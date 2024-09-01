FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 7 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 3 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 21 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 38 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 3 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 28 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 3 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 16 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 30 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 51

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 52, SE Louisiana 0

Tulsa 62, Northwestern St. 28

UAB 41, Alcorn St. 3

Friday’s Games

Army 42, Lehigh 7

Michigan St. 16, FAU 10

Oklahoma 51, Temple 3

Saturday’s Games

Navy 49, Bucknell 21

UTSA 28, Kennesaw St. 16

North Texas 52, South Alabama 38

East Carolina 42, Norfolk St. 3

Sam Houston St. 34, Rice 14

South Florida 48, Bethune-Cookman 3

Memphis 40, North Alabama 0

James Madison 30, Charlotte 7

Saturday, Sept. 7

Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon

Army at FAU, Noon

Troy at Memphis, Noon

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 2 0 59 33 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 13 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 3 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 17 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 31 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 22 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 13 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 Florida St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 24, Florida St. 21

SMU 29, Nevada 24

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 45, NC A&T 13

NC State 38, W. Carolina 21

North Carolina 19, Minnesota 17

Friday’s Games

Duke 26, Elon 3

TCU 34, Stanford 27

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 55, Kent St. 24

Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27

Georgia 34, Clemson 3

Syracuse 38, Ohio 22

Miami 41, Florida 17

California 31, UC Davis 13

Virginia 34, Richmond 13

Georgia Tech 35, Georgia St. 12

SMU 59, Houston Christian 7

Monday’s Games

Boston College at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon

Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.

NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 39 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 13 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 20 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 26 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 3 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 3 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 6 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 20 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 51 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 57 3 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 27 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 34

Thursday’s Games

UCF 57, New Hampshire 3

Colorado 31, N. Dakota St. 26

Kansas 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3

Utah 49, S. Utah 0

Friday’s Games

TCU 34, Stanford 27

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 34, West Virginia 12

Oklahoma St. 44, S. Dakota St. 20

Cincinnati 38, Towson 20

Iowa St. 21, North Dakota 3

Baylor 45, Tarleton St. 3

Kansas St. 41, UT Martin 6

UNLV 27, Houston 7

Texas Tech 52, Abilene Christian 51

BYU 41, S. Illinois 13

Arizona 61, New Mexico 39

Arizona St. 48, Wyoming 7

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon

Baylor at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 27 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 24 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 38 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 6 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 27 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 38 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 70 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 42 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 31 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 35

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 35, New Mexico 31

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington 42, Monmouth (NJ) 27

San Jose St. 42, Sacramento St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 70, Portland St. 30

N. Arizona 66, Lincoln University (CA) 6

California 31, UC Davis 13

Oregon St. 38, Idaho St. 15

Incarnate Word 28, N. Colorado 7

Oregon 24, Idaho 14

San Diego 27, Cal Poly 21

Montana 29, Missouri St. 24

Montana St. 31, Utah Tech 7

Washington 35, Weber St. 3

Saturday, Sept. 7

Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

W. Oregon at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 21 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 38 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 22 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 21 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 25 32 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 41 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 54

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 37, North Alabama 15

Thursday’s Games

Wofford 21, Gardner-Webb 20

Kansas 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3

Illinois 45, E. Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 54, W. Illinois 15

The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 21

Tennessee St. 41, MVSU 21

Kansas St. 41, UT Martin 6

Middle Tennessee 32, Tennessee Tech 25

New Mexico St. 23, SE Missouri 16

Friday, Sept. 6

W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 7 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 10 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 6 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 6 Oregon 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 12 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 7 UCLA 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 13 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 3 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 14 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 44, Howard 7

Illinois 45, E. Illinois 0

North Carolina 19, Minnesota 17

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 16, FAU 10

Wisconsin 28, W. Michigan 14

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 40, Illinois St. 0

Maryland 50, Uconn 7

Purdue 49, Indiana St. 0

Penn St. 34, West Virginia 12

Nebraska 40, UTEP 7

Ohio St. 52, Akron 6

Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6

Indiana 31, FIU 7

Michigan 30, Fresno St. 10

Oregon 24, Idaho 14

UCLA 16, Hawaii 13

Washington 35, Weber St. 3

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. LSU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Akron at Rutgers, Noon

Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon

Texas at Michigan, Noon

Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 21 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 17 Maine 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 48 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 26 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 30 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 42 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 45 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 57 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 34 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 45 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 38

