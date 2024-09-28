PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Abilene 55, Amarillo Caprock 14
¶ Aldine Davis 29, Aldine Eisenhower 13
¶ Alief Elsik 33, Alief Hastings 21
¶ Allen 38, McKinney 14
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 27, Lubbock Coronado 16
¶ Arlington 60, South Grand Prairie 24
¶ Arlington Bowie 55, Arlington Houston 14
¶ Arlington Martin 55, Grand Prairie 20
¶ Austin Vandegrift 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
¶ Brownsville Hanna 13, La Joya 3
¶ Cibolo Steele 55, Schertz Clemens 12
¶ Clear Falls 56, Clute Brazoswood 3
¶ Coppell 49, Lewisville Hebron 14
¶ Copperas Cove 62, Killeen 53
¶ Cypress Falls 7, Houston Memorial 0
¶ Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving 20
¶ De Soto 39, Waxahachie 24
¶ Deer Park 28, League City Clear Creek 14
¶ Del Rio 27, Laredo Johnson 21
¶ Denton Guyer 44, Lewisville Flower Mound 36
¶ Dickinson 63, Clear Brook 0
¶ Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 14
¶ Edinburg Vela 41, McAllen 10
¶ EP Americas 56, EP Parkland 44
¶ Euless Trinity 31, Byron Nelson 28
¶ FW Paschal 41, FW South Hills 0
¶ Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland 7
¶ Garland Sachse 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
¶ Haltom 38, Arlington Lamar 33
¶ Harlingen 38, Mission Memorial 8
¶ Harlingen South 44, Donna North 7
¶ Houston Stratford 83, Cypress Creek 48
¶ Humble Summer Creek 59, Channelview 0
¶ Irving Nimitz 24, Irving MacArthur 8
¶ Keller 14, Keller Central 8
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 34, Hewitt Midway 26
¶ Klein Oak 35, Klein Forest 3
¶ La Porte 24, Friendswood 15
¶ Lake Travis 44, Austin Bowie 6
¶ Laredo United South 16, Laredo Alexander 7
¶ League City Clear Springs 43, Houston Clear Lake 13
¶ Leander Rouse 28, Lake Belton 20
¶ Lewisville 27, Lewisville Marcus 21, OT
¶ Mansfield 41, Saginaw Boswell 40
¶ Mansfield Summit 25, Grapevine 22
¶ McAllen Memorial 48, Mission 0
¶ Mesquite 24, Mesquite Horn 17
¶ New Braunfels 23, Victoria East 21
¶ North Crowley 56, Mansfield Legacy 0
¶ Northwest Eaton 38, Hurst Bell 20
¶ Pasadena Dobie 44, Pasadena Memorial 35
¶ Pasadena South Houston 35, Alvin 17
¶ Pearland 42, Manvel 18
¶ Plano 59, Princeton 35
¶ Prosper 42, Plano East 16
¶ Richardson 22, Richardson Berkner 21
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Richardson Pearce 49
¶ Rockwall 64, Royse City 20
¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Round Rock 20
¶ Round Rock McNeil 55, Round Rock Stony Point 30
¶ SA Churchill 37, SA Madison 30
¶ SA East Central 22, Converse Judson 17
¶ SA Northside Jay 18, Eagle Pass Winn 0
¶ SA South San Antonio 34, Laredo Nixon 21
¶ San Angelo Central 37, Waco 6
¶ Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 7
¶ Spring Westfield 42, Spring 7
¶ The Woodlands 44, Conroe Caney Creek 14
¶ The Woodlands College Park 28, Grand Oaks 14
