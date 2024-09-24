Cardinals face the Rockies looking to end road skid

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-96, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-96, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -121, Rockies +101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 60-96 record overall and a 36-39 record in home games. The Rockies have hit 174 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

St. Louis has a 79-77 record overall and a 35-40 record on the road. The Cardinals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 71 RBI for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with a .275 batting average, and has 33 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 45 walks and 68 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-35 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.