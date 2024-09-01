FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|3
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|21
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|38
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|3
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|28
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|3
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|16
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|30
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|16
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|34
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|51
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane 52, SE Louisiana 0
Tulsa 62, Northwestern St. 28
UAB 41, Alcorn St. 3
Friday’s Games
Army 42, Lehigh 7
Michigan St. 16, FAU 10
Oklahoma 51, Temple 3
Saturday’s Games
Navy 49, Bucknell 21
UTSA 28, Kennesaw St. 16
North Texas 52, South Alabama 38
East Carolina 42, Norfolk St. 3
Sam Houston St. 34, Rice 14
South Florida 48, Bethune-Cookman 3
Memphis 40, North Alabama 0
James Madison 30, Charlotte 7
Saturday, Sept. 7
Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon
Army at FAU, Noon
Troy at Memphis, Noon
Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|21
|2
|0
|59
|33
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|13
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|17
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|24
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|31
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|22
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech 24, Florida St. 21
SMU 29, Nevada 24
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 45, NC A&T 13
NC State 38, W. Carolina 21
North Carolina 19, Minnesota 17
Friday’s Games
Duke 26, Elon 3
TCU 34, Stanford 27
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 55, Kent St. 24
Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27
Georgia 34, Clemson 3
Syracuse 38, Ohio 22
Miami 41, Florida 17
California 31, UC Davis 13
Virginia 34, Richmond 13
Georgia Tech 35, Georgia St. 12
SMU 59, Houston Christian 7
Monday’s Games
Boston College at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon
Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.
NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|39
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|13
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|26
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|3
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|6
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|20
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|51
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|57
|3
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|27
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|34
___
Thursday’s Games
UCF 57, New Hampshire 3
Colorado 31, N. Dakota St. 26
Kansas 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3
Utah 49, S. Utah 0
Friday’s Games
TCU 34, Stanford 27
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 34, West Virginia 12
Oklahoma St. 44, S. Dakota St. 20
Cincinnati 38, Towson 20
Iowa St. 21, North Dakota 3
Baylor 45, Tarleton St. 3
Kansas St. 41, UT Martin 6
UNLV 27, Houston 7
Texas Tech 52, Abilene Christian 51
BYU 41, S. Illinois 13
Arizona 61, New Mexico 39
Arizona St. 48, Wyoming 7
Friday, Sept. 6
BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon
Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon
Baylor at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|27
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|24
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|38
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|6
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|27
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|38
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|70
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|42
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|31
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 35, New Mexico 31
Thursday’s Games
E. Washington 42, Monmouth (NJ) 27
San Jose St. 42, Sacramento St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 70, Portland St. 30
N. Arizona 66, Lincoln University (CA) 6
California 31, UC Davis 13
Oregon St. 38, Idaho St. 15
Incarnate Word 28, N. Colorado 7
Oregon 24, Idaho 14
San Diego 27, Cal Poly 21
Montana 29, Missouri St. 24
Montana St. 31, Utah Tech 7
Washington 35, Weber St. 3
Saturday, Sept. 7
Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
W. Oregon at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|21
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|38
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|22
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|21
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|32
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|41
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|54
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 37, North Alabama 15
Thursday’s Games
Wofford 21, Gardner-Webb 20
Kansas 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3
Illinois 45, E. Illinois 0
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 54, W. Illinois 15
The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 21
Tennessee St. 41, MVSU 21
Kansas St. 41, UT Martin 6
Middle Tennessee 32, Tennessee Tech 25
New Mexico St. 23, SE Missouri 16
Friday, Sept. 6
W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50
|7
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|10
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|6
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|12
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|13
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|3
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|14
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|19
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Rutgers 44, Howard 7
Illinois 45, E. Illinois 0
North Carolina 19, Minnesota 17
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 16, FAU 10
Wisconsin 28, W. Michigan 14
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 40, Illinois St. 0
Maryland 50, Uconn 7
Purdue 49, Indiana St. 0
Penn St. 34, West Virginia 12
Nebraska 40, UTEP 7
Ohio St. 52, Akron 6
Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6
Indiana 31, FIU 7
Michigan 30, Fresno St. 10
Oregon 24, Idaho 14
UCLA 16, Hawaii 13
Washington 35, Weber St. 3
Sunday’s Games
Southern Cal vs. LSU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Akron at Rutgers, Noon
Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon
Texas at Michigan, Noon
Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|21
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|30
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|42
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|45
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|57
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|38
___
Thursday’s Games
Villanova 24, Youngstown St. 17
William & Mary 41, VMI 7
Delaware 48, Bryant 17
Wake Forest 45, NC A&T 13
UCF 57, New Hampshire 3
E. Washington 42, Monmouth (NJ) 27
Friday’s Games
Maine 17, Colgate 14
Duke 26, Elon 3