¶ Weslaco 28, San Benito 14
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 35, Midland Christian 34
¶ Wylie 41, South Garland 14
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 56, Austin Anderson 28
¶ Abilene Wylie 49, Wichita Falls Legacy 19
¶ Amarillo 50, Lubbock Monterey 42
¶ Angleton 49, New Caney Porter 7
¶ Arlington Seguin 32, Lewisville The Colony 6
¶ Austin LBJ 32, SA Cornerstone 21
¶ Azle 42, FW Brewer 21
¶ Bastrop 39, Austin McCallum 32
¶ Brownsville Memorial 35, PSJA 23
¶ Bryan Rudder 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 22
¶ Burleson Centennial 38, Cleburne 28
¶ Canutillo 47, El Paso 0
¶ Canyon Randall 50, Lubbock Estacado 26
¶ Carrollton Creekview 35, North Mesquite 25
¶ Carrollton Turner 40, Dallas Adams 10
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 28, Eagle Pass 21
¶ CC Calallen 29, Rockport-Fulton 7
¶ CC Carroll 37, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
¶ CC Flour Bluff 55, PSJA Memorial 17
¶ CC King 48, Robstown 30, 4OT
¶ Cedar Park 44, Killeen Chaparral 12
¶ College Station 66, Kyle Lehman 0
¶ Crowley 63, Weatherford 28
¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Tyler 9
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 50, Dallas Adamson 0
¶ Dallas Wilson 41, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Denton Braswell 41, Little Elm 28
¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Montwood 32
¶ Elgin 38, Pflugerville 35
¶ EP Andress 49, EP Hanks 42
¶ EP Austin 36, EP Ysleta 35
¶ EP Chapin 45, EP Burges 21
¶ EP Del Valle 58, EP Jefferson 0
¶ EP Eastwood 49, EP Socorro 14
¶ EP El Dorado 49, EP Bel Air 14
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 55, Santa Fe 7
¶ Frisco Reedy 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 27
¶ FW Arlington Heights 21, FW Chisholm Trail 12
¶ FW Eastern Hills 32, FW Western Hills 22
¶ FW Polytechnic 47, FW Trimble Tech 30
¶ Galena Park 46, Houston Milby 38
¶ Georgetown East View 46, Leander Glenn 42
¶ Gregory-Portland 31, Alice 0
¶ Houston Madison 48, Houston Austin 0
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 35, Fort Bend Kempner 19
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 49, Baytown Goose Creek 21
¶ Katy Paetow 28, Katy Mayde Creek 0
¶ Kaufman 42, Terrell 21
¶ Kerrville Tivy 48, SA Harlandale 11
¶ La Joya Palmview 20, Rio Grande City 6
¶ Lancaster 41, Cedar Hill 35
¶ Leander 38, Georgetown 35
¶ Lockhart 56, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
¶ Lufkin 32, Barbers Hill 14
¶ Mansfield Timberview 47, Everman 21
¶ Midlothian 26, Joshua 10
¶ Mission Sharyland 56, Mercedes 40
¶ Montgomery 47, Dayton (TX) 14
¶ Mount Pleasant 34, Whitehouse 21
¶ Nacogdoches 25, Jacksonville 12
¶ Nederland 63, Splendora 12
¶ North Forney 35, Forney 31
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 63, Pflugerville Hendrickson 20
¶ Pharr Valley View 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 12
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 0
¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 49, Mexico City, Mexico 0
¶ Port Neches-Groves 62, Montgomery Lake Creek 56
¶ Roma 41, Brownsville Pace 28
¶ Rosenberg Terry 37, Rosenberg Lamar 21
¶ SA Alamo Heights 35, Boerne 28
¶ SA Houston 47, SA Brackenridge 7
¶ SA Jefferson 22, SA Lanier 14
¶ SA Southside 28, Laredo Martin 0
¶ SA Wagner 48, SA MacArthur 3
¶ Saginaw 17, FW Wyatt 15
¶ Seguin 73, Boerne-Champion 66
¶ Sharyland Pioneer 63, Brownsville Porter 3
¶ Sherman 40, Frisco Centennial 13
¶ Sulphur Springs 35, Aubrey 14
¶ Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 0
¶ Texas City 28, Baytown Lee 3
¶ Tomball 41, Magnolia West 21
¶ Victoria West 53, SA McCollum 14
¶ West Mesquite 41, Dallas White 0
¶ Willis 77, Cleveland 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Alvarado 71, Glen Rose 50
¶ Argyle 42, Colleyville Heritage 35
¶ Athens 34, Waco Connally 21
¶ Bandera 38, Hondo 6
¶ Beeville Jones 26, Hallettsville 19
¶ Big Spring 43, Snyder 36
¶ Bridge City 28, Lumberton 7
¶ Brownwood 37, China Spring 21
¶ Burnet 23, Gatesville 17
¶ Canton 21, Rusk 3
¶ Canyon 44, Piedra Vista, N.M. 30
¶ Carthage 58, Jasper 14
¶ Celina 42, Frisco Panther Creek 7
¶ Center 17, Madisonville 14
¶ Clint 46, San Elizario 25
¶ Clint Mountain View 41, Fabens 0
¶ Crandall 45, Corsicana 20
¶ Crystal City 23, Carrizo Springs 20
¶ Cuero 40, Belton 38
¶ Dalhart 21, Borger 14
¶ Devine 21, SA Christian 10
¶ El Campo 56, Giddings 7
¶ Fairfield 69, McGregor 40
¶ Farmersville 42, Gainesville 14
¶ Ferris 49, FW Castleberry 35
¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 68, SA Kennedy 24
¶ Fredericksburg 23, Uvalde 13
¶ Gilmer 51, Brenham 37
¶ Godley 31, Mineral Wells 14
¶ Graham 55, Lake Worth 0
¶ Hamshire-Fannett 34, Stafford 14
¶ Henderson 62, Palestine 38
¶ Huffman Hargrave 49, Liberty 28
¶ Ingleside 25, CC Ray 21
¶ Kilgore 17, Longview Pine Tree 6
¶ Krum 55, Caddo Mills 35
¶ La Grange 34, Navasota 30
¶ La Vernia 34, Marble Falls 14
¶ Levelland 44, San Angelo Lake View 26
¶ Liberty 35, Fort Stockton 28
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 16, Vidor 12
¶ Llano 37, Comfort 23
¶ Melissa 21, Anna 18
¶ Mexia 35, Cameron Yoe 0
¶ Midland Greenwood 56, Pecos 29
¶ Midlothian Heritage 62, Ennis 37
¶ Monahans 21, Andrews 10
¶ Paris 28, Lake Dallas 23
¶ Perryton 49, Pampa 7
¶ Port Isabel 28, Edcouch-Elsa 21
¶ Poteet 35, Marion 28
¶ Quinlan Ford 59, Paris North Lamar 29
¶ Raymondville 54, Progreso 0
¶ Robinson 48, Hillsboro 22
¶ Sanger 64, Bonham 12
¶ Sealy 55, Needville 17
¶ Seminole 57, Denver City 8
¶ Sinton 23, CC Miller 16
¶ Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 33, Livingston 24
¶ Springtown 68, FW Southwest 0
¶ Stephenville 38, Waco La Vega 28
¶ Taylor 44, Manor New Tech 14
¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Sunnyvale 14
¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Lindale 30
¶ Van 56, Brownsboro 20
¶ West Columbia 28, Wharton 24
¶ West Orange-Stark 34, Fort Bend Crawford 14
