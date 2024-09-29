FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|3
|0
|103
|35
|4
|0
|145
|42
|Navy
|3
|0
|135
|73
|4
|0
|184
|94
|North Texas
|1
|0
|52
|20
|4
|1
|204
|161
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|20
|3
|2
|135
|93
|Tulane
|1
|0
|45
|10
|3
|2
|184
|111
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|21
|20
|2
|3
|89
|166
|Memphis
|0
|1
|44
|56
|4
|1
|166
|92
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|3
|110
|118
|South Florida
|0
|1
|10
|45
|2
|3
|138
|164
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|20
|52
|2
|3
|139
|173
|UTSA
|0
|1
|20
|30
|2
|3
|110
|158
|UAB
|0
|1
|18
|41
|1
|3
|92
|113
|Rice
|0
|2
|34
|58
|1
|4
|124
|132
|Temple
|0
|2
|25
|80
|1
|4
|93
|188
Thursday’s Games
Army 42, Temple 14
Saturday’s Games
Navy 41, UAB 18
Tulane 45, South Florida 10
East Carolina 30, UTSA 20
FAU 41, Wagner 10
Charlotte 21, Rice 20
North Texas 52, Tulsa 20
Memphis 24, Middle Tennessee 7
Saturday, Oct. 5
Army at Tulsa, Noon
Navy at Air Force, Noon
Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.
Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|21
|20
|5
|0
|144
|81
|Miami
|1
|0
|38
|34
|5
|0
|247
|75
|Boston College
|1
|0
|28
|13
|4
|1
|149
|79
|SMU
|1
|0
|42
|16
|4
|1
|211
|107
|Clemson
|2
|0
|99
|49
|3
|1
|168
|103
|Louisville
|1
|0
|31
|19
|3
|1
|166
|64
|Virginia
|1
|0
|31
|30
|3
|1
|121
|94
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|55
|54
|3
|1
|135
|90
|Stanford
|1
|1
|40
|64
|2
|2
|108
|105
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|71
|83
|3
|2
|165
|102
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|64
|103
|1
|4
|76
|123
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|194
|102
|California
|0
|1
|9
|14
|3
|1
|92
|51
|NC State
|0
|1
|35
|59
|3
|2
|137
|168
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|20
|21
|3
|2
|172
|138
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|38
|2
|3
|152
|129
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|30
|31
|1
|3
|119
|125
Friday’s Games
Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 21, W. Kentucky 20
NC State 24, N. Illinois 17
Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Wake Forest 38
Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24
Duke 21, North Carolina 20
Clemson 40, Stanford 14
SMU 42, Florida St. 16
Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boston College at Virginia, Noon
Wake Forest at NC State, Noon
SMU at Louisville, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon
Clemson at Florida St., TBA
Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|72
|37
|5
|0
|165
|79
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|20
|0
|4
|0
|113
|29
|Colorado
|2
|0
|86
|52
|4
|1
|155
|115
|Texas Tech
|2
|0
|74
|63
|4
|1
|208
|172
|Arizona
|1
|0
|23
|10
|3
|1
|113
|90
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|2
|127
|114
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|51
|58
|4
|1
|157
|98
|Utah
|1
|1
|32
|42
|4
|1
|142
|75
|UCF
|1
|1
|56
|82
|3
|1
|158
|99
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|75
|44
|3
|2
|167
|108
|TCU
|1
|1
|72
|62
|3
|2
|193
|155
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|22
|30
|3
|1
|131
|88
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|39
|64
|3
|2
|167
|125
|Baylor
|0
|2
|59
|72
|2
|3
|147
|101
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|54
|1
|4
|52
|104
|Kansas
|0
|2
|55
|70
|1
|4
|140
|119
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 42, Oklahoma St. 20
BYU 34, Baylor 28
Colorado 48, UCF 21
TCU 38, Kansas 27
Iowa St. 20, Houston 0
Texas Tech 44, Cincinnati 41
Arizona 23, Utah 10
Friday, Oct. 4
Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|37
|17
|5
|0
|196
|92
|Montana
|1
|0
|52
|49
|4
|1
|210
|137
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|28
|26
|4
|1
|133
|114
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|34
|16
|3
|2
|169
|99
|Cal Poly
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|2
|87
|89
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|43
|16
|2
|3
|127
|96
|Idaho
|0
|1
|26
|28
|3
|2
|125
|102
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|17
|37
|2
|3
|148
|165
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|16
|34
|2
|3
|138
|129
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|49
|52
|1
|4
|163
|191
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|7
|28
|0
|5
|60
|166
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|43
|0
|4
|90
|214
Saturday’s Games
Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 7
N. Arizona 34, Sacramento St. 16
Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 17
Chattanooga 45, Portland St. 30
Montana 52, E. Washington 49
McNeese St. 28, Weber St. 26
UC Davis 28, Idaho 26
Saturday, Oct. 5
Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|42
|4
|1
|155
|101
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|0
|76
|35
|2
|2
|104
|115
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|28
|25
|2
|3
|122
|135
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|27
|33
|3
|2
|112
|134
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|42
|45
|2
|3
|139
|158
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|3
|54
|93
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|214
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|25
|28
|1
|4
|66
|155
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|21
|52
|1
|4
|115
|134
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 52, Gardner-Webb 21
Lindenwood (Mo.) 28, E. Illinois 25
SE Missouri 19, Northwestern St. 0
