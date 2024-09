China Open Results

Wednesday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,720,165 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Wednesday from China Open at…

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Wednesday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Jakub Mensik (8), Czechia, def. Arthur Rinderknech (4), France, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Pavel Kotov (6), Russia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (2), Spain, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Erika Andreeva, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 7-5, 6-1.

Clara Burel, France, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