¶ Wills Point 48, Waxahachie Life 12
¶ Wimberley 47, Geronimo Navarro 21
¶ Zapata 35, La Feria 28
CLASS 3A=
¶ Abernathy 34, Friona 14
¶ Alba-Golden 35, Como-Pickton 21
¶ Alpine 55, Anthony 18
¶ Altair Rice 23, Boling 16
¶ Anahuac 49, Kirbyville 6
¶ Atlanta 71, White Oak 40
¶ Bishop 20, Rio Hondo 13
¶ Blanco 40, SA Memorial 14
¶ Bloomington 28, Danbury 0
¶ Brady 42, Ingram Moore 28
¶ Brock 49, Eastlake, Calif. 0
¶ Bushland 48, Dumas 42, OT
¶ CC London 60, Aransas Pass 27
¶ Cisco 56, Merkel 14
¶ Clifton 40, Blooming Grove 8
¶ Columbus 49, Bellville 35
¶ Comanche 54, Early 20
¶ Cooper 22, Omaha Pewitt 0
¶ Corsicana Mildred 45, Moody 0
¶ Cotulla 18, Nixon-Smiley 11
¶ Crockett 33, Cleveland Tarkington 21
¶ Daingerfield 63, Redwater 12
¶ De Kalb 60, Hughes Springs 27
¶ Dilley 64, Natalia 19
¶ Dimmitt 29, Amarillo Highland Park 21
¶ East Bernard 40, Van Vleck 14
¶ East Chambers 34, Buna 6
¶ Edgewood 48, Pattonville Prairiland 44
¶ Edna 28, Orange Grove 0
¶ El Maton Tidehaven 35, Wallis Brazos 7
¶ Emory Rains 47, Eustace 44
¶ Florence 28, Hico 14
¶ Frankston 61, Groveton 0
¶ Ganado 84, Flatonia 3
¶ Goliad 49, Mathis 13
¶ Groesbeck 32, Rockdale 21
¶ Gunter 42, Bells 6
¶ Hitchcock 42, Silsbee 10
¶ Hooks 14, Queen City 13
¶ Howe 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
¶ Jacksboro 71, Burkburnett 2
¶ Jarrell 35, Smithville 14
¶ Jourdanton 35, Floresville 25
¶ Kemp 17, Rice 10
¶ Kermit 48, Van Horn 3
¶ Lago Vista 34, Salado 24
¶ Leonard 43, Callisburg 29
¶ Lexington 64, Hearne 7
¶ Littlefield 56, Brownfield 9
¶ Lone Oak 56, Paris Chisum 0
¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 44, Sundown 24
¶ Lyford 14, Falfurrias 0
¶ Lytle 48, Pearsall 0
¶ Millsap 51, Santo 37
¶ Mount Vernon 17, Mineola 14
¶ Muleshoe 63, Clyde 48
¶ New Boston 34, FW Lake Country 10
¶ New Diana 65, Winona 0
¶ New London West Rusk 28, Elkhart 8
¶ New Waverly 31, Warren 0
¶ Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 7
¶ Odem 21, Hebbronville 8
¶ Orangefield 59, Hardin 0
¶ Palacios 23, CC West Oso 6
¶ Palmer 79, Dallas A+ Academy 12
¶ Paradise 34, Vernon 7
¶ Pilot Point 35, Dallas Madison 18
¶ Ponder 49, Boyd 14
¶ Poth 52, Karnes City 6
¶ Pottsboro 57, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 22
¶ Quitman 34, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 29
¶ San Diego 50, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14
¶ Santa Rosa 40, Banquete 18
¶ Schulenburg 49, Kenedy 0
¶ Scurry-Rosser 27, Kerens 14
¶ Shallowater 24, Idalou 20
¶ Slaton 34, Morton 14
¶ Sonora 40, McCamey 14
¶ Spearman 56, Shamrock 0
¶ Stanton 25, Ballinger 21
¶ Stockdale 42, San Antonio YMLA 7
¶ Tatum 63, Gladewater Sabine 0
¶ Teague 30, Bullard 28
¶ Tolar 42, Breckenridge 6
¶ Troup 31, Arp 20
¶ Troy 28, Maypearl 21
¶ Tulia 42, Lamesa 35
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 17, Holliday 15
¶ Universal City Randolph 28, SA Cole 27
¶ Wall 42, Sweetwater 21
¶ Waskom 69, Ore City 21
¶ West 21, Marlin 7
¶ WF City View 41, Childress 25