Tennessee St. 13, Charleston Southern 9
UT Martin 24, Kennesaw St. 13
W. Illinois 49, McKendree 32
Saturday, Oct. 5
Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|84
|41
|5
|0
|244
|65
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|38
|7
|4
|0
|195
|27
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|13
|4
|0
|144
|75
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|21
|7
|4
|0
|145
|46
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|21
|18
|4
|0
|140
|65
|Michigan
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|124
|107
|Iowa
|1
|0
|31
|14
|3
|1
|128
|55
|Illinois
|1
|1
|38
|45
|4
|1
|136
|71
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|52
|41
|4
|1
|154
|61
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|62
|48
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|34
|62
|3
|2
|109
|95
|Washington
|1
|1
|42
|26
|3
|2
|126
|62
|Maryland
|0
|2
|52
|69
|3
|2
|167
|109
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|5
|24
|2
|2
|69
|63
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|86
|107
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|38
|58
|2
|3
|130
|77
|Purdue
|0
|1
|10
|28
|1
|3
|87
|132
|UCLA
|0
|2
|26
|76
|1
|3
|59
|123
Friday’s Games
Rutgers 21, Washington 18
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 42, Maryland 28
Nebraska 28, Purdue 10
Michigan 27, Minnesota 24
Southern Cal 38, Wisconsin 21
Ohio St. 38, Michigan St. 7
Penn St. 21, Illinois 7
Oregon 34, UCLA 13
Friday, Oct. 4
Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon
UCLA at Penn St., Noon
Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|13
|4
|0
|168
|52
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|113
|96
|Villanova
|1
|0
|14
|13
|4
|1
|110
|81
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|49
|7
|4
|1
|173
|99
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|107
|100
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|21
|9
|3
|1
|69
|95
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|22
|3
|2
|221
|167
|Richmond
|1
|0
|27
|17
|3
|2
|135
|101
|Maine
|1
|1
|56
|71
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Hampton
|0
|1
|7
|49
|3
|2
|132
|127
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|2
|3
|118
|143
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|20
|34
|1
|3
|74
|145
|Bryant
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|77
|146
|Towson
|0
|1
|13
|14
|1
|3
|71
|102
|Elon
|0
|1
|17
|27
|1
|4
|92
|130
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|13
|42
|1
|4
|102
|218
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 63, Fordham 21
Richmond 27, Elon 17
Campbell 44, Delaware St. 41
Delaware 49, Sacred Heart 0
Maine 34, Albany (NY) 20
Stony Brook 22, Morgan St. 3
Villanova 24, LIU Brooklyn 10
William & Mary 49, Hampton 7
SC State 45, NC A&T 25
Friday, Oct. 4
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Bryant at Brown, Noon
Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|58
|34
|4
|0
|134
|82
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|31
|11
|4
|1
|150
|122
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|49
|21
|3
|2
|126
|126
|FIU
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|3
|138
|140
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|119
|148
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|75
|87
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|4
|80
|195
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|35
|61
|1
|4
|98
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|49
|117
|UTEP
|0
|1
|10
|28
|0
|4
|58
|122
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 21, W. Kentucky 20
Sam Houston St. 40, Texas State 39
FIU 17, Louisiana Tech 10
UT Martin 24, Kennesaw St. 13
Memphis 24, Middle Tennessee 7
New Mexico 50, New Mexico St. 40
Thursday, Oct. 3
Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|86
|118
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|83
|147
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14
Delaware 49, Sacred Heart 0
Saturday, Oct. 5
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|0
|57
|42
|Cornell
|1
|0
|47
|23
|1
|1
|71
|64
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|27
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|40
|Harvard
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|1
|63
|31
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|46
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|48
|Yale
|0
|1
|23
|47
|1
|1
|61
|78
Saturday’s Games
Brown 31, Harvard 28
Georgetown 20, Columbia 17
Penn 27, Colgate 17
Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14
Cornell 47, Yale 23
Princeton 30, Howard 13
Friday, Oct. 4
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Bryant at Brown, Noon
Princeton at Columbia, Noon
CCSU at Yale, Noon
Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|2
|90
|121
|Ohio
|1
|0
|30
|10
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|115
|107
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|88
|Akron
|0
|1
|10
|30
|1
|4
|71
|201
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|33
|52
|0
|5
|74
|257
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|52
|33
|4
|1
|162
|111
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|2
|150
|147
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|149
|76
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|2
|107
|76
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|34
|37
|1
|3
|83
|196
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|142
Saturday’s Games
NC State 24, N. Illinois 17
Uconn 47, Buffalo 3
James Madison 63, Ball St. 7
Ohio 30, Akron 10
Cent. Michigan 22, San Diego St. 21
