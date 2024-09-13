Dallas faces Seattle, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-28, 6-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-28, 6-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -8; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings aims to break its six-game losing streak when the Wings take on Seattle Storm.

The Wings are 6-12 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Storm are 10-6 in conference games. Seattle is third in the Western Conference with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 5.8.

Dallas scores 83.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 78.5 Seattle gives up. Seattle’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Dallas has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 2 the Storm won 95-71 led by 26 points from Jewell Loyd, while Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 22.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wings.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 88.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.8 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

