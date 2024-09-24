Colombia center back Mosquera set to miss rest of season because of ACL injury

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Colombia center back Yerson Mosquera is set to miss the rest of the season because of…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Colombia center back Yerson Mosquera is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury sustained playing for English club Wolverhampton over the weekend.

Mosquera was hurt during the second half of Wolves’ 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Yerson has now had all of the various assessments and scans which unfortunately confirm injuries to the medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament,” Wolves head of high performance Phil Hayward said Tuesday.

Hayward said Mosquera will undergo surgery in the next two weeks.

“Timescales are difficult to state prior to surgery but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season,” Hayward said.

