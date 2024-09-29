FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 3 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 3 0 103 35 4 0 145 42 Navy 3 0 135 73 4 0 184 94 North Texas 1 0 52 20 4 1 204 161 East Carolina 1 0 30 20 3 2 135 93 Tulane 1 0 45 10 3 2 184 111 Charlotte 1 0 21 20 2 3 89 166 Memphis 0 1 44 56 4 1 166 92 FAU 0 1 7 24 2 3 110 118 South Florida 0 1 10 45 2 3 138 164 Tulsa 0 1 20 52 2 3 139 173 UTSA 0 1 20 30 2 3 110 158 UAB 0 1 18 41 1 3 92 113 Rice 0 2 34 58 1 4 124 132 Temple 0 2 25 80 1 4 93 188

___

Thursday’s Games

Army 42, Temple 14

Saturday’s Games

Navy 41, UAB 18

Tulane 45, South Florida 10

East Carolina 30, UTSA 20

FAU 41, Wagner 10

Charlotte 21, Rice 20

North Texas 52, Tulsa 20

Memphis 24, Middle Tennessee 7

Saturday, Oct. 5

Army at Tulsa, Noon

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 21 20 5 0 144 81 Miami 1 0 38 34 5 0 247 75 Boston College 1 0 28 13 4 1 149 79 SMU 1 0 42 16 4 1 211 107 Clemson 2 0 99 49 3 1 168 103 Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 1 166 64 Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94 Syracuse 1 1 55 54 3 1 135 90 Stanford 1 1 40 64 2 2 108 105 Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102 Florida St. 1 3 64 103 1 4 76 123 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102 California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51 NC State 0 1 35 59 3 2 137 168 North Carolina 0 1 20 21 3 2 172 138 Virginia Tech 0 1 34 38 2 3 152 129 Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 3 119 125

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 21, W. Kentucky 20

NC State 24, N. Illinois 17

Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Wake Forest 38

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Duke 21, North Carolina 20

Clemson 40, Stanford 14

SMU 42, Florida St. 16

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at NC State, Noon

SMU at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Florida St., TBA

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 2 0 72 37 5 0 165 79 Iowa St. 1 0 20 0 4 0 113 29 Colorado 2 0 86 52 4 1 155 115 Texas Tech 2 0 74 63 4 1 208 172 Arizona 1 0 23 10 3 1 113 90 West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114 Kansas St. 1 1 51 58 4 1 157 98 Utah 1 1 32 42 4 1 142 75 UCF 1 1 56 82 3 1 158 99 Cincinnati 1 1 75 44 3 2 167 108 TCU 1 1 72 62 3 2 193 155 Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88 Oklahoma St. 0 2 39 64 3 2 167 125 Baylor 0 2 59 72 2 3 147 101 Houston 0 2 0 54 1 4 52 104 Kansas 0 2 55 70 1 4 140 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Oklahoma St. 20

BYU 34, Baylor 28

Colorado 48, UCF 21

TCU 38, Kansas 27

Iowa St. 20, Houston 0

Texas Tech 44, Cincinnati 41

Arizona 23, Utah 10

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 1 0 37 17 5 0 196 92 Montana 1 0 52 49 4 1 210 137 UC Davis 1 0 28 26 4 1 133 114 N. Arizona 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 99 Cal Poly 1 0 28 7 2 2 87 89 Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 3 127 96 Idaho 0 1 26 28 3 2 125 102 Idaho St. 0 1 17 37 2 3 148 165 Sacramento St. 0 1 16 34 2 3 138 129 E. Washington 0 1 49 52 1 4 163 191 N. Colorado 0 1 7 28 0 5 60 166 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 4 90 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 7

N. Arizona 34, Sacramento St. 16

Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 17

Chattanooga 45, Portland St. 30

Montana 52, E. Washington 49

McNeese St. 28, Weber St. 26

UC Davis 28, Idaho 26

Saturday, Oct. 5

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 4 1 155 101 Tennessee Tech 2 0 76 35 2 2 104 115 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 28 25 2 3 122 135 Tennessee St. 1 1 27 33 3 2 112 134 UT Martin 0 1 42 45 2 3 139 158 Charleston Southern 0 1 9 13 1 3 54 93 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 214 E. Illinois 0 1 25 28 1 4 66 155 Gardner-Webb 0 1 21 52 1 4 115 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 52, Gardner-Webb 21