Thursday’s Games

Villanova 24, Youngstown St. 17

William & Mary 41, VMI 7

Delaware 48, Bryant 17

Wake Forest 45, NC A&T 13

UCF 57, New Hampshire 3

E. Washington 42, Monmouth (NJ) 27

Friday’s Games

Maine 17, Colgate 14

Duke 26, Elon 3

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 38, Towson 20

Marshall 45, Stony Brook 3

Morgan St. 30, Hampton 28

Virginia 34, Richmond 13

Liberty 41, Campbell 24

Rhode Island 20, Holy Cross 17

Albany (NY) 27, LIU Brooklyn 21

Saturday, Sept. 7

Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 24 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 25 17 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 32 25 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 16 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 55 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 28 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 40 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 63

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 55, Jacksonville St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 31, FIU 7

UTSA 28, Kennesaw St. 16

Nebraska 40, UTEP 7

Liberty 41, Campbell 24

Middle Tennessee 32, Tennessee Tech 25

Alabama 63, W. Kentucky 0

Sam Houston St. 34, Rice 14

Louisiana Tech 25, Nicholls 17

New Mexico St. 23, SE Missouri 16

Saturday, Sept. 7

Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 10:15 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 21 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 17

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 21, Merrimack 6

Delaware St. 17, Sacred Heart 15

Saturday, Sept. 7

Merrimack at Uconn, Noon

St. Anselm at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 17 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 13 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 52 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 55 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 13 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 38

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 10 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 14 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 54 15 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 28

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 30, Lafayette 13

Cent. Michigan 66, CCSU 10

Bowling Green 41, Fordham 17

Toledo 49, Duquesne 10

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 28, W. Michigan 14

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 55, Kent St. 24

N. Illinois 54, W. Illinois 15

Syracuse 38, Ohio 22

E. Michigan 28, Umass 14

Ohio St. 52, Akron 6

Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6

Saturday, Sept. 7

Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon

Akron at Rutgers, Noon

Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 28 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 50 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 44 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 66 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 18 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 24, Norfolk St. 23

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 35, Delaware St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 44, Howard 7

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 42, Norfolk St. 3

Delaware St. 17, Sacred Heart 15

Florida A&M 22, SC State 18

Morgan St. 30, Hampton 28

Sunday’s Games

NC Central vs. Alabama St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

SC State at The Citadel, Noon

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 29 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 31 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 21 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 44 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 41 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24

Thursday’s Games

Villanova 24, Youngstown St. 17

South Dakota 45, Northern St. 3

Colorado 31, N. Dakota St. 26

Missouri 51, Murray St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 40, Illinois St. 0

Purdue 49, Indiana St. 0

Oklahoma St. 44, S. Dakota St. 20

Iowa St. 21, North Dakota 3

N. Iowa 35, Valparaiso 7

BYU 41, S. Illinois 13

Montana 29, Missouri St. 24

Saturday, Sept. 7

N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 6 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 45 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 14 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 24 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 7 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 14 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 30 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 55 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 30 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 2 70 96 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 35, New Mexico 31

SMU 29, Nevada 24

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 35, Delaware St. 14

Thursday’s Games

San Jose St. 42, Sacramento St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 21, Merrimack 6

Texas 52, Colorado St. 0

Boise St. 56, Georgia Southern 45

Nevada 28, Troy 26

UNLV 27, Houston 7

UCLA 16, Hawaii 13

Michigan 30, Fresno St. 10

Utah St. 36, Robert Morris 14

San Diego St. 45, Texas A&M Commerce 14

Arizona 61, New Mexico 39

Arizona St. 48, Wyoming 7

Saturday, Sept. 7

Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 7 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 66 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 49 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 27 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 36 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 18 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 66, CCSU 10

Mercyhurst 28, Wheeling Jesuit 25

Toledo 49, Duquesne 10

Saturday’s Games

Wagner 46, Va. Lynchburg 7

Dayton 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Albany (NY) 27, LIU Brooklyn 21

Utah St. 36, Robert Morris 14

Saturday, Sept. 7

Wagner at Lehigh, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Edinboro at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 15 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 30

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 70, Portland St. 30

Oregon St. 38, Idaho St. 15

Saturday, Sept. 7

Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 24 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 49 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 41 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 30 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 42

