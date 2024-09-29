Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

September 29, 2024, 2:33 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 3 0 103 35 4 0 145 42
Navy 3 0 135 73 4 0 184 94
North Texas 1 0 52 20 4 1 204 161
East Carolina 1 0 30 20 3 2 135 93
Tulane 1 0 45 10 3 2 184 111
Charlotte 1 0 21 20 2 3 89 166
Memphis 0 1 44 56 4 1 166 92
FAU 0 1 7 24 2 3 110 118
South Florida 0 1 10 45 2 3 138 164
Tulsa 0 1 20 52 2 3 139 173
UTSA 0 1 20 30 2 3 110 158
UAB 0 1 18 41 1 3 92 113
Rice 0 2 34 58 1 4 124 132
Temple 0 2 25 80 1 4 93 188

___

Thursday’s Games

Army 42, Temple 14

Saturday’s Games

Navy 41, UAB 18

Tulane 45, South Florida 10

East Carolina 30, UTSA 20

FAU 41, Wagner 10

Charlotte 21, Rice 20

North Texas 52, Tulsa 20

Memphis 24, Middle Tennessee 7

Saturday, Oct. 5

Army at Tulsa, Noon

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 21 20 5 0 144 81
Miami 1 0 38 34 5 0 247 75
Boston College 1 0 28 13 4 1 149 79
SMU 1 0 42 16 4 1 211 107
Clemson 2 0 99 49 3 1 168 103
Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 1 166 64
Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94
Syracuse 1 1 55 54 3 1 135 90
Stanford 1 1 40 64 2 2 108 105
Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102
Florida St. 1 3 64 103 1 4 76 123
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102
California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51
NC State 0 1 35 59 3 2 137 168
North Carolina 0 1 20 21 3 2 172 138
Virginia Tech 0 1 34 38 2 3 152 129
Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 3 119 125

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 21, W. Kentucky 20

NC State 24, N. Illinois 17

Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Wake Forest 38

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Duke 21, North Carolina 20

Clemson 40, Stanford 14

SMU 42, Florida St. 16

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at NC State, Noon

SMU at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Florida St., TBA

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 2 0 72 37 5 0 165 79
Iowa St. 1 0 20 0 4 0 113 29
Colorado 2 0 86 52 4 1 155 115
Texas Tech 2 0 74 63 4 1 208 172
Arizona 1 0 23 10 3 1 113 90
West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114
Kansas St. 1 1 51 58 4 1 157 98
Utah 1 1 32 42 4 1 142 75
UCF 1 1 56 82 3 1 158 99
Cincinnati 1 1 75 44 3 2 167 108
TCU 1 1 72 62 3 2 193 155
Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88
Oklahoma St. 0 2 39 64 3 2 167 125
Baylor 0 2 59 72 2 3 147 101
Houston 0 2 0 54 1 4 52 104
Kansas 0 2 55 70 1 4 140 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Oklahoma St. 20

BYU 34, Baylor 28

Colorado 48, UCF 21

TCU 38, Kansas 27

Iowa St. 20, Houston 0

Texas Tech 44, Cincinnati 41

Arizona 23, Utah 10

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 1 0 37 17 5 0 196 92
Montana 1 0 52 49 4 1 210 137
UC Davis 1 0 28 26 4 1 133 114
N. Arizona 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 99
Cal Poly 1 0 28 7 2 2 87 89
Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 3 127 96
Idaho 0 1 26 28 3 2 125 102
Idaho St. 0 1 17 37 2 3 148 165
Sacramento St. 0 1 16 34 2 3 138 129
E. Washington 0 1 49 52 1 4 163 191
N. Colorado 0 1 7 28 0 5 60 166
Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 4 90 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 7

N. Arizona 34, Sacramento St. 16

Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 17

Chattanooga 45, Portland St. 30

Montana 52, E. Washington 49

McNeese St. 28, Weber St. 26

UC Davis 28, Idaho 26

Saturday, Oct. 5

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 4 1 155 101
Tennessee Tech 2 0 76 35 2 2 104 115
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 28 25 2 3 122 135
Tennessee St. 1 1 27 33 3 2 112 134
UT Martin 0 1 42 45 2 3 139 158
Charleston Southern 0 1 9 13 1 3 54 93
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 214
E. Illinois 0 1 25 28 1 4 66 155
Gardner-Webb 0 1 21 52 1 4 115 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 52, Gardner-Webb 21

