

¶ Worthing 7, Yates 6