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 30, Lafayette 13

Bowling Green 41, Fordham 17

Friday’s Games

Army 42, Lehigh 7

Maine 17, Colgate 14

Saturday’s Games

Navy 49, Bucknell 21

Georgetown 46, Davidson 24

Rhode Island 20, Holy Cross 17

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Wagner at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 18 10 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 21 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 3 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 46 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 63 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 34 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 17, Central St. (Ohio) 10

Mercer 63, Presbyterian 10

Sioux Falls 34, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Georgetown 46, Davidson 24

Butler 40, Upper Iowa 7

N. Iowa 35, Valparaiso 7

Stetson 41, Ave Maria 3

San Diego 27, Cal Poly 21

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Washington at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Catawba at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Erskine, 7 p.m.

Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 3 Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 76 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 7 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 3 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 19 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 3 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 41 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 23

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0

Missouri 51, Murray St. 0

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma 51, Temple 3

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 34, Clemson 3

Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27

Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3

Miami 41, Florida 17

Texas 52, Colorado St. 0

South Carolina 23, Old Dominion 19

Mississippi St. 56, E. Kentucky 7

Alabama 63, W. Kentucky 0

Mississippi 76, Furman 0

Auburn 73, Alabama A&M 3

Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13

Kentucky 31, Southern Miss. 0

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. LSU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Texas at Michigan, Noon

McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 10 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 21 Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 20 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 38 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 76 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 38 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 41 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38

Thursday’s Games

Mercer 63, Presbyterian 10

NC State 38, W. Carolina 21

William & Mary 41, VMI 7

Wofford 21, Gardner-Webb 20

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3

Appalachian St. 38, ETSU 10

The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 21

West Georgia 38, Samford 29

Mississippi 76, Furman 0

Saturday, Sept. 7

SC State at The Citadel, Noon

Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 7 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 33 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 59 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 25 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 62 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 45

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 26, McNeese St. 23

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 77, North American University 0

Tulsa 62, Northwestern St. 28

Tulane 52, SE Louisiana 0

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 28, N. Colorado 7

McNeese St. 21, Southern U. 7

SMU 59, Houston Christian 7

Texas State 34, Lamar 27

Louisiana Tech 25, Nicholls 17

San Diego St. 45, Texas A&M Commerce 14

Saturday, Sept. 7

McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 41 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 73 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 30 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 41

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 0 27 9 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 40 Prairie View 0 1 9 27 0 1 9 27 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 21

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 24, Norfolk St. 23

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0

UAB 41, Alcorn St. 3

Louisiana-Monroe 30, Jackson St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 22, SC State 18

Tennessee St. 41, MVSU 21

Texas Southern 27, Prairie View 9

South Florida 48, Bethune-Cookman 3

Auburn 73, Alabama A&M 3

Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Grambling St. 10

McNeese St. 21, Southern U. 7

Sunday’s Games

NC Central vs. Alabama St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tuskegee at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Savannah St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Lane at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 27 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 45 56 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 35 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 23

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 31 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 10 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 14 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 52 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 28

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 55, Jacksonville St. 27

Louisiana-Monroe 30, Jackson St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 38, ETSU 10

Boise St. 56, Georgia Southern 45

South Carolina 23, Old Dominion 19

North Texas 52, South Alabama 38

Marshall 45, Stony Brook 3

Arkansas St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

Nevada 28, Troy 26

Kentucky 31, Southern Miss. 0

Texas State 34, Lamar 27

Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Grambling St. 10

James Madison 30, Charlotte 7

Georgia Tech 35, Georgia St. 12

Saturday, Sept. 7

Troy at Memphis, Noon

UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA West Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 29 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 68 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 51 52 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 56 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 77 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 26, McNeese St. 23

SE Missouri 37, North Alabama 15

Thursday’s Games

Utah 49, S. Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

West Georgia 38, Samford 29

Mississippi St. 56, E. Kentucky 7

Baylor 45, Tarleton St. 3

Memphis 40, North Alabama 0

Arkansas St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

Texas Tech 52, Abilene Christian 51

Montana St. 31, Utah Tech 7

Saturday, Sept. 7

Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 1 0 23 13 Uconn 0 1 7 50 Umass 0 1 14 28

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 50, Uconn 7

E. Michigan 28, Umass 14

Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13

Saturday, Sept. 7

Merrimack at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

