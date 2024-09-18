Cardinals host the Pirates on 4-game home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-75, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-75, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jake Woodford (0-0); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -199, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis has a 41-35 record in home games and a 76-75 record overall. The Cardinals have a 25-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 33-40 record in road games and a 71-80 record overall. The Pirates have gone 24-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 19 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .270 for the Cardinals. Pedro Pages is 8-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs while hitting .280 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.