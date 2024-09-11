Dutch striker Memphis Depay arrives in Sao Paulo to join Corinthians

SAO PAULO (AP) — Dutch striker Memphis Depay arrived early Wednesday at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport after signing a…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Dutch striker Memphis Depay arrived early Wednesday at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport after signing a two-year deal with Brazilian soccer club Corinthians.

The 30-year-old Depay, who left Spanish team Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, is expected to be introduced to fans later at the Neo Quimica Arena before Corinthians play in the second leg of its Brazilian Cup quarterfinal tie against Juventude. The Sao Paulo-based team, which has more than 35 million supporters, lost the first leg 2-1.

Depay is scheduled to give a press conference at the same stadium on Thursday morning.

Depay left Rotterdam on Tuesday afternoon in a Gulfstream G550 jet. The striker published a picture of the plane on his social media channels with the message: “Going home.”

The former PSV Eindhoven star played for the Netherlands at the European Championship.

Other European players who had spells at Brazilian clubs include Clarence Seedorf at Botafogo; Serbian Dejan Petkovic, who played for multiple clubs and remains a hero for Flamengo fans; and Frenchman Dimitri Payet, currently at Vasco da Gama.

Depay, who undertook his medical tests in the Netherlands earlier this week, had spells at Manchester United, Lyon and Barcelona before joining Atletico Madrid.

Corinthians is fighting to avoid relegation in the Brazilian league, with 13 rounds remaining. It is in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Cup and the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second most prestigious club tournament.

