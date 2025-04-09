Real Madrid hoping for Bernabeu bounce after heavy loss to Arsenal

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is hoping for another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabeu to get itself…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is hoping for another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabeu to get itself out of an unexpectedly large hole against Arsenal in the quarterfinals of European soccer’s top club competition.

After the 3-0 defeat in the first leg on Tuesday in England, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and players admitted it will be a tough task for the defending champion to overcome the deficit in the return match next week.

But they were keeping their hopes alive thanks to a recent history of comebacks in the Champions League at the Bernabeu.

‘Stranger things have happened’

Ancelotti hasn’t given up.

“We have to do everything we can to try and recover. The chances are pretty slim but we have to try, and we’ll try and do it any way we can,” Ancelotti said. “Let’s see if we can pull it off. It feels as though there’s no chance … but things always change in football. It’s very tough, but stranger things have happened at the Bernabeu.”

Madrid won its 14th Champions League title in 2022 after rallying its way through the knockout rounds. Its first comeback came against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, when Madrid looked beat after losing the first leg 1-0 and conceding early in the return game in the Spanish capital. The hosts eventually rallied with a second-half hat trick by Karim Benzema.

It was with another hat trick by Benzema that Madrid won the first leg at Chelsea 3-1 in the quarterfinals. But the team trailed 3-0 at the Bernabeu in the second leg and needed a late goal by Rodrygo in regulation and another by Benzema in extra time.

In the semifinals against Manchester City, Madrid lost 4-3 in England, and its deficit increased after conceding in the 73rd of the return game at home. But Rodrygo scored in the 90th and in stoppage time to force extra time, when Benzema converted a decisive penalty kick to put Madrid in the final, where it beat Liverpool.

“It’s difficult, but if there’s any team in the world that can turn this situation round, it’s us in front of our home fans at our ground,” Madrid’s Lucas Vázquez said. “We’ll see a different game (next) Wednesday and if we all stick together, we’ll come through it.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Madrid’s home-field advantage could make the comeback possible.

“It’s tough at 3-0 but we’re strong at home and people need to have faith in this team because we’ll give it everything we’ve got to turn the result round,” he said. “It’s possible, but we have to work hard and correct our mistakes.”

Search for answers

Ancelotti was trying to look for answers after the team’s second-half collapse in London.

“It’s hard to explain. There was no collective reaction, we were trying to do things individually. They controlled the ball better and managed the result,” Ancelotti said. “They showed a better attitude, more quality and impressive fitness levels. They did a lot of things better than us and we have to be honest with ourselves. We weren’t too bad for an hour, we played pretty well in the first half.”

Declan Rice converted stunning free kicks in the 58th and 70th minutes, and Mikel Merino added in the 75th to seal Arsenal’s win.

“Our opponents approached the game really well,” Courtois said. “In the first half we broke their press well and had possession of the ball but what we wanted to do in the second half didn’t come off. That’s where we have to learn and improve.”

It was Madrid’s second straight defeat after a 2-1 home loss to Valencia in the Spanish league last weekend.

“We’re not used to losing two games on the bounce,” Vázquez said. “All we can do is keep working hard, believe in ourselves more than ever, and this team deserves to have everyone’s trust. We’ll give it everything we’ve got to turn the tie round.”

Madrid will be without Eduardo Camavinga for the second leg because of a red card late in the game on Tuesday.