¶ Whitewright 21, Tom Bean 17
¶ Whitney 76, Little River Academy 30
¶ Winnsboro 48, Commerce 7
¶ Woodville 53, Trinity 6
¶ Yoakum 36, Austin Hyde Park 22
CLASS 2A=
¶ Albany 27, Anson 17
¶ Alto 27, Cushing 24
¶ Alvord 42, Nocona 0
¶ Archer City 57, Munday 12
¶ Axtell 37, Dawson 6
¶ Baird 64, Roby 0
¶ Beckville 60, Elysian Fields 28
¶ Ben Bolt 48, Pettus 18
¶ Bovina 28, Smyer 12
¶ Burkeville 73, Houston Texas Christian 47
¶ Burton 35, McDade 0
¶ Cayuga 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
¶ Celeste 49, Linden-Kildare 12
¶ Centerville 41, Rogers 40
¶ Clarksville 45, Simms Bowie 8
¶ Collinsville 52, Coleman 6
¶ Cross Plains 42, Sterling City 18
¶ Deweyville 27, Pineland West Sabine 18
¶ Eldorado 30, Harper 13
¶ Era 40, Valley View 18
¶ Evadale 34, Acadiana Christian, La. 6
¶ Falls City 47, Lasa 7
¶ Gladewater Union Grove 21, Hawkins 20
¶ Goldthwaite 41, Chilton 0
¶ Gorman 42, Rising Star 20
¶ Granger 43, Bartlett 23
¶ Hamilton 40, San Saba 21
¶ Haskell 22, Petrolia 19
¶ Hawley 22, Eastland 21
¶ Holland 42, Crawford 13
¶ Honey Grove 48, Quinlan Boles 6
¶ Iola 35, Milano 14
¶ Italy 47, Valley Mills 20
¶ Itasca 49, Bosqueville 16
¶ Jewett Leon 46, Bruceville-Eddy 20
¶ Joaquin 56, Corrigan-Camden 35
¶ La Pryor 18, Center Point 7
¶ Lindsay 66, Dublin 25
¶ Lockney 29, Clarendon 20
¶ Lovelady 41, Tenaha 0
¶ Malakoff Cross Roads 39, Dallas Gateway 26
¶ Mart 28, Bremond 22
¶ Mason 54, Christoval 13
¶ Maud 30, Detroit 12
¶ Menard 45, Paint Rock 0
¶ Meridian 38, Hubbard 32
¶ Miles 38, Ozona 34
¶ Muenster 50, De Leon 21
¶ Olney 28, Chico 21
¶ Olton 28, Vega 21
¶ Overton 41, Grapeland 36
¶ Panhandle 41, Wellington 21
¶ Peaster 10, Bowie 3
¶ Post 59, Farwell 6
¶ Refugio 56, Premont 0
¶ Roscoe 26, New Home 6
¶ Rosebud-Lott 41, Normangee 2
¶ Runge 70, CC Coastal Christian 26
¶ Sabinal 42, Rocksprings 6
¶ Sabine Pass 27, Colmesneil 8
¶ San Augustine 40, Huntington 8
¶ Saratoga West Hardin 40, Hull-Daisetta 14
¶ Seagraves 39, Ralls 22
¶ Shiner 56, Luling 7
¶ Stamford 55, Henrietta 14
¶ Stinnett West Texas 40, Amarillo River Road 7
¶ Stratford 30, Lubbock Trinity 12
¶ Sudan 40, Plains 0
¶ Sunray 30, Canadian 20
¶ Tahoka 35, San Angelo Grape Creek 14
¶ Thorndale 49, Hempstead 7
¶ Thrall 62, Johnson City 28
¶ Three Rivers 55, Freer 21
¶ Tioga 46, Trenton 14
¶ Wheeler 56, Sanford-Fritch 0
¶ Windthorst 48, Seymour 8
¶ Wink 51, Coahoma 40
¶ Winters 58, Abilene Texas Leadership 18
¶ Wortham 48, Frost 20
¶ Yorktown 57, Bruni 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Amherst 49, Afton Patton Springs 0
¶ Aquilla 63, Hill Homeschool 6
¶ Avalon 50, Waco Methodist 0
¶ Balmorhea 46, EPLA 0
¶ Blum 72, Bynum 26
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 52, Granbury Grace Classical 27
¶ Brackett 53, D’Hanis 7
¶ Bryson 56, Woodson 44
¶ Buckholts 63, Morgan 44
¶ Cherokee 60, Sidney 14
¶ Claude 66, Amarillo San Jacinto 18
¶ Eden 51, Bronte 38
¶ Follett 70, Booker 50
¶ Fort Davis 68, TLC Midland 0
¶ Gordon 56, FW Covenant Classical 0
