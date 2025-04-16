Australia star Mary Fowler ruptures ACL playing for Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Australia forward Mary Fowler sustained a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Manchester…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Australia forward Mary Fowler sustained a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup semifinals, the English club said Wednesday.

The injury happened during City’s loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

City didn’t give a timeline for Fowler’s likely absence, only saying: “Mary will remain under the care of the club’s medical team and start her rehabilitation.

“Everyone at City wishes Mary all the best on a full and speedy recovery.”

The 22-year-old Fowler has played for City since 2022.