Miami (Ohio) 23, Umass 20
E. Michigan 52, Kent St. 33
Marshall 27, W. Michigan 20
Old Dominion 30, Bowling Green 27
Saturday, Oct. 5
Umass at N. Illinois, Noon
W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|3
|2
|163
|144
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|109
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|107
|153
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|104
|92
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|4
|103
|173
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|103
|162
Saturday’s Games
Campbell 44, Delaware St. 41
NC Central 37, Norfolk St. 10
Princeton 30, Howard 13
Stony Brook 22, Morgan St. 3
SC State 45, NC A&T 25
Saturday, Oct. 5
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|42
|10
|4
|1
|199
|103
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|72
|35
|4
|1
|195
|132
|South Dakota
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|1
|142
|46
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|2
|155
|140
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|71
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|10
|42
|3
|2
|116
|140
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|62
|87
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|42
|2
|3
|113
|166
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|68
|116
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|35
|72
|1
|3
|111
|150
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|4
|149
|188
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian 27, Indiana St. 24
North Dakota 72, Murray St. 35
South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 13
Missouri St. 38, Youngstown St. 31
N. Dakota St. 42, Illinois St. 10
Saturday, Oct. 5
Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|59
|14
|4
|0
|181
|55
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|3
|1
|142
|95
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|31
|19
|1
|4
|82
|162
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|52
|80
|3
|2
|156
|140
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|191
|120
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|74
|114
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|97
|68
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|118
|118
|Air Force
|0
|2
|26
|48
|1
|3
|50
|85
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|88
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|145
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|4
|160
|219
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 59, Fresno St. 14
Cent. Michigan 22, San Diego St. 21
Wyoming 31, Air Force 19
New Mexico 50, New Mexico St. 40
Boise St. 45, Washington St. 24
Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force, Noon
Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|2
|101
|124
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|2
|3
|118
|132
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|130
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|21
|2
|3
|113
|125
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|103
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|3
|53
|98
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|69
|144
Saturday’s Games
Frostburg St. 25, Mercyhurst 24
E. Kentucky 31, Robert Morris 7
Villanova 24, LIU Brooklyn 10
FAU 41, Wagner 10
Saturday, Oct. 5
CCSU at Yale, Noon
Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|209
|162
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|111
|85
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 45, Washington St. 24
Saturday, Oct. 5
Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|2
|149
|161
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|125
|117
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|2
|146
|130
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|129
|110
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|95
|127
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|125
|143
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|75
|209
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell 38, Lehigh 35
Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 14
Georgetown 20, Columbia 17
Penn 27, Colgate 17
Monmouth (NJ) 63, Fordham 21
Saturday, Oct. 5
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|1
|0
|47
|14
|3
|1
|127
|55
|Drake
|1
|0
|30
|28
|2
|1
|68
|102
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|17
|5
|3
|2
|97
|123
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|175
|24
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|72
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|119
|San Diego
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|2
|105
|99
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|86
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|5
|17
|2
|3
|88
|151
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|129
|Marist
|0
|1
|14
|47
|0
|4
|56
|168
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 47, Marist 14
Butler 63, Va. Lynchburg 0
Drake 30, San Diego 28
Morehead St. 17, Valparaiso 5
Sunday’s Games
Presbyterian at Davidson, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|34
|4
|0
|188
|60
|Missouri
|1
|0
|30
|27
|4
|0
|146
|48
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|25
|15
|4
|0
|216
|28
|Texas
|1
|0
|35
|13
|5
|0
|225
|35
|LSU
|1
|0
|36
|33
|4
|1
|176
|108
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|1
|145
|90
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|42
|46
|4
|1
|143
|80
|Georgia
|1
|1
|47
|53
|3
|1
|129
|59
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|64
|42
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|41
|35
|3
|2