Lindenwood (Mo.) 28, E. Illinois 25

SE Missouri 19, Northwestern St. 0

Tennessee St. 13, Charleston Southern 9

UT Martin 24, Kennesaw St. 13

W. Illinois 49, McKendree 32

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 84 41 5 0 244 65 Ohio St. 1 0 38 7 4 0 195 27 Oregon 1 0 34 13 4 0 144 75 Penn St. 1 0 21 7 4 0 145 46 Rutgers 1 0 21 18 4 0 140 65 Michigan 2 0 54 48 4 1 124 107 Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55 Illinois 1 1 38 45 4 1 136 71 Nebraska 1 1 52 41 4 1 154 61 Southern Cal 1 1 62 48 3 1 137 68 Michigan St. 1 1 34 62 3 2 109 95 Washington 1 1 42 26 3 2 126 62 Maryland 0 2 52 69 3 2 167 109 Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63 Wisconsin 0 1 21 38 2 2 86 107 Minnesota 0 2 38 58 2 3 130 77 Purdue 0 1 10 28 1 3 87 132 UCLA 0 2 26 76 1 3 59 123

___

Friday’s Games

Rutgers 21, Washington 18

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 42, Maryland 28

Nebraska 28, Purdue 10

Michigan 27, Minnesota 24

Southern Cal 38, Wisconsin 21

Ohio St. 38, Michigan St. 7

Penn St. 21, Illinois 7

Oregon 34, UCLA 13

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon

UCLA at Penn St., Noon

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 13 4 0 168 52 Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 4 1 113 96 Villanova 1 0 14 13 4 1 110 81 William & Mary 1 0 49 7 4 1 173 99 New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100 Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 3 2 221 167 Richmond 1 0 27 17 3 2 135 101 Maine 1 1 56 71 3 2 123 141 Hampton 0 1 7 49 3 2 132 127 Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 3 118 143 Albany (NY) 0 1 20 34 1 3 74 145 Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146 Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102 Elon 0 1 17 27 1 4 92 130 NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 4 102 218

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Fordham 21

Richmond 27, Elon 17

Campbell 44, Delaware St. 41

Delaware 49, Sacred Heart 0

Maine 34, Albany (NY) 20

Stony Brook 22, Morgan St. 3

Villanova 24, LIU Brooklyn 10

William & Mary 49, Hampton 7

SC State 45, NC A&T 25

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82 Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 4 1 150 122 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 2 126 126 FIU 1 0 17 10 2 3 138 140 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148 Louisiana Tech 0 1 10 17 1 3 75 87 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 4 80 195 New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 4 98 175 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 49 117 UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 21, W. Kentucky 20

Sam Houston St. 40, Texas State 39

FIU 17, Louisiana Tech 10

UT Martin 24, Kennesaw St. 13

Memphis 24, Middle Tennessee 7

New Mexico 50, New Mexico St. 40

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 3 86 118 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 4 83 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14

Delaware 49, Sacred Heart 0

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 1 0 31 28 2 0 57 42 Cornell 1 0 47 23 1 1 71 64 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 27 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 40 Harvard 0 1 28 31 1 1 63 31 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 46 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 48 Yale 0 1 23 47 1 1 61 78

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 31, Harvard 28

Georgetown 20, Columbia 17

Penn 27, Colgate 17

Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14

Cornell 47, Yale 23

Princeton 30, Howard 13

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Columbia, Noon

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 2 90 121 Ohio 1 0 30 10 3 2 106 115 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 115 107 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 88 Akron 0 1 10 30 1 4 71 201 Kent St. 0 1 33 52 0 5 74 257

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 1 0 52 33 4 1 162 111 Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 3 2 150 147 Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76 N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 2 107 76 Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 3 83 196 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 142

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 24, N. Illinois 17

Uconn 47, Buffalo 3

James Madison 63, Ball St. 7

Ohio 30, Akron 10

Cent. Michigan 22, San Diego St. 21

Miami (Ohio) 23, Umass 20

E. Michigan 52, Kent St. 33

Marshall 27, W. Michigan 20

Old Dominion 30, Bowling Green 27

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 3 2 163 144 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 109 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 107 153 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 104 92 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 4 103 173 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 103 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 44, Delaware St. 41

NC Central 37, Norfolk St. 10

Princeton 30, Howard 13

Stony Brook 22, Morgan St. 3

SC State 45, NC A&T 25

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 42 10 4 1 199 103 North Dakota 1 0 72 35 4 1 195 132 South Dakota 1 0 42 13 3 1 142 46 Missouri St. 1 0 38 31 3 2 155 140 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71 Illinois St. 0 1 10 42 3 2 116 140 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87 S. Illinois 0 1 13 42 2 3 113 166 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 116 Murray St. 0 1 35 72 1 3 111 150 Youngstown St. 0 1 31 38 1 4 149 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian 27, Indiana St. 24

North Dakota 72, Murray St. 35

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 13

Missouri St. 38, Youngstown St. 31

N. Dakota St. 42, Illinois St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 5

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 1 0 59 14 4 0 181 55 San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95 Wyoming 1 0 31 19 1 4 82 162 Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 2 156 140 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 191 120 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118 Air Force 0 2 26 48 1 3 50 85 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 88 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145 New Mexico 0 1 21 38 1 4 160 219

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 59, Fresno St. 14

Cent. Michigan 22, San Diego St. 21

Wyoming 31, Air Force 19

New Mexico 50, New Mexico St. 40

Boise St. 45, Washington St. 24

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 3 118 132 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130 Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 3 113 125 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 144

