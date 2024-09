China Open Results

Saturday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,720,165 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at…

Saturday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, def. Jana Fett, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Liudmila Samsonova (11), Russia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Magda Linette (31), Poland, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova (34), United States, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand, 6-4, 6-1.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Sijia Wei, China, 7-5, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Yuan Yue (30), China, 6-3, 6-1.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czechia, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Lulu Sun (29), New Zealand, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jamie Murray, Britain, and John Peers, Australia, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 12-10.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo, China, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (7), Russia, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