|179
|101
|Florida
|1
|1
|65
|61
|2
|2
|127
|109
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|38
|61
|3
|2
|110
|67
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|17
|20
|4
|1
|237
|42
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|27
|30
|2
|2
|148
|93
|Auburn
|0
|2
|35
|51
|2
|3
|167
|94
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|41
|80
|1
|4
|137
|158
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 20, Mississippi 17
Texas A&M 21, Arkansas 17
Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21
Texas 35, Mississippi St. 13
Alabama 41, Georgia 34
LSU 42, South Alabama 10
Saturday, Oct. 5
Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon
Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA
Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|70
|27
|5
|0
|164
|39
|ETSU
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|2
|174
|107
|Wofford
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2
|2
|71
|89
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|38
|72
|2
|3
|134
|116
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|90
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|3
|10
|1
|3
|72
|133
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|141
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|96
|125
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|167
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Furman, ppd.
Mercer 22, Wofford 3
ETSU 34, The Citadel 17
Chattanooga 45, Portland St. 30
Saturday, Oct. 5
Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|2
|152
|149
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|101
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|24
|28
|2
|2
|169
|70
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|129
|170
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|103
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|71
|188
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|69
|244
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|150
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian 27, Indiana St. 24
SE Missouri 19, Northwestern St. 0
Tarleton St. 36, SE Louisiana 33
Cent. Arkansas 34, Lamar 14
McNeese St. 28, Weber St. 26
Saturday, Oct. 5
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|43
|14
|3
|2
|168
|107
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|26
|21
|2
|2
|81
|67
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|92
|155
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|131
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|5
|94
|202
|MVSU
|0
|1
|21
|42
|0
|5
|64
|236
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|2
|95
|88
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|42
|21
|2
|3
|97
|166
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|41
|52
|1
|3
|65
|141
|Prairie View
|1
|2
|69
|92
|2
|3
|106
|163
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|34
|36
|3
|2
|157
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|118
|167
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 26, Bethune-Cookman 21
Alcorn St. 42, MVSU 21
Jackson St. 43, Texas Southern 14
Prairie View 36, Grambling St. 34
Saturday, Oct. 5
Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|2
|158
|160
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|176
|70
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|147
|111
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|14
|48
|2
|2
|93
|143
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|93
|126
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|103
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|107
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|13
|9
|3
|1
|78
|80
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|48
|14
|2
|3
|203
|145
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|148
|99
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|87
|135
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|150
|108
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|134
|Troy
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|4
|107
|129
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 63, Ball St. 7
Sam Houston St. 40, Texas State 39
Marshall 27, W. Michigan 20
Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 21
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Wake Forest 38
Old Dominion 30, Bowling Green 27
Louisiana-Monroe 13, Troy 9
LSU 42, South Alabama 10
Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|45
|17
|4
|1
|200
|95
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|4
|1
|128
|133
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|93
|54
|3
|2
|192
|155
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|2
|106
|114
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|104
|152
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|39
|44
|1
|5
|99
|188
|West Georgia
|0
|3
|47
|89
|1
|3
|85
|118
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|34
|73
|1
|4
|110
|182
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|30
|55
|0
|5
|82
|235
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah 28, Austin Peay 17
E. Kentucky 31, Robert Morris 7
North Alabama 25, West Georgia 16
Tarleton St. 36, SE Louisiana 33
Cent. Arkansas 34, Lamar 14
Abilene Christian 55, Utah Tech 30
Saturday, Oct. 5
Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|162
|63
|Uconn
|3
|2
|186
|110
|Umass
|1
|4
|95
|154
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 47, Buffalo 3
Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24
Miami (Ohio) 23, Umass 20
Saturday, Oct. 5
Umass at N. Illinois, Noon
Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