___

Saturday’s Games

Frostburg St. 25, Mercyhurst 24

E. Kentucky 31, Robert Morris 7

Villanova 24, LIU Brooklyn 10

FAU 41, Wagner 10

Saturday, Oct. 5

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 209 162 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 45, Washington St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 5

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 2 149 161 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 3 2 125 117 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 4 95 127 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 4 125 143 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 5 75 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell 38, Lehigh 35

Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14

Georgetown 20, Columbia 17

Penn 27, Colgate 17

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Fordham 21

Saturday, Oct. 5

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 1 0 47 14 3 1 127 55 Drake 1 0 30 28 2 1 68 102 Morehead St. 1 0 17 5 3 2 97 123 Butler 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 24 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 119 San Diego 0 1 28 30 2 2 105 99 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86 Valparaiso 0 1 5 17 2 3 88 151 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129 Marist 0 1 14 47 0 4 56 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 47, Marist 14

Butler 63, Va. Lynchburg 0

Drake 30, San Diego 28

Morehead St. 17, Valparaiso 5

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Davidson, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 41 34 4 0 188 60 Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48 Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28 Texas 1 0 35 13 5 0 225 35 LSU 1 0 36 33 4 1 176 108 Texas A&M 2 0 54 37 4 1 145 90 Oklahoma 1 1 42 46 4 1 143 80 Georgia 1 1 47 53 3 1 129 59 South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68 Arkansas 1 1 41 35 3 2 179 101 Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109 Kentucky 1 2 38 61 3 2 110 67 Mississippi 0 1 17 20 4 1 237 42 Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93 Auburn 0 2 35 51 2 3 167 94 Mississippi St. 0 2 41 80 1 4 137 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 20, Mississippi 17

Texas A&M 21, Arkansas 17

Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21

Texas 35, Mississippi St. 13

Alabama 41, Georgia 34

LSU 42, South Alabama 10

Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 70 27 5 0 164 39 ETSU 1 0 34 17 3 2 174 107 Wofford 0 1 3 22 2 2 71 89 The Citadel 0 2 38 72 2 3 134 116 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90 Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 1 3 72 133 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Furman, ppd.

Mercer 22, Wofford 3

ETSU 34, The Citadel 17

Chattanooga 45, Portland St. 30

Saturday, Oct. 5

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 4 2 152 149 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 2 106 115 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 2 3 129 170 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 4 71 188 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 244 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian 27, Indiana St. 24

SE Missouri 19, Northwestern St. 0

Tarleton St. 36, SE Louisiana 33

Cent. Arkansas 34, Lamar 14

McNeese St. 28, Weber St. 26

Saturday, Oct. 5

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 43 14 3 2 168 107 Alabama St. 1 0 26 21 2 2 81 67 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 21 26 0 5 94 202 MVSU 0 1 21 42 0 5 64 236

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88 Alcorn St. 1 0 42 21 2 3 97 166 Texas Southern 1 1 41 52 1 3 65 141 Prairie View 1 2 69 92 2 3 106 163 Grambling St. 0 1 34 36 3 2 157 144 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 26, Bethune-Cookman 21

Alcorn St. 42, MVSU 21

Jackson St. 43, Texas Southern 14

Prairie View 36, Grambling St. 34

Saturday, Oct. 5

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 1 0 38 21 3 2 158 160 James Madison 0 0 0 0 4 0 176 70 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111 Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143 Georgia St. 0 1 21 38 2 2 93 126 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 103 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 107

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 13 9 3 1 78 80 South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 3 203 145 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 99 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 2 150 108 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134 Troy 0 1 9 13 1 4 107 129

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 63, Ball St. 7

Sam Houston St. 40, Texas State 39

Marshall 27, W. Michigan 20

Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 21

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Wake Forest 38

Old Dominion 30, Bowling Green 27

Louisiana-Monroe 13, Troy 9

LSU 42, South Alabama 10

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 4 1 200 95 Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 4 1 128 133 Abilene Christian 2 0 93 54 3 2 192 155 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 3 2 106 114 S. Utah 1 0 28 17 2 3 104 152 North Alabama 1 1 39 44 1 5 99 188 West Georgia 0 3 47 89 1 3 85 118 Austin Peay 0 2 34 73 1 4 110 182 Utah Tech 0 1 30 55 0 5 82 235

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 28, Austin Peay 17

E. Kentucky 31, Robert Morris 7

North Alabama 25, West Georgia 16

Tarleton St. 36, SE Louisiana 33

Cent. Arkansas 34, Lamar 14

Abilene Christian 55, Utah Tech 30

Saturday, Oct. 5

Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 1 162 63 Uconn 3 2 186 110 Umass 1 4 95 154

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 47, Buffalo 3

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Miami (Ohio) 23, Umass 20

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.