Lindenwood (Mo.) 28, E. Illinois 25

SE Missouri 19, Northwestern St. 0

Tennessee St. 13, Charleston Southern 9

UT Martin 24, Kennesaw St. 13

W. Illinois 49, McKendree 32

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 2 0 84 41 5 0 244 65
Ohio St. 1 0 38 7 4 0 195 27
Oregon 1 0 34 13 4 0 144 75
Penn St. 1 0 21 7 4 0 145 46
Rutgers 1 0 21 18 4 0 140 65
Michigan 2 0 54 48 4 1 124 107
Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55
Illinois 1 1 38 45 4 1 136 71
Nebraska 1 1 52 41 4 1 154 61
Southern Cal 1 1 62 48 3 1 137 68
Michigan St. 1 1 34 62 3 2 109 95
Washington 1 1 42 26 3 2 126 62
Maryland 0 2 52 69 3 2 167 109
Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63
Wisconsin 0 1 21 38 2 2 86 107
Minnesota 0 2 38 58 2 3 130 77
Purdue 0 1 10 28 1 3 87 132
UCLA 0 2 26 76 1 3 59 123

___

Friday’s Games

Rutgers 21, Washington 18

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 42, Maryland 28

Nebraska 28, Purdue 10

Michigan 27, Minnesota 24

Southern Cal 38, Wisconsin 21

Ohio St. 38, Michigan St. 7

Penn St. 21, Illinois 7

Oregon 34, UCLA 13

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon

UCLA at Penn St., Noon

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 1 0 42 13 4 0 168 52
Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 4 1 113 96
Villanova 1 0 14 13 4 1 110 81
William & Mary 1 0 49 7 4 1 173 99
New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100
Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 3 2 221 167
Richmond 1 0 27 17 3 2 135 101
Maine 1 1 56 71 3 2 123 141
Hampton 0 1 7 49 3 2 132 127
Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 3 118 143
Albany (NY) 0 1 20 34 1 3 74 145
Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146
Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102
Elon 0 1 17 27 1 4 92 130
NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 4 102 218

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Fordham 21

Richmond 27, Elon 17

Campbell 44, Delaware St. 41

Delaware 49, Sacred Heart 0

Maine 34, Albany (NY) 20

Stony Brook 22, Morgan St. 3

Villanova 24, LIU Brooklyn 10

William & Mary 49, Hampton 7

SC State 45, NC A&T 25

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82
Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 4 1 150 122
W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 2 126 126
FIU 1 0 17 10 2 3 138 140
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148
Louisiana Tech 0 1 10 17 1 3 75 87
Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 4 80 195
New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 4 98 175
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 49 117
UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 21, W. Kentucky 20

Sam Houston St. 40, Texas State 39

FIU 17, Louisiana Tech 10

UT Martin 24, Kennesaw St. 13

Memphis 24, Middle Tennessee 7

New Mexico 50, New Mexico St. 40

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 3 86 118
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 4 83 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14

Delaware 49, Sacred Heart 0

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 1 0 31 28 2 0 57 42
Cornell 1 0 47 23 1 1 71 64
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 27
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 40
Harvard 0 1 28 31 1 1 63 31
Penn 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 46
Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 48
Yale 0 1 23 47 1 1 61 78

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 31, Harvard 28

Georgetown 20, Columbia 17

Penn 27, Colgate 17

Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14

Cornell 47, Yale 23

Princeton 30, Howard 13

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Columbia, Noon

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 2 90 121
Ohio 1 0 30 10 3 2 106 115
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 115 107
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 88
Akron 0 1 10 30 1 4 71 201
Kent St. 0 1 33 52 0 5 74 257

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Michigan 1 0 52 33 4 1 162 111
Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 3 2 150 147
Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76
N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 2 107 76
Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 3 83 196
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 142

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 24, N. Illinois 17

Uconn 47, Buffalo 3

James Madison 63, Ball St. 7

Ohio 30, Akron 10

Cent. Michigan 22, San Diego St. 21

Miami (Ohio) 23, Umass 20

E. Michigan 52, Kent St. 33

Marshall 27, W. Michigan 20

Old Dominion 30, Bowling Green 27

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 37 10 3 2 163 144
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 109
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 107 153
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 104 92
Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 4 103 173
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 103 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 44, Delaware St. 41

NC Central 37, Norfolk St. 10

Princeton 30, Howard 13

Stony Brook 22, Morgan St. 3

SC State 45, NC A&T 25

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 1 0 42 10 4 1 199 103
North Dakota 1 0 72 35 4 1 195 132
South Dakota 1 0 42 13 3 1 142 46
Missouri St. 1 0 38 31 3 2 155 140
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71
Illinois St. 0 1 10 42 3 2 116 140
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87
S. Illinois 0 1 13 42 2 3 113 166
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 116
Murray St. 0 1 35 72 1 3 111 150
Youngstown St. 0 1 31 38 1 4 149 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian 27, Indiana St. 24

North Dakota 72, Murray St. 35

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 13

Missouri St. 38, Youngstown St. 31

N. Dakota St. 42, Illinois St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 5

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 1 0 59 14 4 0 181 55
San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95
Wyoming 1 0 31 19 1 4 82 162
Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 2 156 140
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 191 120
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118
Air Force 0 2 26 48 1 3 50 85
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 88
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145
New Mexico 0 1 21 38 1 4 160 219