¶ Gustine 76, Brookesmith 66
¶ Hamlin 18, Quanah 0
¶ Harrold 49, Hedley 44
¶ Haskell Paint Creek 12, Valera Panther Creek 0
¶ Imperial Buena Vista 42, Westbrook 36
¶ Jayton 68, Hermleigh 22
¶ Jonesboro 58, Stephenville FAITH 0
¶ Knox City 54, Crowell 8
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 88, Apple Springs 40
¶ Lamesa Klondike 53, Mertzon Irion County 6
¶ Lometa 67, Covington 14
¶ Loop 69, Lorenzo 23
¶ Loraine 66, Aspermont 44
¶ Matador Motley County 60, Lefors 8
¶ May 62, Iredell 14
¶ Meadow 58, Wilson 6
¶ Nazareth 42, O’Donnell 8
¶ Oakwood 64, Chester 34
¶ Oglesby 54, Coolidge 8
¶ Petersburg 64, Southland 36
¶ Prairie Lea 47, Round Rock Christian 24
¶ Robert Lee 78, Ackerly Sands 74
¶ Ropesville Ropes 44, Forsan 0
¶ Roscoe Highland 66, Blackwell 44
¶ Sanderson 44, Marfa 43
¶ Sierra Blanca 52, Fort Hancock 0
¶ Spur 67, Paducah 56
¶ Strawn 84, Zephyr 42
¶ Three Way 52, Lohn 0
¶ Veribest 68, Medina 22
¶ Vernon Northside 58, Forestburg 8
¶ Walnut Springs 26, Garland Christian 18
¶ Water Valley 66, Rochelle 28
¶ Whiteface 48, Elida, N.M. 0
¶ Whitharral 65, Turkey Valley 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Abilene Christian 52, Denton Calvary 6
¶ Amarillo Holy Cross 27, Amarillo PCHEA 20
¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Addison Trinity 0
¶ Austin Regents 42, Bullard Brook Hill 21
¶ Austin TSD 58, Founders Classical 44
¶ Bellville Faith 54, High Island 7
¶ Boerne Geneva 48, Schertz John Paul II 8
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 51, Edinburg Economedes 21
¶ Bryan Brazos Christian 37, Riesel 0
¶ Bryan Christian Homeschool 46, Fort Bend Chargers 24
¶ Bryan St. Joseph 52, Bryan Allen Academy 31
¶ Carrollton Prince of Peace 74, Savoy 0
¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 50, Venus 0
¶ Colleyville Covenant 21, FW Southwest Christian 14
¶ Dallas Christian 40, Pittsburg 18
¶ Dallas First Baptist 48, MC Prep 0
¶ Dallas Greenhill 42, Irving Cistercian 7
¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 27
¶ Dallas Shelton 40, Arlington Newman 34
¶ Dallas St. Mark 49, Plano John Paul II 0
¶ Flower Mound Coram Deo 54, Founders Classical Academy 30
¶ Fredericksburg Heritage 56, Bulverde Bracken 0
¶ FW All Saints 50, West Valley-Cottonwood, Calif. 0
¶ FW Nazarene 52, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 14
¶ FW Trinity Valley 43, Austin St. Andrew’s 21
¶ Grapevine Faith 31, Atlas Rattlers 21
¶ Houston Christian 35, Arlington Oakridge 0
¶ Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Second Baptist 7
¶ Houston St. John’s 62, Houston Lutheran South 35
¶ Houston St. Thomas 48, Houston St. Pius X 0
¶ Irving The Highlands 79, Dallas Fairhill 0
¶ John Cooper 39, Cypress Community Christian 7
¶ Katy Pope John 42, Shiner St. Paul 14
¶ Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 45, Leakey Big Springs 0
¶ Lubbock Christian 46, New Deal 7
¶ Lucas Christian 30, Keller Harvest Christian 0
¶ Midland Trinity 48, Garden City 18
