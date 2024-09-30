Cagliari off the bottom of Serie A after win at Parma

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Cagliari moved off the bottom of Serie A after a hard-fought 3-2 win at Parma on…

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Cagliari moved off the bottom of Serie A after a hard-fought 3-2 win at Parma on Monday.

The Sardinian club started the day in last place, one of only two teams yet to record a win. It move up to 16th place.

Cagliari refused to buckle when Parma twice cancelled out its lead.

It started the brighter team and took a deserved lead in the 34th minute. The Parma defense failed to clear the ball and Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo crossed for Nadir Zortea to head home unchallenged.

Parma equalized after 62 minutes. Woyo Coulibaly showed some fancy footwork on the left wing before cutting back for Dennis Man to slot home with aplomb.

Romanian midfielder Marin replaced Luvumbo after 73 minutes and two minutes later he put his side ahead again.

Michel Adopo drove forward from midfield and fed Marin on the edge of the box and he steered a sublime shot into the far corner from 20 meters out.

Brazilian midfielder Hernani equalized from the penalty spot for Parma in the 87th but Cagliari was not to be denied and less than 60 seconds later Roberto Piccoli fired the winner.

Cagliari has five points from six games, the same as Parma, which is 15th.

