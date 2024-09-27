Canadian striker Larin scores against old club as Mallorca win 2-1 to maintain good start to season

MADRID (AP) — Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored against his old club as Mallorca kept up its promising start to…

MADRID (AP) — Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored against his old club as Mallorca kept up its promising start to the Spanish league season with a 2-1 win away at Real Valladolid on Friday.

It was the third win in a row for Mallorca, which moved into fourth place with 14 points from eight games.

Valladolid, meanwhile, has not won a league match since the opening day of the season and has now taken only two points from its last seven games.

Although all five of its points this season have come at home, the newly promoted side was unable to make much of an impact in front of 20,000 fans.

Yet it took almost an hour for Mallorca to make its dominance count when Larin, who signed from Valladolid last month, controlled a nice ball from Dani Rodríguez and then converted with poise from close range.

Substitute Valery Fernández made it 2-0 with seven minutes remaining, before Iván Sánchez got one back in stoppage time for Valladolid.

“We’re very disappointed because we we’ve been strong at home,” Sánchez saiod. “Games are getting away from us, any mistake gets penalized.”