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 74, SA Castle Hills 36
¶ Plano Prestonwood 70, FW Nolan 14
¶ Rockwall Heritage 56, Fruitvale 6
¶ SA Antonian 35, Austin St. Michael 16
¶ SA Central Catholic 52, Austin St. Dominic Savio 0
¶ SA Holy Cross 48, New Braunfels Christian 0
¶ Sherman Texoma 50, Rockwall Providence Academy 2
¶ St. Mary’s Hall 67, Austin SPC 33
¶ Tomball Concordia 51, SA Texas Military 8
¶ Tomball Rosehill 18, Frassati Catholic 14
¶ Tyler All Saints 26, Willow Park Trinity Christian 24
¶ Tyler Gorman 42, Muenster Sacred Heart 20
¶ Tyler Grace Community 42, Austin Brentwood 35
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Pearland Dawson 21
¶ Austin 23, Del Valle 6
¶ Austin Northeast 61, Austin Achieve 0
¶ Austin Royals 2, Austin NYOS 0
¶ Buda Johnson 49, San Marcos 19
¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 80, Marble Falls Faith 50
¶ C-City 37, Bangs 36
¶ CC Arlington Heights Christian 62, Victoria Home School 13
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 35, Houston Langham Creek 6
¶ Davinci 58, EP Immanuel 30
¶ Fort Worth Christian 40, Victoria St. Joseph 7
¶ Fort Worth THESA 58, Milford 27
¶ Frisco Emerson 42, Frisco Memorial 0
¶ FW Benbrook 28, Eagle Mountain 24
¶ Grace 57, Waco Christian 8
¶ Grayson Christian 50, Dallas Academy 0
¶ Houston Northside Home 30, Bay Area Christian 14
¶ Houston Westbury Christian def. Cristo Rey Jesuit , forfeit
¶ HSAA 41, McKinney Christian 0
¶ Jordan 50, Katy Morton Ranch 14
¶ Kennedale Fellowship 48, Waco Vanguard 16
¶ KIPP Sunnyside 56, Pro-Vision Academy 6
¶ Legacy School of Sport Sciences 48, Franklin 41
¶ Longview Heritage 72, Tyler Heat 0
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 62, Boys Ranch 12
¶ Midland Holy Cross 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 21
¶ Mount Calm 52, Penelope 30
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 62, N. Richland Hills Birdville 34
¶ New Braunfels Thunder 51, New Braunfels Baptist 6
¶ Odessa Compass 34, Crane 28
¶ Pieper 39, Smithson Valley 36
¶ Plano Coram Deo 54, Concordia 34
¶ Red Oak Ovilla 58, Cedar Hill Newman 12
¶ SA St. Anthony’s 33, Charlotte 14
¶ San Antonio Harlan 48, SA Northside O’Connor 31
¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 35, Laredo Cigarroa 0
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 44, Austin Veritas 14
¶ Sotomayor 21, SA Northside Marshall 7
¶ Tomball Homeschool 24, Fort Bend Christian 0
¶ Tyler Kings Academy 38, Trinidad 12
¶ Tyler Legacy 31, Rockwall-Heath 30
¶ UME Prep 40, CenTex Sports Association 14
¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 48, FW Temple Christian 7
¶ Waco Texas Wind 68, Westlake Academy 18
¶ Walnut Grove 49, Denison 21
¶ Weatherford Christian 28, Richland Springs 20
¶ Wichita Falls Memorial 24, Abilene Cooper 7
¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 47, Newcastle 31
¶ Wildorado 93, Groom 52
¶ Williamson County Home School 81, Tribe Consolidated 33
¶ Worthing 7, Yates 6
