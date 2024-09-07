Dallas plays Chicago on 14-game road slide

Dallas Wings (9-25, 6-12 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-22, 5-12 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (9-25, 6-12 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-22, 5-12 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will look to break its 14-game road skid when the Wings play Chicago Sky.

The Sky have gone 5-12 in home games. Chicago is 4-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wings are 2-15 on the road. Dallas has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chicago scores 78.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 91.1 Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 84.1 points per game, 2.2 more than the 81.9 Chicago allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won 83-72 in the last meeting on June 20. Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 19 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 17.1 points for the Sky.

Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 91.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.