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 59, Fresno St. 14

Cent. Michigan 22, San Diego St. 21

Wyoming 31, Air Force 19

New Mexico 50, New Mexico St. 40

Boise St. 45, Washington St. 24

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124
Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 3 118 132
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130
Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 3 113 125
Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 144

___

Saturday’s Games

Frostburg St. 25, Mercyhurst 24

E. Kentucky 31, Robert Morris 7

Villanova 24, LIU Brooklyn 10

FAU 41, Wagner 10

Saturday, Oct. 5

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 209 162
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 45, Washington St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 5

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 2 149 161
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 3 2 125 117
Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 4 95 127
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 4 125 143
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 5 75 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell 38, Lehigh 35

Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14

Georgetown 20, Columbia 17

Penn 27, Colgate 17

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Fordham 21

Saturday, Oct. 5

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dayton 1 0 47 14 3 1 127 55
Drake 1 0 30 28 2 1 68 102
Morehead St. 1 0 17 5 3 2 97 123
Butler 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 24
Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 119
San Diego 0 1 28 30 2 2 105 99
Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86
Valparaiso 0 1 5 17 2 3 88 151
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129
Marist 0 1 14 47 0 4 56 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 47, Marist 14

Butler 63, Va. Lynchburg 0

Drake 30, San Diego 28

Morehead St. 17, Valparaiso 5

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Davidson, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 41 34 4 0 188 60
Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48
Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28
Texas 1 0 35 13 5 0 225 35
LSU 1 0 36 33 4 1 176 108
Texas A&M 2 0 54 37 4 1 145 90
Oklahoma 1 1 42 46 4 1 143 80
Georgia 1 1 47 53 3 1 129 59
South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68
Arkansas 1 1 41 35 3 2 179 101
Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109
Kentucky 1 2 38 61 3 2 110 67
Mississippi 0 1 17 20 4 1 237 42
Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93
Auburn 0 2 35 51 2 3 167 94
Mississippi St. 0 2 41 80 1 4 137 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 20, Mississippi 17

Texas A&M 21, Arkansas 17

Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21

Texas 35, Mississippi St. 13

Alabama 41, Georgia 34

LSU 42, South Alabama 10

Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 3 0 70 27 5 0 164 39
ETSU 1 0 34 17 3 2 174 107
Wofford 0 1 3 22 2 2 71 89
The Citadel 0 2 38 72 2 3 134 116
Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90
Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 1 3 72 133
Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Furman, ppd.

Mercer 22, Wofford 3

ETSU 34, The Citadel 17

Chattanooga 45, Portland St. 30

Saturday, Oct. 5

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 4 2 152 149
Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 2 106 115
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 2 3 129 170
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 4 71 188
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 244
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian 27, Indiana St. 24

SE Missouri 19, Northwestern St. 0

Tarleton St. 36, SE Louisiana 33

Cent. Arkansas 34, Lamar 14

McNeese St. 28, Weber St. 26

Saturday, Oct. 5

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 1 0 43 14 3 2 168 107
Alabama St. 1 0 26 21 2 2 81 67
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 21 26 0 5 94 202
MVSU 0 1 21 42 0 5 64 236

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88
Alcorn St. 1 0 42 21 2 3 97 166
Texas Southern 1 1 41 52 1 3 65 141
Prairie View 1 2 69 92 2 3 106 163
Grambling St. 0 1 34 36 3 2 157 144
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 26, Bethune-Cookman 21

Alcorn St. 42, MVSU 21

Jackson St. 43, Texas Southern 14

Prairie View 36, Grambling St. 34

Saturday, Oct. 5

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 1 0 38 21 3 2 158 160
James Madison 0 0 0 0 4 0 176 70
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111
Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143
Georgia St. 0 1 21 38 2 2 93 126
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 103
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 107

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 13 9 3 1 78 80
South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 3 203 145
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 99
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135
Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 2 150 108
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134
Troy 0 1 9 13 1 4 107 129

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 63, Ball St. 7

Sam Houston St. 40, Texas State 39

Marshall 27, W. Michigan 20

Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 21

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Wake Forest 38

Old Dominion 30, Bowling Green 27

Louisiana-Monroe 13, Troy 9

LSU 42, South Alabama 10

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 4 1 200 95
Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 4 1 128 133
Abilene Christian 2 0 93 54 3 2 192 155
E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 3 2 106 114
S. Utah 1 0 28 17 2 3 104 152
North Alabama 1 1 39 44 1 5 99 188
West Georgia 0 3 47 89 1 3 85 118
Austin Peay 0 2 34 73 1 4 110 182
Utah Tech 0 1 30 55 0 5 82 235

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 28, Austin Peay 17

E. Kentucky 31, Robert Morris 7

North Alabama 25, West Georgia 16

Tarleton St. 36, SE Louisiana 33

Cent. Arkansas 34, Lamar 14

Abilene Christian 55, Utah Tech 30

Saturday, Oct. 5

Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 4 1 162 63
Uconn 3 2 186 110
Umass 1 4 95 154

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 47, Buffalo 3

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Miami (Ohio) 23, Umass 20

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

