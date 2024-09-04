Live Radio
Fitzgerald seventh-inning single breaks up Diamondbacks’ bid for no-hitter against Giants

The Associated Press

September 4, 2024, 11:49 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald singled off reliever Kevin Ginkel leading off the seventh inning to end the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bid for a no-hitter Wednesday night.

Fitzgerald, one of San Francisco’s best hitters this season, singled on an 0-1 pitch from Ginkel, who relieved Zac Gallen after the starter threw 100 pitches over six innings. LaMonte Wade Jr. followed Fitzgerald’s hit with a two-run homer.

Gallen threw 63 strikes, striking out eight and walking four.