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 38, Towson 20
Marshall 45, Stony Brook 3
Morgan St. 30, Hampton 28
Virginia 34, Richmond 13
Liberty 41, Campbell 24
Rhode Island 20, Holy Cross 17
Albany (NY) 27, LIU Brooklyn 21
Saturday, Sept. 7
Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon
Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|17
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|25
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|16
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|14
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|55
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|28
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|40
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 55, Jacksonville St. 27
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 31, FIU 7
UTSA 28, Kennesaw St. 16
Nebraska 40, UTEP 7
Liberty 41, Campbell 24
Middle Tennessee 32, Tennessee Tech 25
Alabama 63, W. Kentucky 0
Sam Houston St. 34, Rice 14
Louisiana Tech 25, Nicholls 17
New Mexico St. 23, SE Missouri 16
Saturday, Sept. 7
Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Liberty at New Mexico St., 10:15 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|21
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|17
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 21, Merrimack 6
Delaware St. 17, Sacred Heart 15
Saturday, Sept. 7
Merrimack at Uconn, Noon
St. Anselm at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|17
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|13
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|52
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|55
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|13
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|38
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|10
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|14
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|54
|15
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|10
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|28
___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 30, Lafayette 13
Cent. Michigan 66, CCSU 10
Bowling Green 41, Fordham 17
Toledo 49, Duquesne 10
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin 28, W. Michigan 14
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 55, Kent St. 24
N. Illinois 54, W. Illinois 15
Syracuse 38, Ohio 22
E. Michigan 28, Umass 14
Ohio St. 52, Akron 6
Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon
Akron at Rutgers, Noon
Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|28
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|50
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|44
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|66
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|22
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M 24, Norfolk St. 23
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 35, Delaware St. 14
Thursday’s Games
Rutgers 44, Howard 7
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina 42, Norfolk St. 3
Delaware St. 17, Sacred Heart 15
Florida A&M 22, SC State 18
Morgan St. 30, Hampton 28
Sunday’s Games
NC Central vs. Alabama St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
SC State at The Citadel, Noon
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|29
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|31
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|44
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
___
Thursday’s Games
Villanova 24, Youngstown St. 17
South Dakota 45, Northern St. 3
Colorado 31, N. Dakota St. 26
Missouri 51, Murray St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 40, Illinois St. 0
Purdue 49, Indiana St. 0
Oklahoma St. 44, S. Dakota St. 20
Iowa St. 21, North Dakota 3
N. Iowa 35, Valparaiso 7
BYU 41, S. Illinois 13
Montana 29, Missouri St. 24
Saturday, Sept. 7
N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|6
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|45
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|14
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|24
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|7
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|14
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|30
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|55
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|30
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|70
|96
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 35, New Mexico 31
SMU 29, Nevada 24
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 35, Delaware St. 14
Thursday’s Games
San Jose St. 42, Sacramento St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 21, Merrimack 6
Texas 52, Colorado St. 0
Boise St. 56, Georgia Southern 45
Nevada 28, Troy 26
UNLV 27, Houston 7
UCLA 16, Hawaii 13
Michigan 30, Fresno St. 10
Utah St. 36, Robert Morris 14
San Diego St. 45, Texas A&M Commerce 14
Arizona 61, New Mexico 39
Arizona St. 48, Wyoming 7
Saturday, Sept. 7
Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|7
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|66
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|49
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|27
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|36
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|18
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 66, CCSU 10
Mercyhurst 28, Wheeling Jesuit 25
Toledo 49, Duquesne 10
Saturday’s Games
Wagner 46, Va. Lynchburg 7
Dayton 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
Albany (NY) 27, LIU Brooklyn 21
Utah St. 36, Robert Morris 14
Saturday, Sept. 7
Wagner at Lehigh, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Edinboro at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|15
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|30
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 70, Portland St. 30
Oregon St. 38, Idaho St. 15
Saturday, Sept. 7
Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|24
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|49
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|41
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|30
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 30, Lafayette 13
Bowling Green 41, Fordham 17
Friday’s Games
Army 42, Lehigh 7
Maine 17, Colgate 14
Saturday’s Games
Navy 49, Bucknell 21
Georgetown 46, Davidson 24
Rhode Island 20, Holy Cross 17
Saturday, Sept. 7
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
Wagner at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|10
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|21
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|3
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|46
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|63
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
___
Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. 17, Central St. (Ohio) 10
Mercer 63, Presbyterian 10
Sioux Falls 34, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
Georgetown 46, Davidson 24
Butler 40, Upper Iowa 7
N. Iowa 35, Valparaiso 7
Stetson 41, Ave Maria 3
San Diego 27, Cal Poly 21
Saturday, Sept. 7
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Washington at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Catawba at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Erskine, 7 p.m.
Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|3
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|76
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|7
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|3
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|19
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|3
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|41
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|23
___
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0
Missouri 51, Murray St. 0
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma 51, Temple 3
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 34, Clemson 3
Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27
Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3
Miami 41, Florida 17
Texas 52, Colorado St. 0
South Carolina 23, Old Dominion 19
Mississippi St. 56, E. Kentucky 7
Alabama 63, W. Kentucky 0
Mississippi 76, Furman 0
Auburn 73, Alabama A&M 3
Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13
Kentucky 31, Southern Miss. 0
Sunday’s Games
Southern Cal vs. LSU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Texas at Michigan, Noon
McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.
Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|10
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|38
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|76
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|38
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|41
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|38
___
Thursday’s Games
Mercer 63, Presbyterian 10
NC State 38, W. Carolina 21
William & Mary 41, VMI 7
Wofford 21, Gardner-Webb 20
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3
Appalachian St. 38, ETSU 10
The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 21
West Georgia 38, Samford 29
Mississippi 76, Furman 0
Saturday, Sept. 7
SC State at The Citadel, Noon
Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|7
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|33
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|25
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|62
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|45
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 26, McNeese St. 23
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin 77, North American University 0
Tulsa 62, Northwestern St. 28
Tulane 52, SE Louisiana 0
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 28, N. Colorado 7
McNeese St. 21, Southern U. 7
SMU 59, Houston Christian 7
Texas State 34, Lamar 27
Louisiana Tech 25, Nicholls 17
San Diego St. 45, Texas A&M Commerce 14
Saturday, Sept. 7
McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|46
|41
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|73
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|30
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|41
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Southern
|1
|0
|27
|9
|1
|0
|27
|9
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|40
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|9
|27
|0
|1
|9
|27
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|21
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M 24, Norfolk St. 23
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0
UAB 41, Alcorn St. 3
Louisiana-Monroe 30, Jackson St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M 22, SC State 18
Tennessee St. 41, MVSU 21
Texas Southern 27, Prairie View 9
South Florida 48, Bethune-Cookman 3
Auburn 73, Alabama A&M 3
Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Grambling St. 10
McNeese St. 21, Southern U. 7
Sunday’s Games
NC Central vs. Alabama St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tuskegee at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Savannah St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Lane at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|27
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|7
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|45
|56
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|35
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|23
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|31
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|10
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|14
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|52
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|28
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 55, Jacksonville St. 27
Louisiana-Monroe 30, Jackson St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 38, ETSU 10
Boise St. 56, Georgia Southern 45
South Carolina 23, Old Dominion 19
North Texas 52, South Alabama 38
Marshall 45, Stony Brook 3
Arkansas St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31
Nevada 28, Troy 26
Kentucky 31, Southern Miss. 0
Texas State 34, Lamar 27
Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Grambling St. 10
James Madison 30, Charlotte 7
Georgia Tech 35, Georgia St. 12
Saturday, Sept. 7
Troy at Memphis, Noon
UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.
Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|29
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|68
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|51
|52
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|34
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|56
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|77
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 26, McNeese St. 23
SE Missouri 37, North Alabama 15
Thursday’s Games
Utah 49, S. Utah 0
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
West Georgia 38, Samford 29
Mississippi St. 56, E. Kentucky 7
Baylor 45, Tarleton St. 3
Memphis 40, North Alabama 0
Arkansas St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31
Texas Tech 52, Abilene Christian 51
Montana St. 31, Utah Tech 7
Saturday, Sept. 7
Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|23
|13
|Uconn
|0
|1
|7
|50
|Umass
|0
|1
|14
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Maryland 50, Uconn 7
E. Michigan 28, Umass 14
Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13
Saturday, Sept. 7
Merrimack at Uconn, Noon
Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
